LINCOLN — A new campaign has emerged centered on Legislative Bill 753, this one to oppose the petition intent on repealing it.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, along with other state lawmakers and community members, formed a group called Keep Kids First, which announced the launch of a "decline to sign" campaign Friday. The campaign aims to discourage people from signing a petition that launched about two weeks ago that seeks to put the repeal of LB 753 on the 2024 ballot.

LB 753, introduced by Linehan, will provide tax credits for individuals and entities making donations to scholarship funds intended to help students attend private and parochial schools. Under the bill, $25 million will be available for credits in 2024, with the same amount available for the next two years. After that, the limit for credits will grow to a maximum of $100 million per year.

Individuals and businesses could not receive more than $100,000 in annual credits, while estates and trusts would be capped at $1 million per year.

The petition, organized by the group Support Our Schools Nebraska, is backed by public school educators and other public school supporters. Those who oppose LB 753 often argue that the bill will deplete funding for public education and will primarily benefit Nebraska’s wealthiest residents.

Linehan and other LB 753 supporters have adamantly refuted these claims, arguing that the bill is necessary to allow families — particularly those of lower income — to have a range of educational opportunities to best suit their children's needs.

“This is not an anti-public school bill. This is a pro-parent bill," Sen. Justin Wayne said in an email statement. "Parents need more options when the only existing option has been failing kids for generations, which is the case too often in my community."

According to a Keep Kids First press release, their campaign aims to educate the public about LB 753 and "correct the endless misinformation" shared by the opposing petition.

In response, Support Our Schools Nebraska issued a statement challenging the campaign, questioning why LB 753 supporters are opposed with putting the issue on the ballot.

“The response to signing the Support Our Schools Nebraska petition has been overwhelming,” Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said in the statement. “Thousands of Nebraskans have already signed the petition to give Nebraskans the opportunity to vote on this issue."

In order to make in on the 2024 ballot, Support Our Schools Nebraska must gather roughly 60,000 authorized signatures of registered Nebraska voters within 90 days of LB 753 taking effect. That gives them a deadline of early September.