Best of Kearney 2022: Entertainment Category

Entertainment Category

Bar/Pub

Winner: Cunninghams Journal

Cunningham’s Journal would like to thank each of our guests for standing by our side and supporting us, yet another year. It is a privilege and an honor to serve our local community as well as the surrounding areas. Patio season is approaching and we cannot wait to serve you in the courtyard and on the patio! We hope to see you! Visit us at cunninghams-journal.com to make your resrvation!! Stay tuned for our sister location coming soon, ‘Fyre Modern Grill’.


Favorites

Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

  • 5012 3rd Avenue
  • (308) 234-3979
  • Facebook @JerseysKearney

McCue’s Nebraska Taproom

Birthday Place - Adults

Winner: Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

Favorites

Big Apple Fun Center

Fanatics Sports Bar

Birthday Place - Kids

Winner: Big Apple Fun Center

We are a family friendly entertainment center that offers traditional bowling, soft indoor 3 story playground, 18 hole indoor black light minigolf course, indoor electric gokart track, 7D motion theater, arcades and a sports bar with billiards and more.


Favorites

Kearney Area Children’s Museum

Paint Paradise Paint Your Own Pottery Studio

  • 2114 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-8300
  • paint-studio.poi.place

Happy Hour

Winner: Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

  • 5012 3rd Avenue
  • (308) 234-3979
  • Facebook @JerseysKearney

Favorites

Alley Rose

McCue’s Nebraska Taproom

 

Karaoke

Winner: Brix

Thank you for nominating Brix for Best Karaoke of Kearney! Join us every Tuesday night as well as the 2nd Friday of every month for Karaoke!


Favorites

Palm Garden Lounge

  • 6 W 22nd Street
  • (308) 237-9986

The Church Key

  • 1912 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-3227
  • thechurchkey.business.site

 

Kid Friendly/Family Entertainment

Winner: Big Apple Fun Center

Favorites

Kearney Area Children’s Museum

Paint Paradise Paint Your Own Pottery Studio

  • 2114 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-8300
  • paint-studio.poi.place

 

Live Entertainment - Venue

Winner: Joe’s Honky Tonk

  • 2023 1st Avenue
  • (308) 455-1194
  • Facebook @Joeshonkytonk

Favorites

Cunninghams Journal

Viaero Event Center

 

Live Performer or Entertainment

Winner: Tri-City Storm

Favorites

The Askin’ Nebraskan Trivia

  • (262) 442-2709
  • Facebook @askinnebraskan

Tim Zach Music

 

Parade, Festival or Fair

Winner: Cruise Night

Favorites

Buffalo County Fair

Highway Creepers Car Show

  • 2007 Central Ave
  • (308) 390-8915
  • Facebook @highwaycreepers

 

Park

Winner: Yanney Park

Yanney Heritage Park is a busy year round destination park with many community and family events being held there. With rental buildings, splash grounds, playgrounds, fishing, botanical gardens, wildlife and water trail the park offers something for everyone. We take pride in offering Yanney Heritage Park as one of the finest family parks between Denver and Omaha.


Favorites

Cottonmill Park

Harmon Park

 

Radio Station

Winner: Y-102 KRNY FM 102.3

  • 2223 Central Avenue
  • (308) 698-2100
  • krny.com

Y102 Thanks our loyal listeners for making us a Kearney favorite again this year. We LOVE interacting with all of you and look forward to seeing you out and about at concerts and events all over Central Nebraska this Spring & Summer. NRG Media operates five market leading radio stations in Central Nebraska. We are a community focused Media company with local employees who believe in GREAT LOCAL RADIO.


Favorites

KQKY - Hits 106

  • 2223 Central Avenue
  • (308) 698-2100
  • kqky.com

The River, KRVN-FM 93.1 FM

  • 1007 Plum Creek Pkwy Lexington
  • (844) 931-9000
  • Facebook @931TheRiver

 

Sports Bar

Winner: Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

  • 5012 3rd Avenue
  • (308) 234-3979
  • Facebook @JerseysKearney

Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

Fanatics Sports Bar

 

TV Station

Winner: NTV

Favorites

KOLN-KGIN TV 10/11

  • 3415 W State Street Grand Island
  • (308) 382-6100
  • 1011now.com

KSNB Local 4

 

Wine Selection

Winner: Bill’s Liquor

  • 2402 2nd Avenue
  • (308) 237-2774


Favorites

Alley Rose

Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits

Category list:

