Loper football begins spring practice Wednesday

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team begins preparations for the fall season on Wednesday with the start of spring practice.

The Lopers will work out the NCAA-allotted 15 times between March 23 and April 23. Weather permitting, UNK will practice three days per week between 4:15-6:45 p.m. at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. Practices are open to the public.

Head coach Josh Lynn and his staff must replace one All-American and five other All-MIAA players off a team that went 10-3 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs, finishing the year ranked 15th.

Among the key departures are All-American right tackle Corey Hoelck and fellow All-MIAA selections Jacob Browne (center), Dayton Sealey (running back), Travis Holcomb (outside backer), Matt Krzysztalowicz (right guard) and Blake Schroeder (defensive end).

Starters Blake Bubak (free safety), Shane Henderson (nose guard), Nathan Slusarski (long snapper), Kyler Van Housen (tight end) and Terrell Williams (corner) have graduated as well.

Returning to the fold is 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy runner-up, All-American and MIAA Offensive Player of the Year TJ Davis. The fifth-year quarterback had a hand in 40 touchdowns in 2021 and averaged 267 yards of total offense per game.

Other returning All-MIAA offensive selections are left guard Hunter Hays, running back Montrez Jackson, receiver Michael Koch and left tackle Kooper Reece. The offense averaged 34 points and 450 yards per game last fall.

The Loper defense is led by All-American Darius Swanson. The fifth-year strong safety had 98 tackles, four interceptions and seven pass breakups last year.

Other returning All-MIAA selections are outside linebacker Atoa Fox, inside linebackers Jacey Nutter and Zach Schlager and end Tell Spies. The defensive gave up just 23 points and 388 yards last fall.

On special teams, fifth-year senior punter Hunter Kraus returns, as does veteran kicker Junior Gonzalez.

The 2022 season begins at Missouri Southern State on Sept. 1 with fall camp beginning the first week of August.