Best of Kearney 2022: Dining and Food Category

Dining and Food Category
Asian Restaurant
Winner: Kyoto
Favorites
Hunan
- 305 W 11th Street
- (308) 234-6531
- hunankearneyfood.com
Suwannee Thai Cuisine
- 1420 W 24 Street
- (308) 234-2289
Atmosphere
Winner: Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake
Cunningham’s Journal would like to thank each of our guests for standing by our side and supporting us, yet another year. It is a privilege and an honor to serve our local community as well as the surrounding areas. Patio season is approaching and we cannot wait to serve you in the courtyard and on the patio! We hope to see you! Visit us at cunninghams-journal.com to make your reservation! Stay tuned for our sister location coming soon, ‘Fyre Modern Grill’.
Favorites
Alley Rose
The Cup
- 12 East 21 Street
- (308) 708-0831
- thecupofkearney.com
Bakery
Winner: SmallCakes Cupcakery
- 5011 2nd Ave #14
- (308) 455-3355
- smallcakesofnebraska.com
Favorites
Central Mercantile feat. Ktown Cakery
- 2206 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-4884
- Facebook @centralmercantile
Daylight Donuts
- 2315 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-6691
- daylightdonuts.com
BBQ Restaurant
Winner: Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que
- 222 W 42 Street
- (308) 234-4696
- momanddadsbbqandcatering.com
Favorites
S.A.M Que
- 324 3rd Avenue
- (308) 455-1190
- samqueandcatering.com
Skeeter Barnes
- 516 S 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-6400
- skeeterbarnes.com
Breakfast
Winner: Good Evans Breakfast & Lunch
- 1010 3rd Avenue suite F
- (308) 455-1100
- goodevans.com
Favorites
Tex’s Cafe
- 23 E 21st Street
- (308) 234-3949
The Lodge Restaurant
- 1401 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-2729
- Facebook @eatatthelodge
Brunch
Winner: Good Evans Breakfast & Lunch
- 1010 3rd Avenue suite F
- (308) 455-1100
- goodevans.com
Favorites
Tex’s Cafe
- 23 E 21st Street
- (308) 234-3949
The Lodge Restaurant
- 1401 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-2729
- Facebook @eatatthelodge
Buffet
Winner: Alley Rose
Favorites
Gambino’s Pizza
- 2715 2nd Ave Ste A
- (308) 224-2624
- Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney
Hunan
- 305 W 11th Street
- (308) 234-6531
- hunankearneyfood.com
Caterer
Winner: Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que
- 222 W 42 Street
- (308) 234-4696
- momanddadsbbqandcatering.com
Favorites
Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake
Qdoba
- 2414 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-5447
- qdoba.com
Children’s Menu
Winner: Applebee’s Grill + Bar
Favorites
Runza Restaurant
The Crafty Dog
Coffee/Coffeehouse
Winner: Barista’s Daily Grind
- 2301 13 Avenue
- (308) 236-8728
- baristasdailygrind.com
Thank you Kearney Nebraska for choosing us and supporting your local coffee business. We literally can not survive without your support- so thank you!
Favorites
Java Junction
- 2708 Avenue N Place
- (308) 455-8055
- Facebook @javajunctionkearney
Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee
- 2001 A Avenue
- (308) 293-7655
- kittskitchen.com
Curbside Pickup
Winner: Applebee’s Grill + Bar
Favorites
Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub
QDOBA Mexican Eats
- 2414 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-5447
- qdoba.com
Date/Romantic Place
Winner: Alley Rose
Favorites
Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake
Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak
Deli/Sandwiches
Winner: Jimmy John’s
- 2524 1st Avenue
- (308) 236-5588
- jimmyjohns.com
Favorites
Firehouse Subs
- 1010 3rd Ave Ste B
- (308) 455-3330
- firehousesubs.com
Quiznos
- 3004 West Highway 30
- (308) 234-6554
- Facebook @Quiznos-167326430025425
Dessert
Winner: SmallCakes Cupcakery
- 5011 2nd Ave #14
- (308) 455-3355
- smallcakesofnebraska.com
Favorites
Central Mercantile feat. Ktown Cakery
- 2206 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-4884
- Facebook @centralmercantile
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
- 3711 2nd Avenue
- (308) 237-7835
- dairyqueen.com
Fast Food
Winner: Runza Restaurant North
- 325 W. 39th Street
- (308)237-9111
- runza.com
Favorites
Nick’s Gyros
- 1300 W 24 Street
- (308) 237-3287
- Facebook @kearneynicksgyros
Runza Restaurant South
- 815 2nd Ave
- (308) 234-9800
- runza.com
Food Truck
Winner: S.A.M Que
- 324 3rd Avenue
- (308) 455-1190
- samqueandcatering.com
Favorites
Sprocket Dogs
- (308) 380-4612
- Facebook @sprocketsfamousfreedomdogs
Tropical Sno
- 5011 2nd Avenue
- (308) 991-1326
- tropicalsno.com
French Fries
Winner: Runza Restaurant
Favorites
Angus Burgers & Shakes
- 421 Talmadge Street
- (308) 455-6218
- angusburgersandshakes.com
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- 1010 3rd Ave Suite G
- (308) 455-1708
- freddysusa.com
Hamburgers
Winner: Angus Burgers & Shakes
- 421 Talmadge Street
- (308) 455-6218
- angusburgersandshakes.com
Thank you for voting us Best Hamburger! Angus Burgers & Shakes is a fun, contemporary, and upbeat establishment with a menu that features the best things about childhood – plus beer, bacon jam, and truffle fries. At Angus, we strive for quality across the board, whether it’s the service of the food, we take pride in exceeding the expectations of every guest we serve.
