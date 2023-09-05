LINCOLN — Two of the top 16 contenders in the second Coolest Things Made in Nebraska contest, which began last week, are doing business in the Kearney area.

They are:

Royal Engineered Composites in Minden. Among other products that Royal’s highly-trained staff fabricate is the carbon fiber ducting for one of the most powerful helicopters on earth, the Sikorsky CH-53k King Stallion.

Ag Dryer Services in Elm Creek. When the company isn’t churning out grain drying systems it’s building compact aluminum Pond-Tini Pontoon Boats.

Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites, said the company finished eighth in the 2022 Coolest Thing contest. Royal’s product in that contest was the ducting used to maintain air pressure inside the nose cone of the rocket that blasted the Perseverance Rover into space on its mission to Mars.

Miller said maintaining air pressure prevented insects from entering the nose cone and sabotaging the rocket launch.

This year’s product – the ducting for the Sikorsky King Stallion, is made up of more than 100 pieces made of hand laid-up carbon fiber that’s light as a feather and strong as steel. The ducting helps circulate air inside the helicopter to keep the crew and cargo warm or cool.

Royal Engineered Composites has been in business 70 years, and much of its work is for aerospace applications, although Royal occasionally works on products used in space exploration.

“We have really skilled technicians who have really honed their craft,” Miller said.

With 225 employees, Royal is Minden’s largest employer.

Royal or Ag Dryer Services could be crowned the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest if they are able to win supporters during the Aug. 29-Sept. 4 bracket-style competition. Companies with the largest number of votes will advance until the winner emerges on Sept. 4.

Last year’s winner was the Grain Weevil made in Aurora. The system is designed to prevent people from getting trapped in grain silos.

Among the 14 other products nominated for the 2023 Coolest Things Made in Nebraska Contest are steel girders forged in Norfolk, whiskey distilled in West Point, soap made in Hastings, fire trucks fabricated in Snyder, all-terrain mobility chairs made in Columbus and ram air turbines manufactured in York.

The NE Manufacturing Alliance organized the contest that is powered by the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District. Local public power providers also support the contest, which celebrates Nebraska’s manufacturing industry with Nebraska residents, students, educators, community leaders, manufacturers and especially, the more than 100,000 Nebraskans working in manufacturing jobs.

Nebraskans will help decide which of the 16 contenders wins the contest.

Manufacturers, students and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite product manufactured in Nebraska each week through the month of September at nemanufacturingalliance.com.