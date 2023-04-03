KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team finished 19th in the final Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll.

Ashland (Ohio) University beat Minnesota-Duluth, 78-67, Saturday in Dallas to claim the national title. The Eagles finished 37-0 with Central Region-member Minnesota-Duluth posting a 32-4 mark to be ranked second.

UNK (28-5) tallied 174 points to be one of five Central Region squads in the poll. Besides UMD, the others were Minnesota State (11th), Central Missouri (17th) and Missouri Southern (18th).

Southern Nazarene (Okla.) and Augustana were among those receiving votes.

Last year, the Lopers were 28th in the final rankings while being ninth in the 2020-21 season.

This past winter UNK won the MIAA regular season title (20-2), strung together 15 straight wins, went 15-0 at home, tied the school-record for wins and reached the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season.

Among those returning next season will be forward Shiloh McCool and guards Meg Burns, Trinity Law and Sarah Schmitt.