The Buckle reports net income, boost in sales

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Friday that net income for the fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 29 was $61.4 million, or $1.25 per share ($1.24 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 29 increased 4% to $332.3 million from net sales of $319.4 million for the prior year’s 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 30. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended increased 3% from comparable store net sales for the prior year’s 13-week period.

Online sales increased 8.8% to $55 million for the 13-week period, compared to net sales of $50.5 million for the 13-week period that ended Oct. 30, 2021.

Net sales for the 39-week fiscal period increased 3.3% to $943.4 million from net sales of $913.7 million for the prior year’s 39-week fiscal period that ended Oct. 30, 2021.

Comparable store net sales for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 29 increased 2.8% from comparable store net sales for the prior year’s 39-week period.

Online sales increased 5.3% to $155.6 million for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 29, compared to net sales of $147.7 million for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 30, 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $61.4 million, or $1.25 per share ($1.24 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $62.2 million, or $1.27 per share ($1.26 per share on a diluted basis) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net income for the 39-week fiscal period was $166.8 million, or $3.39 per share ($3.37 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $170.9 million, or $3.49 per share ($3.46 per share on a diluted basis) for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 30, 2021.

Management was scheduled to conduct a live audio webcast Friday to discuss results for the quarter. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle’s investor relations website at corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.