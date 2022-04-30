Best of Kearney 2022: Dining and Food Category

Dining and Food Category

Asian Restaurant

Winner: Kyoto

404 3rd Avenue

(308) 224-2636

kyotosteakhouse.com

Favorites

Hunan

305 W 11th Street

(308) 234-6531

hunankearneyfood.com

Suwannee Thai Cuisine

1420 W 24 Street

(308) 234-2289

Atmosphere

Winner: Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

610 Talmadge Street suite A

(308) 237-5122

cunninghams-journal.com

Cunningham’s Journal would like to thank each of our guests for standing by our side and supporting us, yet another year. It is a privilege and an honor to serve our local community as well as the surrounding areas. Patio season is approaching and we cannot wait to serve you in the courtyard and on the patio! We hope to see you! Visit us at cunninghams-journal.com to make your reservation! Stay tuned for our sister location coming soon, ‘Fyre Modern Grill’.



Favorites

Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

The Cup

12 East 21 Street

(308) 708-0831

thecupofkearney.com

Bakery

Winner: SmallCakes Cupcakery

5011 2nd Ave #14

(308) 455-3355

smallcakesofnebraska.com

Favorites

Central Mercantile feat. Ktown Cakery

2206 Central Avenue

(308) 455-4884

Facebook @centralmercantile

Daylight Donuts

2315 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-6691

daylightdonuts.com

BBQ Restaurant

Winner: Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que

222 W 42 Street

(308) 234-4696

momanddadsbbqandcatering.com

Favorites

S.A.M Que

324 3rd Avenue

(308) 455-1190

samqueandcatering.com

Skeeter Barnes

516 S 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-6400

skeeterbarnes.com

Breakfast

Winner: Good Evans Breakfast & Lunch

1010 3rd Avenue suite F

(308) 455-1100

goodevans.com

Favorites

Tex’s Cafe

23 E 21st Street

(308) 234-3949

The Lodge Restaurant

1401 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-2729

Facebook @eatatthelodge

Brunch

Winner: Good Evans Breakfast & Lunch

1010 3rd Avenue suite F

(308) 455-1100

goodevans.com

Favorites

Tex’s Cafe

23 E 21st Street

(308) 234-3949

The Lodge Restaurant

1401 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-2729

Facebook @eatatthelodge

Buffet

Winner: Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

Favorites

Gambino’s Pizza

2715 2nd Ave Ste A

(308) 224-2624

Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney

Hunan

305 W 11th Street

(308) 234-6531

hunankearneyfood.com

Caterer

Winner: Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que

222 W 42 Street

(308) 234-4696

momanddadsbbqandcatering.com

Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

610 Talmadge Street suite A

(308) 237-5122

cunninghams-journal.com

Qdoba

2414 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-5447

qdoba.com

Children’s Menu

Winner: Applebee’s Grill + Bar

5605 2nd Avenue

(308) 698-6000

applebees.com

Favorites

Runza Restaurant

325 W. 39th St. & 815 2nd Ave

runza.com

The Crafty Dog

1325 2nd Avenue suite A

(308) 455-4060

thecraftydogkearney.com

Coffee/Coffeehouse

Winner: Barista’s Daily Grind

2301 13 Avenue

(308) 236-8728

baristasdailygrind.com

Thank you Kearney Nebraska for choosing us and supporting your local coffee business. We literally can not survive without your support- so thank you!



