LINCOLN — Shortly after Steve Corsi was announced as the new head of Nebraska’s largest agency, public officials were already criticizing his appointment based on his social media activity.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced Corsi would replace Dannette Smith as CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday afternoon. Within minutes of the press release going public, State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to rebuke his appointment and call on lawmakers to reject his official confirmation in 2024.

“It’s not hard to find credible medical experts to lead the Department of Health and Human Services,” Hunt wrote. “This is just a leadership failure on the part of Gov Pillen.”

Hunt’s main concerns focused on controversial views Corsi shared or liked on his own X page, which has since been blocked from public viewing. Before the page was protected, however, multiple screenshots were taken and shared by Hunt and others.

Among some of the posts shared were statements casting doubt on COVID-19 treatments, people calling homosexuality a sin and claims that transgender individuals are mentally ill.

In the day since Corsi’s announcement, a few of Hunt’s allies in the Nebraska Legislature have shared her posts and issued similar statements criticizing his appointment.

“The leader of DHHS should not be vetted based on partisan values,” Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha wrote in a social media post Wednesday. “They should be vetted on their ability to effectively serve the diverse health and human service needs of Nebraskans.”

As CEO of DHHS, Corsi will oversee the creation of new regulations on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for individuals under 19, although Chief Medical Officer Timothy Tesmer is the main official in charge of drafting them. These regulations were called for in Legislative Bill 574, which passed earlier this year, and also will enact a ban on gender-affirming surgeries for the same age group and prohibits abortions beyond 12 weeks based on gestational age.

Both Hunt and Fredrickson were vocal opponents to LB 574 during its debate.

A DHHS spokesperson said Tesmer is currently working with a group of anonymous experts and expects to have a draft of proposed regulations prepared in October. The regulations do not require Corsi’s approval, but instead will face at least one public hearing before going to the Nebraska Board of Health, the state Attorney General’s Office and finally Pillen’s desk for approval.

The gender-affirming care restrictions are set to take effect Oct. 1. While the drafted regulations are still being worked through, puberty blockers and hormone therapy will be fully banned for those under 19.

Pillen spokeswoman Laura Strimple pushed back against the criticism on Corsi, stating that his experience meets the “high expectations” Pillen has for his cabinet members.

“Nebraskans elected Governor Pillen because of his strong conservative values,” Strimple said. “He has now appointed someone who also has a strong conservative track record of competence and experience in state health and social services.”

Other criticism of Corsi has analyzed his time at previous jobs, including when he worked at the Wyoming Department of Family Services. During that time, a “lack of oversight” allowed a state correctional facility for boys to use restraining equipment that was also used in the torture and force-feeding of inmates at Guantanamo Bay, according to a Gillette News Record report.

Corsi also faced backlash as the director of the Missouri Department of Social Services for getting paid through two different agencies, according to the Missouri Times. In the report, Corsi said he was under the impression that his income was accurately documented in the state budget, although the two sources put him above the maximum annual salary he could receive in that position.