LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen signed a pair of income and property tax relief bills into law Wednesday that he labeled “transformational” and “historic.”

The governor signed Legislative Bills 243 and 754 at a ceremony surrounded by lawmakers, agriculture and business leaders, representatives from conservative advocacy organizations and others.

The two measures, along with a third bill making changes to state school aid, are projected to cut or offset more than $6 billion worth of property taxes and income taxes over the next six years.

Pillen said the legislation will make Nebraska more competitive with other states and described the new laws as “incredibly big” for all Nebraskans.

“The two bills truly are transformational,” he said. “These bills provide billions, billions — I like to call it bushel baskets and bushel baskets and bushel baskets — of property tax relief, business income tax relief and personal income tax relief.”

LB 243, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, will increase Nebraska’s two property tax credit programs, cap school property tax growth and eliminate almost all community college property taxes. All told, the changes are estimated to cost $1.76 billion over six years.

LB 754, introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, will cut the state’s top individual and corporate income tax rates by nearly one-third and make other income tax changes worth about $3.3 billion over six years.

A third measure, LB 683, introduced by Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, was signed separately. It will increase state support for schools by about $305 million annually with the goal of driving down property taxes. It will nearly double the amount of state aid for special education and guarantee $1,500 of state support for every public school student.

The state budget package will put $1.25 billion into a new Education Future Fund during the next two fiscal years to pay for the school aid changes. Plans call for adding $250 million to the fund in each of the following years, for a total cost of $2.25 billion over six years.