Best of Kearney 2022: Daily Living Category

Best Customer Service

Winner: Barista’s Daily Grind

2301 13 Avenue

(308) 236-8728

baristasdailygrind.com

Thank you Kearney Nebraska for choosing us and supporting your local coffee business. We literally can not survive without your support- so thank you!

Favorites

Kearney Eye Institute

411 W 39 Street

(308) 865-2760

kearneyeye.com

Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee

2001 A Avenue

(308) 293-7655

kittskitchen.com

Best Place to Work

Winner: Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook

322 W 39th Street

(308) 234-5579

jacobsenorr.com

Thank you for voting us Best Law Firm, Best Lawyer and Best Place to Work. Since 1978, Jacobsen Orr has proudly served the needs of the Kearney community & Greater Nebraska. We are honored and humbled to be recognized.

Favorites

Kearney Regional Medical Center

804 22nd Avenue

(308) 455-3600

bryanhealth.com/locations/hospitals/krmc

NebraskaLand Bank

4615 2nd Avenue

(308) 698-2280

nebraskalandbank.com

Counseling Center

Winner: Elevate Counseling and Consulting

5308 Parklane Drive

(308) 251-2222

elevatekearney.com

Favorites

Insight Counseling And Recovery

2908 W 39th St Suite B

(308) 237-0391

insightcounselingandrecovery.com

Live Well Counseling Center

3814 A Avenue

(308) 234-6029

livewell-kearney.com

Daycare Center

Winner: Kearney Family YMCA

4500 6th Avenue

(308) 237-9622

kearneyymca.org

Thank you to our community and our members for helping to shape us in to the Y for Kearney.

Favorites

Pumpkin Patch Day Care

4500 Linden Drive

(308) 237-4220

kearneyfirstumc.org/pumpkin-patch

Sonshine World Daycare

2715 W 39th Street

(308) 234-1883

sonshineworld.com

Dry Cleaner

Winner: Modern Cleaners & Drapery

3811 Central Ave Suite C

(308) 234-2933

moderncleanersdrapery.com

Employment Agency

Winner: Associated Staffing

711 E 25 Street

(308) 237-0505

associated-staffing.com

Thank you, Kearney, for choosing us as the best Employment Agency in town! We are thankful for the honor and look forward to continuing to serve our clients and associates in the coming years.

Favorite

Advance Services

4407 2nd Avenue Suite B

(308) 237-0600

advanceservices.com

Golf Course

Winner: Meadowlark Hills Golf Course

3300 30th Avenue

(308) 233-3265

meadowlarkhillsgolf.com

Favorites

Awarii Dunes Golf Course

592 S Road Axtell

(308) 743-1111

awariidunes.com

Elks Country Golf

2635 E 103rd Street

(308) 238-0760

elkscountrygolf.com

Law Firm/Office

Winner: Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook

322 W 39th Street

(308) 234-5579

jacobsenorr.com

Thank you for voting us Best Law Firm, Best Lawyer and Best Place to Work. Since 1978, Jacobsen Orr has proudly served the needs of the Kearney community & Greater Nebraska. We are honored and humbled to be recognized.

Favorites

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak

5804 1st Avenue

(308) 455-1046

brunerfrank.com

Cochran Law

2029 Central Avenue

(308) 224-4110

cochranlawpc.com

Local Insurance Agency

Winner: Barney Insurance

5508 Avenue N

(308) 237-2222

barneyinsurancegroup.com

We love Kearney and Central Nebraska; it is our privilege to provide insurance protection and serve our clients and communities.

Favorites

GTA Insurance Group

3615 2nd Avenue Suite A

(308) 234-4910

gtagroup.com

State Farm - Cory Kruse

3320 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-2740

corykruse.com

Mortgages

Winner: FNBO Mortgage

2223 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-0606

fnbo.com

Thank you, Kearney. We’re honored to be recognized for our dedication, integrity and service by the community we’ve enjoyed serving for more than 70 years. It’s what you can expect from the great big, small bank.

Favorites

NebraskaLand Bank

4615 2nd Avenue

(308) 698-2280

nebraskalandbank.com

Trius Federal Credit Union

2915 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-9311

triusfcu.com

Pet Boarding/Daycare

Winner: The Retreat at Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic

5904 2nd Avenue

(308) 455-3188

theretreatatcottonwood.com

Favorites

Happy Tails Pet Lodge

6920 30th Avenue

(308) 237-1630

happytailspetlodge.com

Hilltop Pet Clinic

4507 1st Ave Place

(308) 236-5912

hilltoppetclinic.com

Pet Groomer

Winner: Barking Barber Shop

5912 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-8118

barkingbarbershop.com

Our business is a small business in Kearney who specializes in grooming pets, large and small, barking or meowing! We LOVE what we do and we hope it shows! We truly appreciate your business and thank you so much for choosing us as your favorite pet groomer!

Favorites

Happy Tails Pet Lodge

6920 30th Avenue

(308) 237-1630

happytailspetlodge.com

Puppy Junction

17-1/2 E 21st Street

(308) 440-0586

Facebook @Puppy-Junction/100054384107557

Photographer (Business)

Winner: Kirstina E Photography

123 W 21 Street

(402) 641-0597

kirstinaephotography.com

Because of you I can be ME! Thank you for your continued support Kearney! ”Your Forever Photographer” - Kirstina.

Favorites

Baer Studios

8470 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-2601

baerphoto.com

Tami Fosher Photography

10 East 21 Street

(308) 430-1045

tamifosherphotography.com

Preschool

Winner: Zion Lutheran Church and School

2421 C Avenue

(308) 234-3410

zionkearney.org

Zion offers an exemplary early childhood experience that consistently prepares children for success in the elementary classroom. Students learn and grown in a safe, Christ-centered environment. Thank you to all who continue to support Zion’s educational programs!

Favorites

Faith Christian School

5710 19 Avenue

(308) 236-8744

fcskearney.org

Pumpkin Patch Preschool

4500 Linden Drive

(308) 237-4220

kearneyfirstumc.org/pumpkin-patch

Real Estate Agency

Winner: Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty

4503 2nd Avenue #110

(308) 236-5466

coldwellbankerkearney.com

Favorites

Century 21 Midlands

3715 29 Avenue

(308) 234-5550

century21midlands.com

NP Realty

4503 2nd Ave #208

(308) 234-4275

npkearney.com

Storage Facility

Winner: Kearney Drive-In Self Storage

209 E 6 Street

(308) 698-2400

kearneydrivein.com

Whether you need extra space in your house, garage or workplace, Kearney Drive-In Self Storage has safe, secure solutions for your belongings. Our modern facility features all-steel construction, concrete floors and in-door guardian lock systems. Redundant security measures include fences, controlled electronic gate entry, video monitoring and nightly security patrol for steadfast protection. With flexible monthly plans, you can store your items for the long- or short-term and scale up or down as necessary to accommodate your evolving or seasonal needs.

Favorites

Phillips Storage

511 East 6 Street

(402) 750-5697

Facebook @PhillipsStorage

Sixth Street Self Storage

303 E 6th Street

(308) 236-6633

sixthstreetselfstorage.com

