LINCOLN — Nebraska’s attorney general concluded Wednesday that two watchdog positions created to keep an eye on state government trouble spots violate the State Constitution.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers issued a formal opinion concerning the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare and the Inspector General of Corrections in response to a query posed by two executive branch officials.

Unlike a court ruling, the Attorney General’s opinion does not change the laws creating the inspector general positions but leaves the future of the positions uncertain.

The two officials who sought the opinion were the CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which handles child welfare cases, and the director of the Department of Correctional Services, which handles prisons.

Those two agencies, along with Nebraska judicial branch officials, have questioned the authority of the inspectors general. The watchdog positions were created by the Nebraska Legislature, within the legislative branch, following serious problems within child welfare and corrections.

In his opinion, Hilgers said the positions violate the separation of powers laid out in the Nebraska Constitution. That principle divides government functions among the three branches of government — legislative, executive and judicial — to keep any one branch from becoming too powerful.

In contrast, he said, the inspector general laws give the inspectors general “breath-taking power” over the judicial and executive branches of state government.

Inspectors general have “unfettered access to computer systems of the Judicial and Executive Branches, the ability to obtain information and access to physical facilities upon demand, and the ability to impede law enforcement investigations while engaging in law enforcement functions,” he said.

“Far from preserving the balance between the three branches of government, the Acts set the Legislature on a collision course with the Judiciary and the Executive,” Hilgers wrote.

Speaker of the Legislature John Arch of La Vista said lawmakers will need time to analyze the opinion. But he expressed determination to continue the Legislature’s “responsibility to exercise oversight” to ensure that government services are safe and effective for groups at high risk.

“That responsibility and intent does not change with the opinion issued by the Attorney General,” he said. “The question is simply what process can the Legislature adopt that both fulfills our responsibility to exercise oversight and is in compliance with the provisions of the Nebraska Constitution.”

A statement put out jointly by Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter, Inspector General of Corrections Doug Koebernick and State Ombudsman Julie Rogers said the offices would continue their work under current law. The inspectors general are under the umbrella of the State Ombudsman’s Office.

“Government accountability is a bedrock of our democratic system of government,” the three said. “The role of the Offices of Inspectors General is to provide that accountability, and to support and promote good government for the vulnerable children and youth that the state serves in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems and those in our correctional system.

“The OIGs’ investigations into deaths and serious injuries of children in the state’s care and deaths of incarcerated individuals and conditions of confinement have led to meaningful improvements to these systems over the last decade,” they said.