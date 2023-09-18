LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen has signed a $10 million contract with a Utah consultant to find better, less-costly ways to run state government.

At the same time, he axed a state office already working on similar goals, saying the Center for Operational Excellence had fulfilled its purpose.

The center had been created by former Gov. Pete Ricketts with a mission of simplifying government by making it more efficient, effective and customer-focused. Since 2016, it completed nearly 1,000 process improvement projects that cut costs more than $100 million and saved hundreds of thousands of hours for state employees and the public.

But Pillen said he wanted to go in a different direction, using a systems approach to reduce costs on a broader, agency-wide scale while improving outcomes and performance.

“I’ve challenged our entire team to drive breakthrough change,” he said. “We are going to accelerate our progress to reduce waste in government, improve services and save taxpayer money.”

His office said it was not necessary to keep the 26 employees from the Center for Operational Excellence to make those changes, although five were moved to the State Budget Office.

Leading the new charge will be Kristen Cox, founder and CEO of Epiphany Associates and a former executive director of the Governor’s Office of Management & Budget in Utah. During her tenure, Utah calculated that she orchestrated a 35% improvement in efficiency across executive branch agencies.

At the end of June, Nebraska signed a $10 million, four-year contract with Cox’s firm in hopes of getting similar results. The contract calls for Epiphany to provide an efficiency review and improvement services for one year at $2.5 million, with the option of three 1-year renewals.

Under the contract, Epiphany is to “recommend and support strategies that reduce costs while improving quality,” with a target of 25% improvement in agencies identified by the state. Pillen spokeswoman Laura Strimple said the 25% target will be based on a combination of cost savings, quality and output.

The contract specifically requires Epiphany to identify “realistic, feasible, hard cost savings” equal to at least 3% of state general fund appropriations in the fiscal year that began July 1 and at least 6% in the following fiscal year.

That works out to be more than $160 million in the first year and more than $322 million in the second year.

“This approach will deliver sizable general fund appropriation savings by analyzing high value projects and contracts to determine value to the Nebraska taxpayer,” Strimple said. “These freed dollars will allow for future investment in items like tax relief, education and other future priorities identified by the governor and Legislature.”

Nebraska lawmakers included a provision in the state budget this year requiring the independent efficiency review and the 25% improvement target. The budget allocated $2.5 million for the review. Strimple said savings produced by Epiphany and at least part of the $1.8 million saved by eliminating the excellence center would pay for additional years.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, whose bill was amended into the budget, has been pushing for an independent efficiency review of all state agencies, boards and commissions for at least three years.

“Other states have done similar reviews and the results have been head-turning,” he said. “As stewards of taxpayer dollars, we have a solemn obligation to see that those dollars are utilized in the most efficient manner possible.”

Those states include Kansas, where a consulting firm made 105 recommendations that were calculated to save $2.04 billion over five years if all had been adopted. The recommendations included such steps as taking the full 30 days allowed to pay invoices, merging agency field offices, outsourcing the processing of workers compensation claims and filling vacant revenue officer and auditor positions to review more tax returns.

A review done in Iowa last year led to the consolidation of 37 state agencies into 16, the elimination of 513 vacant state employee positions and the sale of some state land. Gov. Kim Reynolds said the changes would save $215 million over four years.

In Nebraska, a “roadmap” set by Epiphany calls for the firm to achieve breakthrough results in two major systems during Phase 1 of the contract. The firm will use its Systems Thinking method to find efficiencies, starting with unemployment insurance and the state Department of Motor Vehicles. In addition, it will focus on support systems including information technology, human resources, procurement and budget.

Cox has some background in unemployment insurance. She gained prominence at the Utah Department of Workforce Services by managing a 65% workload increase during the 2008-09 economic crisis with no new staff and a $30 million reduction in spending.

Her work generated controversy at times, though. A legislative audit concluded that changes made on her watch had created an atmosphere of “frustration and unrest” among current and former employees of the workforce agency.

Strimple said timelines for the various phases have not been established yet. The third phase calls for training people within Nebraska to continue the efficiency improvement work. The roadmap envisioned working with the Center for Operational Excellence during the process.

The center used a method called Lean Six Sigma to improve government operations.

Among the center’s successes: cutting on-hold time for people seeking public benefits from an average of 23 minutes down to 5 minutes; streamlining registration and renewals for fleet vehicles that allowed one business to complete 4,000 renewals in three days rather than 30; and simplifying fire marshal reviews of building construction plans that cut 15 days out of the process.

Other successes included faster processing times for some health care professional licenses and environmental permits, changes in contracting that saved $10.2 million in the first year and negotiating ways to speed up background checks for relative foster families so children removed from their parents could stay with family.

The center gained national attention and was the subject of a National Association of State Chief Administrators case study in 2019. The center initially hired consultants to lead the effort. But, in the study report, center Director Matthew Singh said he concluded that outside consultants could not achieve changes that were “sustainable, structured and impactful.”

Instead, the center embedded employees within the state’s largest agencies to work on projects and trained agency employees to tackle smaller process improvement projects.

But the Pillen administration wants bigger dollar savings.

“(The center) succeeded in improving the culture of state government, but did not deliver sizable reductions to the general fund budget,” Strimple said. “By analyzing end-to-end decision making and overall results, the governor is confident the systems approach will yield transformational results.”