2 arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County

LEXINGTON — Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the investigation. The suspect vehicle fled Lexington westbound on Highway 30. At approximately 10 a.m., a trooper located the suspect vehicle on Road 761 between Lexington and Cozad and initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle turned south and continued on gravel roads for several miles. During the pursuit, the suspects threw multiple items out of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle turned westbound onto Highway 30 before entering Cozad, turning northbound and then turning eastbound onto Road 761 to exit Cozad.

On Road 761, the suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. A Dawson County sheriff’s deputy and a Lexington PD investigator assigned to the CODE Task Force were both able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle, which came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 21 and Road 761. Both occupants then fled on foot. Officers from several agencies were able to quickly take both suspects into custody.

The driver, Jose Ruiz, 23, of Grand Island, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstruction and two active felony warrants. The passenger, Sarah Beale, 26, of Lexington, was arrested for obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering and two active felony warrants. Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail. The Cozad Police Department also assisted in this incident.