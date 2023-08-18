Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked up slightly in July but remained near an historically low level.

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported a 2% statewide unemployment rate for the month. That was up from 1.9% in June but was down from 2.4% in July 2022. The national unemployment rate for July was 3.5%, and Nebraska's rate tied for fifth-lowest among the states.

Statewide nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs, was 1,046,155 in July, up 9,172 over the month and up 19,898 over the year. The number of people employed was 1,041,153, down 1,144 from June but up 6,598 from July 2022.

The unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, was slightly higher, at 2.1%. That was down from 2.4% in both June and July of 2022.

Nonfarm employment in the Lincoln area was 191,346 in July, which was down 1,664 compared with June but up 4,590 over a year ago.

The total number of people employed was 187,374, up 285 from June and 2,305 from July 2022.