Loper women bounce back from loss with win over Newman University

WICHITA, Kan. — Guard Haley Simental tallied a season-high 21 points and the University of Nebraska at Kearney went on a 7-0 run in the third quarter to get past Newman, 62-55, Saturday afternoon at Wichita.

The Lopers (17-5 overall, 12-4 MIAA) improved to 8-1 on the road while the Jets (2-21, 0-17) suffered their 17th straight loss.

UNK got off to a good start as Simental splashed two 3-pointers and forward Elisa Backes added another to help build a 20-7 first-quarter lead.

The patient Jets countered with a 19-6 second quarter that featured six second-chance points and five Loper turnovers.

“We just had a bad second quarter … that was a bad 10 minutes of basketball,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We can’t have that. Not in this league, not when you’re trying to play for things that we’re playing for.”

Newman grabbed its only lead, 32-31, early in the second half but two buckets from forward Shiloh McCool and a Backes’ three gave the Lopers the lead for good.