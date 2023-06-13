KEARNEY — Registration is underway for the Nebraska Senior Games scheduled for Aug. 3-6 in Kearney.

Men and women, age 50 and over, as of Dec. 31, 2023, are eligible to participate.

Events include: golf, 5- and 10-kilomenter road race, table tennis, pickleball, tennis, swimming, badminton, disc Golf, racquetball, free throw and hot shot basketball, horseshoes, track and field, bowling, cycling, swimming, cornhole, and more.

The early registration deadline is June 30. The final registration deadlne is July 17.

Online registration is available at www.nebraskaseniorgames.com. Entry forms also available at the City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department and at the Kearney Visitor’s Bureau.

For additional information, call 308-237-4644.