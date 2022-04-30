 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Best of Kearney 2022: Dining and Food Category

  • 0

Dining and Food Category

See bottom for complete category list.

Asian Restaurant

Winner: Kyoto

Favorites

Hunan

Suwannee Thai Cuisine

  • 1420 W 24 Street
  • (308) 234-2289

Atmosphere

Winner: Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

Cunningham’s Journal would like to thank each of our guests for standing by our side and supporting us, yet another year. It is a privilege and an honor to serve our local community as well as the surrounding areas. Patio season is approaching and we cannot wait to serve you in the courtyard and on the patio! We hope to see you! Visit us at cunninghams-journal.com to make your reservation! Stay tuned for our sister location coming soon, ‘Fyre Modern Grill’.

People are also reading…


Favorites

Alley Rose

The Cup

 

Bakery

Winner: SmallCakes Cupcakery

Favorites

Central Mercantile feat. Ktown Cakery

  • 2206 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-4884
  • Facebook @centralmercantile

Daylight Donuts

 

BBQ Restaurant

Winner: Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que

Favorites

S.A.M Que

Skeeter Barnes

 

Breakfast

Winner: Good Evans Breakfast & Lunch

Favorites

Tex’s Cafe

  • 23 E 21st Street
  • (308) 234-3949

The Lodge Restaurant

  • 1401 2nd Avenue
  • (308) 234-2729
  • Facebook @eatatthelodge

Brunch

Winner: Good Evans Breakfast & Lunch

Favorites

Tex’s Cafe

  • 23 E 21st Street
  • (308) 234-3949

The Lodge Restaurant

  • 1401 2nd Avenue
  • (308) 234-2729
  • Facebook @eatatthelodge

 

Buffet

Winner: Alley Rose

Favorites

Gambino’s Pizza

  • 2715 2nd Ave Ste A
  • (308) 224-2624
  • Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney

Hunan

 

Caterer

Winner: Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que

Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

Qdoba

 

Children’s Menu

Winner: Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Favorites

Runza Restaurant

The Crafty Dog

 

Coffee/Coffeehouse

Winner: Barista’s Daily Grind

Thank you Kearney Nebraska for choosing us and supporting your local coffee business. We literally can not survive without your support- so thank you!


Favorites

Java Junction

  • 2708 Avenue N Place
  • (308) 455-8055
  • Facebook @javajunctionkearney

Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee

 

Curbside Pickup

Winner: Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Favorites

Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub

QDOBA Mexican Eats

 

Date/Romantic Place

Winner: Alley Rose

Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak

 

Deli/Sandwiches

Winner: Jimmy John’s

Favorites

Firehouse Subs

Quiznos

  • 3004 West Highway 30
  • (308) 234-6554
  • Facebook @Quiznos-167326430025425

Dessert

Winner: SmallCakes Cupcakery

Favorites

Central Mercantile feat. Ktown Cakery

  • 2206 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-4884
  • Facebook @centralmercantile

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

Fast Food

Winner: Runza Restaurant North

Favorites

Nick’s Gyros

  • 1300 W 24 Street
  • (308) 237-3287
  • Facebook @kearneynicksgyros

Runza Restaurant South

Food Truck

Winner: S.A.M Que

Favorites

Sprocket Dogs

  • (308) 380-4612
  • Facebook @sprocketsfamousfreedomdogs

Tropical Sno

 

French Fries

Winner: Runza Restaurant

Favorites

Angus Burgers & Shakes

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

 

Hamburgers

Winner: Angus Burgers & Shakes

Thank you for voting us Best Hamburger! Angus Burgers & Shakes is a fun, contemporary, and upbeat establishment with a menu that features the best things about childhood – plus beer, bacon jam, and truffle fries. At Angus, we strive for quality across the board, whether it’s the service of the food, we take pride in exceeding the expectations of every guest we serve.


Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal on the Bricks

Runza Restaurant

 

Ice Cream/ Yogurt/ Frozen Treats

Winner: Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

Dairy Queen is here to serve all of your taste bud needs weather you desire a delicious meal, a quick snack or a sweet treat, we are here for you! Thank you Kearney for awarding us Best of Kearney, we enjoy serving this community!


Favorites

Baskin-Robbins

  • 3004 Highway 30 West
  • (308) 234-6554
  • Facebook @BaskinRobbinsKearneyNE332210

Culver’s

 

Italian Restaurant

Winner: Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak

Thank you for voting Joy’s Table the Best of Kearney! We love being a part of this community and sharing our love, and Joy’s love, for food. From date nights to family dinners, we are here to provide the best Italian Steakhouse experience. Come sit around our table!


Favorites

Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub

Old Chicago

 

Kid Friendly/Family Restaurant

Winner: Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Favorites

Kyoto

The Crafty Dog

 

Local Secret

Winner: Suwannee Thai Cuisine

  • 1420 W 24 Street
  • (308) 234-2289


Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

The Crafty Dog

 

Mexican Restaurant

Winner: El Potrero Méxican Restaurant

Favorites

Margaritas Kearney

San Pedro

  • 3907 Central Avenue
  • (308) 238-0092

Pizza

Winner: Thunderhead Brewing

Favorites

Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub

Gambino’s Pizza

  • 2715 2nd Ave Ste A
  • (308) 224-2624
  • Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney

 

Prime Rib

Winner: Alley Rose

Favorites

Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge

The Lodge Restaurant

  • 1401 2nd Avenue
  • (308) 234-2729
  • Facebook @eatatthelodge

 

Salad Bar

Winner: Alley Rose

Favorites

Gambino’s Pizza

  • 2715 2nd Ave Ste A
  • (308) 224-2624
  • Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney

Hy-Vee

 

Seafood

Winner: Red Lobster

Favorites

Alley Rose

Kyoto

 

Steak

Winner: Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak

Thank you for voting Joy’s Table the Best of Kearney! We love being a part of this community and sharing our love, and Joy’s love, for food. From date nights to family dinners, we are here to provide the best Italian Steakhouse experience. Come sit around our table!


Favorites

Alley Rose

Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge

 

Wings

Winner: Chicken Coop Sports Bar & Grill

Favorites

Buffalo Wild Wings

  • 5208 2nd Avenue
  • (308) 238-2288
  • Facebook @BWWKearneyNE

Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

  • 5012 3rd Avenue
  • (308) 234-3979
  • Facebook @JerseysKearney

Category list:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News