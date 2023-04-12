I was a television news anchor for about seven years. During my first TV internship, a seasoned reporter took me aside and asked why I wanted to be a journalist.

“I love helping people tell stories,” I told him.

“Good,” he responded, “because there’s no glamour in this industry. Do it because you love it, not for the fame or money, because you won’t find that here."

He was right. My first television gig brought in enough cash to buy a sock. OK, maybe that’s dramatic, but it was below minimum wage.

I drove to work around 1 a.m. and did it all. Edited tapes, wrote scripts, anchored the newscast, repeat.

It was hard and it was a blast.

The glitz and glamour and better pay comes after years of hard, grueling work. It’s found in the biggest media industries in the biggest cities. I quit the business before I saw that side.

But I caught a glimpse this week.

Our book comes out on the 18th, and I was invited to do press in New York City, the best in the biz.

We flew in to the city. They picked us up in a car and shuttled us to the studio. I entered through the side doors, like the big wigs do.

They walked us to the green room full of snacks and coffee, treats and cozy chairs. They clothed me in a fluffy robe while they steamed my dress and added color to my cheeks and gel to my hair.

And right before my segment began, they walked me to the stage, offering a hand so I wouldn’t fall in front of a live audience.

The segment was brief, of course. A random girl from Nebraska doesn’t get as much airtime as the lifelong celebrity who sat in the chair before me. But it was enough, and I was grateful.

I cried because that’s what I do when I talk about sharing stories.

“I don’t care who you are, everyone has a story to share,” I told them.

This week, I was able to share mine. I’m forever grateful.