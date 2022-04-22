I am Murphy! I am looking for my forever home! I am a sweet gal who is looking for someone... View on PetFinder
Jeremy Jensen said his efforts weren’t meant to destroy careers or cause chaos, but to help support teachers and students.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The man was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant on April 12, and is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Snoop Dogg, one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates, will spend cannabis celebration day on stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The driver was seen on video getting out of the pickup and walking to the door of the store, but was surprised when the manager was still inside the building
The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby farm. A thermal drone and K-9 unit assisted in finding the 17-year-old.
KEARNEY - Kearney Public Schools has hired two new assistant principals.
Sisters Madi and Hayden Kubik will be getting to know each other in new ways as teammates on the Husker volleyball team; it's thought to be the fourth time siblings have been on NU’s team at the same time.
Caleb Tegtmeier, a Chadron State student appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve on the State College Board of Trustees, is the subject of two protection orders filed in Dawes County Court.
Joseph Garcia also faces a charge of attempted felony robbery on Jan. 16 in Kearney in the shooting death of his brother, Jared Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
