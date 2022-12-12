2 Northeast Elementary School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week

KEARNEY — Two Northeast Elementary School teachers were recently honored by Down Syndrome Advocates in Action during Inclusive Schools Week, Dec. 5-9.

Kitt Wells and Jenny Knipping were honored for promoting inclusion at Northeast Elementary School. The teachers were nominated by the family of Jordyn Lucius, a student at the school, writing, “Kitt is an understanding, compassionate and loving human being! She has grown a bond with Jordyn that is so rich with love that Jordyn fondly says she is her best friend. Kitt not only offered to transfer with Jordyn when we moved to a new school district, but she is always helpful in assisting Jordyn’s needs and always makes her feel comfortable and included. Because of this, Jordyn is making insane strides with her academics and talking/signing. We are blessed to have Kitt — she is an asset to the school and to Jordyn!”

In addition to Kitt, the family wrote about Jordyn’s teacher, Jenny Knipping, stating, “Jordyn is the only kid with Down syndrome in her school. Her teacher, Mrs. Knipping, has opened a line of communication to help Jordyn transition into a new school, teachers, students and setting. She has gone above and beyond to ensure Jordyn will be successful this school year! We are blessed to have her this school year!”

According to the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action, this annual event was created to celebrate the progress schools have made toward providing a quality education for the increasingly diverse student population and those students marginalized due to disability, gender, socio-economic status, cultural heritage, language preference and other factors.

Inclusive Schools Week provides an opportunity for educators, students and parents to discuss and initiate practices to further ensure schools continue to improve their goal of successfully educating all children.

The award letter states, “This is a wonderful opportunity to involve all teachers and students in recognizing and embracing the differences in each of us.”

For free resources and celebration ideas, visit www.inclusiveschools.org. For more information about Down syndrome, email dsaaofne@gmail.com or go to dsaane.org.