LINCOLN — Nebraska's tax revenues continue to fall below projections despite optimistic predictions for the state's economic future.

A report released Thursday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue showed the state's overall tax collections from October to May are just under 1% lower than what was forecasted, amounting to about a $53 million shortfall.

Despite this, both the Legislature's Revenue Chair, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, and the Appropriation Chair, Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, remained unconcerned. Clements said the shortfall could be "easily absorbed" by an estimated $70 million in unspent funds from state departments.

"If there's a squeeze on our economy, I'm not seeing it," Linehan said.

May's net tax receipts were 8.7% below forecast, including a 226.5% drop in corporate income tax revenue. Nebraska also recorded higher-than-expected tax refunds for May at $197 million, 29.5% more than the $152 million forecasted.

Nebraska's tax revenues have been slowly dropping for the past several months, following a period of high revenues that brought the state's cash reserve to record-breaking levels.

Prior to finalizing the two-year budget, the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board made minor updates in their projections of state tax revenues through June 30, 2025.

Board members dropped their previous forecast by $80 million for the current fiscal year, while adding a total of $80 million to the next two years. The forecast calls for revenues of $6.365 billion in the year ending June 30, followed by revenues of $6.5 billion and $6.61 billion in the following two fiscal years.

The forecast allowed lawmakers to keep their budget plan mostly unchanged, approving an increase in general fund spending at an average of 2.2% for the next two years. Lawmakers also passed a package of tax-cutting bills that will provide roughly $6 billion in relief over the next six years.

Neither Clements nor Linehan said they believed the new information would have changed how the budget turned out. Both noted the budget retains a significant rainy day fund — expected to be about $779 million by June 30, 2025 — which could serve as a cushion is needed.

"We're not teetering on the edge here," Linehan said.

Both Linehan and Clements also predicted incoming revenues that could stabilize Nebraska's receipts moving forward. Linehan pointed to the College World Series, which she said will likely increase sales tax revenues. She also said she expects a boost to come from quarterly tax payments that are due in June.