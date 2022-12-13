James Reeves now certified in smoke damage cleaning

KEARNEY — Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has announced that James Reeves, production manager in Kearney, now is certified through the IICRC as a fire and smoke restoration technician (FSRT) and odor control technician (OCT).

Reeves has joined the ranks of a select group of professionals working within the inspection, cleaning and restoration industry.

Yellow Van Services is in its 42nd year of business providing residential and commercial cleaning to central Nebraska with certifications in carpet, upholstery, fire, mold removal and water damage services.

Yellow Van is a member of the Kearney, Hastings and Grand Island area chambers of commerce. They can be reached at yellowvan.com, 800-828-3969 for 24-hour emergency response services or their main location at 206 E. Sixth St., Kearney.