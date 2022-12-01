Loper women's basketball locks down, cuts up Rogers State

KEARNEY — Often, the only sound heard outside a team’s locker room is.an angry coach screaming.

That wasn’t the case Thursday when cheers, laughter and the sounds of merriment echoed up and down the hallway outside the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball locker room.

Of course, the Lopers had just beaten Rogers State 76-37 in their MIAA opener.

“I think our team was just really excited for each other and themselves just in how we played. A pretty complete game on both ends of the floor,” coach Carrie Eighmey said.

And, she had the numbers to prove it.

The Lopers forced 25 turnovers and had 22 assists on 30 made baskets.

“We were really really disruptive defensively for them ... To force 25 turnovers, and we don’t press, that ‘s pretty impressive,” Eighmey said.

Trinity Law set the defensive tone with a number of deflections in the first quarter. She finished with three of the Lopers’ 10 steals.

The stiff defense flustered the Hillcats (2-5), who shot 20 percent (3 of 15) in the first quarter, and it got worse. Rogers State made just 1 of 11 shots in the third quarter. They finished with just 46 shot attempts to UNK’s 62.

The slow start by the Hellcats helped UNK (8-1) take a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rogers State scored the first basket of the second quarter, a 3-pointer by Jordan Lewis who led her team with 11 points, but when UNK answered, the Lopers had a double-digit lead they never surrendered.

Shiloh McCool paced UNK with 13 points. Brooke Carlson and Elisa Backes added 12 points apiece. McCool grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds and Sarah Schmitt, who scored nine points, dished out five assists.

Many of the assists came when perimeter players found open post players or others cutting to the basket and got them the ball for easy baskets.

“Anytime you assist almost every shot that you make that’s pretty good ball movement and pretty good execution of your offense,” Eighmey said.

UNK shot 48 percent from the floor to open conference play with a win.

“Anytime you get into conference play, the intensity increases, the level of knowledge about each other increases,” Eighmey said. “Every game in the MIAA is going to be tough, especially on your home court. If you’re going to do well in the conference, you have to protect your home court.

UNK will be back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday, facing Northeastern (Okla.) State.