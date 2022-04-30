Best of Kearney 2022: Entertainment Category

Entertainment Category
Bar/Pub
Winner: Cunninghams Journal
- 15 W 23 Street
- (308) 236-9737
- cunninghams-journal.com
Cunningham’s Journal would like to thank each of our guests for standing by our side and supporting us, yet another year. It is a privilege and an honor to serve our local community as well as the surrounding areas. Patio season is approaching and we cannot wait to serve you in the courtyard and on the patio! We hope to see you! Visit us at cunninghams-journal.com to make your resrvation!! Stay tuned for our sister location coming soon, ‘Fyre Modern Grill’.
Favorites
Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill
- 5012 3rd Avenue
- (308) 234-3979
- Facebook @JerseysKearney
McCue’s Nebraska Taproom
- 2008 A Avenue
- (308) 708 7750
- mccuesnebraskataproom.com
Birthday Place - Adults
Winner: Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake
- 610 Talmadge Street suite A
- (308) 237-5122
- cunninghams-journal.com
Favorites
Big Apple Fun Center
Fanatics Sports Bar
- 2021 Central Ave
- (308) 233-0030
- fanaticskearney.com
Birthday Place - Kids
Winner: Big Apple Fun Center
We are a family friendly entertainment center that offers traditional bowling, soft indoor 3 story playground, 18 hole indoor black light minigolf course, indoor electric gokart track, 7D motion theater, arcades and a sports bar with billiards and more.
Favorites
Kearney Area Children’s Museum
- 5827 4th Avenue
- (308) 698-2228
- kearneychildrensmuseum.org
Paint Paradise Paint Your Own Pottery Studio
- 2114 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-8300
- paint-studio.poi.place
Happy Hour
Winner: Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill
- 5012 3rd Avenue
- (308) 234-3979
- Facebook @JerseysKearney
Favorites
Alley Rose
- 2013 Central Avenue
- (308) 234-1261
- alleyrose.com
McCue’s Nebraska Taproom
- 2008 A Avenue
- (308) 708 7750
- mccuesnebraskataproom.com
Karaoke
Winner: Brix
- 14 E 21 Street
- (308) 455-1106
- brixkearney.com
Thank you for nominating Brix for Best Karaoke of Kearney! Join us every Tuesday night as well as the 2nd Friday of every month for Karaoke!
Favorites
Palm Garden Lounge
- 6 W 22nd Street
- (308) 237-9986
The Church Key
- 1912 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-3227
- thechurchkey.business.site
Kid Friendly/Family Entertainment
Winner: Big Apple Fun Center
Favorites
Kearney Area Children’s Museum
- 5827 4th Avenue
- (308) 698-2228
- kearneychildrensmuseum.org
Paint Paradise Paint Your Own Pottery Studio
- 2114 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-8300
- paint-studio.poi.place
Live Entertainment - Venue
Winner: Joe’s Honky Tonk
- 2023 1st Avenue
- (308) 455-1194
- Facebook @Joeshonkytonk
Favorites
Cunninghams Journal
- 15 W 23 Street
- (308) 236-9737
- cunninghams-journal.com
Viaero Event Center
- 609 Platte Road
- (308) 338-8144
- kearneyevents.net
Live Performer or Entertainment
Winner: Tri-City Storm
- 609 Platte Road
- (308) 338-8144
- stormhockey.com
Favorites
The Askin’ Nebraskan Trivia
- (262) 442-2709
- Facebook @askinnebraskan
Tim Zach Music
- (308) 380-9833
- timzach.com
Parade, Festival or Fair
Winner: Cruise Night
- (308) 440-2941
- cruisenite.org
Favorites
Buffalo County Fair
- 3807 Avenue N
- (308) 236-1201
- buffalocountyfairgrounds.com
Highway Creepers Car Show
- 2007 Central Ave
- (308) 390-8915
- Facebook @highwaycreepers
Park
Winner: Yanney Park
- 2020 W 11 Street
- (308) 237-4644
- yanneypark.org
Yanney Heritage Park is a busy year round destination park with many community and family events being held there. With rental buildings, splash grounds, playgrounds, fishing, botanical gardens, wildlife and water trail the park offers something for everyone. We take pride in offering Yanney Heritage Park as one of the finest family parks between Denver and Omaha.
Favorites
Cottonmill Park
- 2795 Cottonmill Ave
- (308) 237-7251
- cityofkearney.org/1874/Cottonmill-Park
Harmon Park
- 3100 5th Avenue
- (308) 237-4644
- cityofkearney.org/1883/Harmon-Park
Radio Station
Winner: Y-102 KRNY FM 102.3
- 2223 Central Avenue
- (308) 698-2100
- krny.com
Y102 Thanks our loyal listeners for making us a Kearney favorite again this year. We LOVE interacting with all of you and look forward to seeing you out and about at concerts and events all over Central Nebraska this Spring & Summer. NRG Media operates five market leading radio stations in Central Nebraska. We are a community focused Media company with local employees who believe in GREAT LOCAL RADIO.
Favorites
KQKY - Hits 106
- 2223 Central Avenue
- (308) 698-2100
- kqky.com
The River, KRVN-FM 93.1 FM
- 1007 Plum Creek Pkwy Lexington
- (844) 931-9000
- Facebook @931TheRiver
Sports Bar
Winner: Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill
- 5012 3rd Avenue
- (308) 234-3979
- Facebook @JerseysKearney
Favorites
Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake
- 610 Talmadge Street suite A
- (308) 237-5122
- cunninghams-journal.com
Fanatics Sports Bar
- 2021 Central Ave
- (308) 233-0030
- fanaticskearney.com
TV Station
Winner: NTV
- 1078 25 Road Axtell
- (308) 455-9900
- nebraska.tv
Favorites
KOLN-KGIN TV 10/11
- 3415 W State Street Grand Island
- (308) 382-6100
- 1011now.com
KSNB Local 4
- 6475 Osborne Drive West Hastings
- (402) 463-1321
- ksnblocal4.com
Wine Selection
Winner: Bill’s Liquor
- 2402 2nd Avenue
- (308) 237-2774
Favorites
Alley Rose
- 2013 Central Avenue
- (308) 234-1261
- alleyrose.com
Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits
- 5212 3rd Avenue
- (308) 236-0020
- hy-vee.com