Favorites

Java Junction

2708 Avenue N Place

(308) 455-8055

Facebook @javajunctionkearney

Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee

2001 A Avenue

(308) 293-7655

kittskitchen.com

Curbside Pickup

Winner: Applebee’s Grill + Bar

5605 2nd Avenue

(308) 698-6000

applebees.com

Favorites

Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub

810 3rd Avenue

(308) 251-6240

billyjackspizza.com

QDOBA Mexican Eats

2414 2nd Avenue

(308) 236-5447

qdoba.com

Date/Romantic Place

Winner: Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

610 Talmadge Street suite A

(308) 237-5122

cunninghams-journal.com

Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak

110 2nd Avenue

(308) 455-8013

joystablekearney.com

Deli/Sandwiches

Winner: Jimmy John’s

2524 1st Avenue

(308) 236-5588

jimmyjohns.com

Favorites

Firehouse Subs

1010 3rd Ave Ste B

(308) 455-3330

firehousesubs.com

Quiznos

3004 West Highway 30

(308) 234-6554

Facebook @Quiznos-167326430025425

Dessert

Winner: SmallCakes Cupcakery

5011 2nd Ave #14

(308) 455-3355

smallcakesofnebraska.com

Favorites

Central Mercantile feat. Ktown Cakery

2206 Central Avenue

(308) 455-4884

Facebook @centralmercantile

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

3711 2nd Avenue

(308) 237-7835

dairyqueen.com

Fast Food

Winner: Runza Restaurant North

325 W. 39th Street

(308)237-9111

runza.com

Favorites

Nick’s Gyros

1300 W 24 Street

(308) 237-3287

Facebook @kearneynicksgyros

Runza Restaurant South

815 2nd Ave

(308) 234-9800

runza.com

Food Truck

Winner: S.A.M Que

324 3rd Avenue

(308) 455-1190

samqueandcatering.com

Favorites

Sprocket Dogs

(308) 380-4612

Facebook @sprocketsfamousfreedomdogs

Tropical Sno

5011 2nd Avenue

(308) 991-1326

tropicalsno.com

French Fries

Winner: Runza Restaurant

325 W. 39th St. & 815 2nd Ave

runza.com

Favorites

Angus Burgers & Shakes

421 Talmadge Street

(308) 455-6218

angusburgersandshakes.com

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

1010 3rd Ave Suite G

(308) 455-1708

freddysusa.com

Hamburgers

Winner: Angus Burgers & Shakes

421 Talmadge Street

(308) 455-6218

angusburgersandshakes.com

Thank you for voting us Best Hamburger! Angus Burgers & Shakes is a fun, contemporary, and upbeat establishment with a menu that features the best things about childhood – plus beer, bacon jam, and truffle fries. At Angus, we strive for quality across the board, whether it’s the service of the food, we take pride in exceeding the expectations of every guest we serve.



Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal on the Bricks

15 W 23 Street

(308) 236-9737

cunninghams-journal.com

Runza Restaurant

325 W. 39th St. & 815 2nd Ave

runza.com

Ice Cream/ Yogurt/ Frozen Treats

Winner: Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

3711 2nd Avenue

(308) 237-7835

fourteenfoods.net

Dairy Queen is here to serve all of your taste bud needs weather you desire a delicious meal, a quick snack or a sweet treat, we are here for you! Thank you Kearney for awarding us Best of Kearney, we enjoy serving this community!



Favorites

Baskin-Robbins

3004 Highway 30 West

(308) 234-6554

Facebook @BaskinRobbinsKearneyNE332210

Culver’s

5010 2nd Avenue

(308) 338-1905

culvers.com

Italian Restaurant

Winner: Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak

110 2nd Avenue

(308) 455-8013

joystablekearney.com

Thank you for voting Joy’s Table the Best of Kearney! We love being a part of this community and sharing our love, and Joy’s love, for food. From date nights to family dinners, we are here to provide the best Italian Steakhouse experience. Come sit around our table!



Favorites

Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub

810 3rd Avenue

(308) 251-6240

billyjackspizza.com

Old Chicago

115 2nd Avenue East

(308) 234-4531

oldchicago.com

Kid Friendly/Family Restaurant

Winner: Applebee’s Grill + Bar

5605 2nd Avenue

(308) 698-6000

applebees.com

Favorites

Kyoto

404 3rd Avenue

(308) 224-2636

kyotosteakhouse.com

The Crafty Dog

1325 2nd Avenue suite A

(308) 455-4060

thecraftydogkearney.com

Local Secret

Winner: Suwannee Thai Cuisine

1420 W 24 Street

(308) 234-2289



Favorites

Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

610 Talmadge Street suite A

(308) 237-5122

cunninghams-journal.com

The Crafty Dog

1325 2nd Avenue suite A

(308) 455-4060

thecraftydogkearney.com

Mexican Restaurant

Winner: El Potrero Méxican Restaurant

5012 3rd Avenue suite 120

(308) 236-7706

elpotrerorestaurant.com

Favorites

Margaritas Kearney

119 3rd Avenue

(308) 455-3484

3margaritas.com

San Pedro

3907 Central Avenue

(308) 238-0092

Pizza

Winner: Thunderhead Brewing

18 East 21 Street

(308) 237-1558

thunderheadbrewing.com

Favorites

Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub

810 3rd Avenue

(308) 251-6240

billyjackspizza.com

Gambino’s Pizza

2715 2nd Ave Ste A

(308) 224-2624

Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney

Prime Rib

Winner: Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

Favorites

Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge

421 Talmadge Street #2

(308) 455-4580

coppermillsteakhouse-kearney.com

The Lodge Restaurant

1401 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-2729

Facebook @eatatthelodge

Salad Bar

Winner: Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

Favorites

Gambino’s Pizza

2715 2nd Ave Ste A

(308) 224-2624

Facebook @GambinosPizzaKearney

Hy-Vee

5212 3rd Avenue

(308) 236-0020

hy-vee.com

Seafood

Winner: Red Lobster

121 2nd Avenue

(308) 237-5805

redlobster.com

Favorites

Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

Kyoto

404 3rd Avenue

(308) 224-2636

kyotosteakhouse.com

Steak

Winner: Joy’s Table Pasta & Steak

110 2nd Avenue

(308) 455-8013

joystablekearney.com

Thank you for voting Joy’s Table the Best of Kearney! We love being a part of this community and sharing our love, and Joy’s love, for food. From date nights to family dinners, we are here to provide the best Italian Steakhouse experience. Come sit around our table!



Favorites

Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge

421 Talmadge Street #2

(308) 455-4580

coppermillsteakhouse-kearney.com

Wings

Winner: Chicken Coop Sports Bar & Grill

2115 A Avenue

(308) 338-8500

chickencoopsportsbar.com/kearney

Favorites

Buffalo Wild Wings

5208 2nd Avenue

(308) 238-2288

Facebook @BWWKearneyNE

Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

5012 3rd Avenue

(308) 234-3979

Facebook @JerseysKearney

