The Buckle reports net income, boost in sales

The Buckle is relocating to a new slot at Hilltop Mall. The Buckles move from the east side of the mall to the west side follows a trend among mall retailers to carve smaller business spaces into big boxes. The new look focuses attention on the main entrance and increases visibility and brand awareness. In the case of The Buckle, the move also will place the denim destination and specialty retailer much closer to parking at Hilltop.

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Friday that net income for the fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 29 was $61.4 million, or $1.25 per share ($1.24 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 29 increased 4% to $332.3 million from net sales of $319.4 million for the prior year’s 13-week fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 30. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended increased 3% from comparable store net sales for the prior year’s 13-week period.

Online sales increased 8.8% to $55 million for the 13-week period, compared to net sales of $50.5 million for the 13-week period that ended Oct. 30, 2021.

Net sales for the 39-week fiscal period increased 3.3% to $943.4 million from net sales of $913.7 million for the prior year’s 39-week fiscal period that ended Oct. 30, 2021.

Comparable store net sales for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 29 increased 2.8% from comparable store net sales for the prior year’s 39-week period.

Online sales increased 5.3% to $155.6 million for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 29, compared to net sales of $147.7 million for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 30, 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $61.4 million, or $1.25 per share ($1.24 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $62.2 million, or $1.27 per share ($1.26 per share on a diluted basis) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net income for the 39-week fiscal period was $166.8 million, or $3.39 per share ($3.37 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $170.9 million, or $3.49 per share ($3.46 per share on a diluted basis) for the 39-week period that ended Oct. 30, 2021.

Management was scheduled to conduct a live audio webcast Friday to discuss results for the quarter. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle’s investor relations website at corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

