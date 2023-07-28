LINCOLN — Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission Deputy Director David Hunter will replace the retiring Executive Director Frank Daley.

Daley, who has served as executive director of the commission since 1999, announced his plans to retire earlier this year. Commissioners voted to appoint Hunter as his replacement at their Friday meeting.

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission is a state agency that enforces transparency and prevents corruption among state and local government officials. The agency regulates and publicizes statements about campaign finance, lobbying, financial interests and conflicts of interest for political officials and organizations.

"We want to keep honest people honest," Hunter said in his interview before the commission.

The commission received 77 applications for the executive director position, according to commissioner Rod Anderson, and eventually narrowed the candidates down to three. Aside from Hunter, the commission also considered a staff attorney with the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, and a former staff member for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.

The terms of Hunter's new position have yet to be ironed out, but will be in the coming weeks. Daley will serve as executive director until his retirement takes effect Sept. 10.

Hunter has worked for the commission nearly as long as Daley — roughly 23 years — and said he plans to continue to do so until he retires. Hunter said he planned to follow a similar leadership style to Daley, but hopes to expand on some initiatives already underway.

During his work as deputy director, Hunter said he helped hire new state auditors and expanded background checks for the hiring process. He also oversaw substantial upgrades to the agency's website.

"I understand and know how the system works more than anyone in the office," Hunter said.

With Hunter taking over as executive director, that will leave his old position vacant, along with a vacant auditor position that hasn't been filled for over a year. Hunter said he is confident they can find a replacement deputy director much quicker, and he hopes to create other new positions within the agency to fulfill responsibilities Daley absorbed as executive director.

"He does the job of multiple people," Hunter said.

Hunter said he plans to expand personnel training within the agency, and add more information to their website to better inform the public about the filing process.