Best of Kearney 2022: Entertainment Category

Entertainment Category

Bar/Pub

Winner: Cunninghams Journal

15 W 23 Street

(308) 236-9737

cunninghams-journal.com

Cunningham’s Journal would like to thank each of our guests for standing by our side and supporting us, yet another year. It is a privilege and an honor to serve our local community as well as the surrounding areas. Patio season is approaching and we cannot wait to serve you in the courtyard and on the patio! We hope to see you! Visit us at cunninghams-journal.com to make your resrvation!! Stay tuned for our sister location coming soon, ‘Fyre Modern Grill’.



Favorites

Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

5012 3rd Avenue

(308) 234-3979

Facebook @JerseysKearney

McCue’s Nebraska Taproom

2008 A Avenue

(308) 708 7750

mccuesnebraskataproom.com

Birthday Place - Adults

Winner: Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

610 Talmadge Street suite A

(308) 237-5122

cunninghams-journal.com

Favorites

Big Apple Fun Center

500 W 4th Street

(308) 234-4545

bigapplefuncenter.com

Fanatics Sports Bar

2021 Central Ave

(308) 233-0030

fanaticskearney.com

Birthday Place - Kids

Winner: Big Apple Fun Center

500 W 4th Street

(308) 234-4545

bigapplefuncenter.com

We are a family friendly entertainment center that offers traditional bowling, soft indoor 3 story playground, 18 hole indoor black light minigolf course, indoor electric gokart track, 7D motion theater, arcades and a sports bar with billiards and more.



Favorites

Kearney Area Children’s Museum

5827 4th Avenue

(308) 698-2228

kearneychildrensmuseum.org

Paint Paradise Paint Your Own Pottery Studio

2114 Central Avenue

(308) 455-8300

paint-studio.poi.place

Happy Hour

Winner: Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

5012 3rd Avenue

(308) 234-3979

Facebook @JerseysKearney

Favorites

Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

McCue’s Nebraska Taproom

2008 A Avenue

(308) 708 7750

mccuesnebraskataproom.com

Karaoke

Winner: Brix

14 E 21 Street

(308) 455-1106

brixkearney.com

Thank you for nominating Brix for Best Karaoke of Kearney! Join us every Tuesday night as well as the 2nd Friday of every month for Karaoke!



Favorites

Palm Garden Lounge

6 W 22nd Street

(308) 237-9986

The Church Key

1912 Central Avenue

(308) 455-3227

thechurchkey.business.site

Kid Friendly/Family Entertainment

Winner: Big Apple Fun Center

500 W 4th Street

(308) 234-4545

bigapplefuncenter.com

Favorites

Kearney Area Children’s Museum

5827 4th Avenue

(308) 698-2228

kearneychildrensmuseum.org

Paint Paradise Paint Your Own Pottery Studio

2114 Central Avenue

(308) 455-8300

paint-studio.poi.place

Live Entertainment - Venue

Winner: Joe’s Honky Tonk

2023 1st Avenue

(308) 455-1194

Facebook @Joeshonkytonk

Favorites

Cunninghams Journal

15 W 23 Street

(308) 236-9737

cunninghams-journal.com

Viaero Event Center

609 Platte Road

(308) 338-8144

kearneyevents.net

Live Performer or Entertainment

Winner: Tri-City Storm

609 Platte Road

(308) 338-8144

stormhockey.com

Favorites

The Askin’ Nebraskan Trivia

(262) 442-2709

Facebook @askinnebraskan

Tim Zach Music

Parade, Festival or Fair

Winner: Cruise Night

Favorites

Buffalo County Fair

3807 Avenue N

(308) 236-1201

buffalocountyfairgrounds.com

Highway Creepers Car Show

2007 Central Ave

(308) 390-8915

Facebook @highwaycreepers

Park

Winner: Yanney Park

2020 W 11 Street

(308) 237-4644

yanneypark.org

Yanney Heritage Park is a busy year round destination park with many community and family events being held there. With rental buildings, splash grounds, playgrounds, fishing, botanical gardens, wildlife and water trail the park offers something for everyone. We take pride in offering Yanney Heritage Park as one of the finest family parks between Denver and Omaha.



Favorites

Cottonmill Park

2795 Cottonmill Ave

(308) 237-7251

cityofkearney.org/1874/Cottonmill-Park

Harmon Park

3100 5th Avenue

(308) 237-4644

cityofkearney.org/1883/Harmon-Park

Radio Station

Winner: Y-102 KRNY FM 102.3

2223 Central Avenue

(308) 698-2100

krny.com

Y102 Thanks our loyal listeners for making us a Kearney favorite again this year. We LOVE interacting with all of you and look forward to seeing you out and about at concerts and events all over Central Nebraska this Spring & Summer. NRG Media operates five market leading radio stations in Central Nebraska. We are a community focused Media company with local employees who believe in GREAT LOCAL RADIO.



Favorites

KQKY - Hits 106

2223 Central Avenue

(308) 698-2100

kqky.com

The River, KRVN-FM 93.1 FM

1007 Plum Creek Pkwy Lexington

(844) 931-9000

Facebook @931TheRiver

Sports Bar

Winner: Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

5012 3rd Avenue

(308) 234-3979

Facebook @JerseysKearney

Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

610 Talmadge Street suite A

(308) 237-5122

cunninghams-journal.com

Fanatics Sports Bar

2021 Central Ave

(308) 233-0030

fanaticskearney.com

TV Station

Winner: NTV

1078 25 Road Axtell

(308) 455-9900

nebraska.tv

Favorites

KOLN-KGIN TV 10/11

3415 W State Street Grand Island

(308) 382-6100

1011now.com

KSNB Local 4

6475 Osborne Drive West Hastings

(402) 463-1321

ksnblocal4.com

Wine Selection

Winner: Bill’s Liquor

2402 2nd Avenue

(308) 237-2774



Favorites

Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits

5212 3rd Avenue

(308) 236-0020

hy-vee.com

