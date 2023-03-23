KEARNEY — Two men have been arrested after allegedly distributing fentanyl in a Kearney school zone.

Justin Howell, 30, of North Platte has been charged in Buffalo County Court with distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) within or near a school zone, possessing a firearm with a felony drug violation and tampering with physical evidence. All charges are felonies. Judge Gerald R. Jorgensen Jr. set Howell’s bond at $150,000 cash or surety.

Justin R. Sheldon, 29, of Sargent has been charged in Buffalo County Court with distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) within or near a school zone and possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam). Both charges are felonies. Jorgensen set Sheldon’s bond at $75,000 cash or surety.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Buffalo County Court for preliminary hearings April 5.

The arrest affidavit outlines the case against the two men:

On March 9, an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol and Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 1727 University Drive Circle, Apt. No. 9, in Kearney. After knocking loudly and receiving no answer at the door, entry was forced into the apartment. Individuals located inside were Howell and Sheldon.

After searching the residence, officers located a small plastic zip-close bag in the water of the toilet bowl. The baggie held five green pills, which the investigator believed to be oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. The investigator believed five pills to be a distributable amount. During a search of the south bedroom, the investigator discovered one and one-half white, rectangular pills on a nightstand that were identified as Alprazolam.

Investigators also found a black and bronze Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol with nine rounds in the magazine in the north bedroom.

Howell was arrested and taken to the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center. Howell waived his rights and was interviewed by a Kearney Police Department officer and a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Howell stated that the pistol was his, and he had purchased it about a month ago. He told officers he purchased the gun after being robbed of 10 fentanyl pills and being held at gunpoint in Grand Island.

Howell said that earlier that day, he and Sheldon went to North Platte to purchase fentanyl pills. Howell provided Sheldon with $140-150 in cash to purchase pills and received about 20 pills in return from Sheldon.

Sheldon and Howell went to a trailer park in North Platte, and Howell saw Sheldon go into the trailer park. When Sheldon returned, he had the pills.

Howell admitted to trying to flush the pills down the toilet. He confirmed the pills he attempted to flush were the same ones the two men had purchased earlier in the day.

The apartment where Howell and Sheldon were found is less than 1,000 feet from the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Sheldon was also placed under arrest and booked at the Buffalo County Jail.