 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Merger votes coming soon

  • Updated
  • 0

The fourth and final vote of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District to proceed with their merger will be in mid to late October. If the two boards vote “yes,” the Nebraska Power Review Board’s approval then would be necessary. With the Power Review Board’s approval, it is anticipated that the new combined entity could officially come into being in July 2023.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

You shouldn't high-five a child

You shouldn't high-five a child

Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I'm not an emotionally hyperactive person. I'm talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News