Favorites
Cunningham’s Journal on the Bricks
- 15 W 23 Street
- (308) 236-9737
- cunninghams-journal.com
Runza Restaurant
Ice Cream/ Yogurt/ Frozen Treats
Winner: Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
- 3711 2nd Avenue
- (308) 237-7835
- fourteenfoods.net
Dairy Queen is here to serve all of your taste bud needs weather you desire a delicious meal, a quick snack or a sweet treat, we are here for you! Thank you Kearney for awarding us Best of Kearney, we enjoy serving this community!
Favorites
Baskin-Robbins
- 3004 Highway 30 West
- (308) 234-6554
- Facebook @BaskinRobbinsKearneyNE332210
Culver’s
- 5010 2nd Avenue
- (308) 338-1905
- culvers.com
Italian Restaurant
Winner: Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak
Thank you for voting Joy’s Table the Best of Kearney! We love being a part of this community and sharing our love, and Joy’s love, for food. From date nights to family dinners, we are here to provide the best Italian Steakhouse experience. Come sit around our table!
Favorites
Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub
Old Chicago
- 115 2nd Avenue East
- (308) 234-4531
- oldchicago.com
Kid Friendly/Family Restaurant
Winner: Applebee’s Grill + Bar
Favorites
Kyoto
The Crafty Dog
Local Secret
Winner: Suwannee Thai Cuisine
- 1420 W 24 Street
- (308) 234-2289
Favorites
Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake
The Crafty Dog
Mexican Restaurant
Winner: El Potrero Méxican Restaurant
- 5012 3rd Avenue suite 120
- (308) 236-7706
- elpotrerorestaurant.com
Favorites
Margaritas Kearney
- 119 3rd Avenue
- (308) 455-3484
- 3margaritas.com
San Pedro
- 3907 Central Avenue
- (308) 238-0092
Pizza
Winner: Thunderhead Brewing
- 18 East 21 Street
- (308) 237-1558
- thunderheadbrewing.com
Favorites
Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub
Gambino’s Pizza
- 2715 2nd Ave Ste A
- (308) 224-2624
- Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney
Prime Rib
Winner: Alley Rose
Favorites
Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge
- 421 Talmadge Street #2
- (308) 455-4580
- coppermillsteakhouse-kearney.com
The Lodge Restaurant
- 1401 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-2729
- Facebook @eatatthelodge
Salad Bar
Winner: Alley Rose
Favorites
Gambino’s Pizza
- 2715 2nd Ave Ste A
- (308) 224-2624
- Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney
Hy-Vee
- 5212 3rd Avenue
- (308) 236-0020
- hy-vee.com
Seafood
Winner: Red Lobster
- 121 2nd Avenue
- (308) 237-5805
- redlobster.com
Favorites
Alley Rose
Kyoto
Steak
Winner: Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak
Thank you for voting Joy’s Table the Best of Kearney! We love being a part of this community and sharing our love, and Joy’s love, for food. From date nights to family dinners, we are here to provide the best Italian Steakhouse experience. Come sit around our table!
Favorites
Alley Rose
Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge
- 421 Talmadge Street #2
- (308) 455-4580
- coppermillsteakhouse-kearney.com
Wings
Winner: Chicken Coop Sports Bar & Grill
- 2115 A Avenue
- (308) 338-8500
- chickencoopsportsbar.com/kearney
Favorites
Buffalo Wild Wings
- 5208 2nd Avenue
- (308) 238-2288
- Facebook @BWWKearneyNE
Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill
- 5012 3rd Avenue
- (308) 234-3979
- Facebook @JerseysKearney
