Best of Kearney 2022: Daily Living Category

Daily Living Category
See bottom for complete category list.
Best Customer Service
Winner: Barista’s Daily Grind
- 2301 13 Avenue
- (308) 236-8728
- baristasdailygrind.com
Thank you Kearney Nebraska for choosing us and supporting your local coffee business. We literally can not survive without your support- so thank you!
Favorites
Kearney Eye Institute
- 411 W 39 Street
- (308) 865-2760
- kearneyeye.com
Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee
- 2001 A Avenue
- (308) 293-7655
- kittskitchen.com
Best Place to Work
People are also reading…
Winner: Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook
- 322 W 39th Street
- (308) 234-5579
- jacobsenorr.com
Thank you for voting us Best Law Firm, Best Lawyer and Best Place to Work. Since 1978, Jacobsen Orr has proudly served the needs of the Kearney community & Greater Nebraska. We are honored and humbled to be recognized.
Favorites
Kearney Regional Medical Center
- 804 22nd Avenue
- (308) 455-3600
- bryanhealth.com/locations/hospitals/krmc
NebraskaLand Bank
- 4615 2nd Avenue
- (308) 698-2280
- nebraskalandbank.com
Counseling Center
Winner: Elevate Counseling and Consulting
- 5308 Parklane Drive
- (308) 251-2222
- elevatekearney.com
Favorites
Insight Counseling And Recovery
- 2908 W 39th St Suite B
- (308) 237-0391
- insightcounselingandrecovery.com
Live Well Counseling Center
- 3814 A Avenue
- (308) 234-6029
- livewell-kearney.com
Daycare Center
Winner: Kearney Family YMCA
- 4500 6th Avenue
- (308) 237-9622
- kearneyymca.org
Thank you to our community and our members for helping to shape us in to the Y for Kearney.
Favorites
Pumpkin Patch Day Care
- 4500 Linden Drive
- (308) 237-4220
- kearneyfirstumc.org/pumpkin-patch
Sonshine World Daycare
- 2715 W 39th Street
- (308) 234-1883
- sonshineworld.com
Dry Cleaner
Winner: Modern Cleaners & Drapery
- 3811 Central Ave Suite C
- (308) 234-2933
- moderncleanersdrapery.com
Employment Agency
Winner: Associated Staffing
- 711 E 25 Street
- (308) 237-0505
- associated-staffing.com
Thank you, Kearney, for choosing us as the best Employment Agency in town! We are thankful for the honor and look forward to continuing to serve our clients and associates in the coming years.
Favorite
Advance Services
- 4407 2nd Avenue Suite B
- (308) 237-0600
- advanceservices.com
Golf Course
Winner: Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
- 3300 30th Avenue
- (308) 233-3265
- meadowlarkhillsgolf.com
Favorites
Awarii Dunes Golf Course
- 592 S Road Axtell
- (308) 743-1111
- awariidunes.com
Elks Country Golf
- 2635 E 103rd Street
- (308) 238-0760
- elkscountrygolf.com
Law Firm/Office
Winner: Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook
- 322 W 39th Street
- (308) 234-5579
- jacobsenorr.com
Thank you for voting us Best Law Firm, Best Lawyer and Best Place to Work. Since 1978, Jacobsen Orr has proudly served the needs of the Kearney community & Greater Nebraska. We are honored and humbled to be recognized.
Favorites
Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak
- 5804 1st Avenue
- (308) 455-1046
- brunerfrank.com
Cochran Law
- 2029 Central Avenue
- (308) 224-4110
- cochranlawpc.com
Local Insurance Agency
Winner: Barney Insurance
- 5508 Avenue N
- (308) 237-2222
- barneyinsurancegroup.com
We love Kearney and Central Nebraska; it is our privilege to provide insurance protection and serve our clients and communities.
Favorites
GTA Insurance Group
- 3615 2nd Avenue Suite A
- (308) 234-4910
- gtagroup.com
State Farm - Cory Kruse
- 3320 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-2740
- corykruse.com
Mortgages
Winner: FNBO Mortgage
- 2223 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-0606
- fnbo.com
Thank you, Kearney. We’re honored to be recognized for our dedication, integrity and service by the community we’ve enjoyed serving for more than 70 years. It’s what you can expect from the great big, small bank.
Favorites
NebraskaLand Bank
- 4615 2nd Avenue
- (308) 698-2280
- nebraskalandbank.com
Trius Federal Credit Union
- 2915 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-9311
- triusfcu.com
Pet Boarding/Daycare
Winner: The Retreat at Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic
- 5904 2nd Avenue
- (308) 455-3188
- theretreatatcottonwood.com
Favorites
Happy Tails Pet Lodge
- 6920 30th Avenue
- (308) 237-1630
- happytailspetlodge.com
Hilltop Pet Clinic
- 4507 1st Ave Place
- (308) 236-5912
- hilltoppetclinic.com
Pet Groomer
Winner: Barking Barber Shop
- 5912 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-8118
- barkingbarbershop.com
Our business is a small business in Kearney who specializes in grooming pets, large and small, barking or meowing! We LOVE what we do and we hope it shows! We truly appreciate your business and thank you so much for choosing us as your favorite pet groomer!
Favorites
Happy Tails Pet Lodge
- 6920 30th Avenue
- (308) 237-1630
- happytailspetlodge.com
Puppy Junction
- 17-1/2 E 21st Street
- (308) 440-0586
- Facebook @Puppy-Junction/100054384107557
Photographer (Business)
Winner: Kirstina E Photography
- 123 W 21 Street
- (402) 641-0597
- kirstinaephotography.com
Because of you I can be ME! Thank you for your continued support Kearney! ”Your Forever Photographer” - Kirstina.
Favorites
Baer Studios
- 8470 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-2601
- baerphoto.com
Tami Fosher Photography
- 10 East 21 Street
- (308) 430-1045
- tamifosherphotography.com
Preschool
Winner: Zion Lutheran Church and School
- 2421 C Avenue
- (308) 234-3410
- zionkearney.org
Zion offers an exemplary early childhood experience that consistently prepares children for success in the elementary classroom. Students learn and grown in a safe, Christ-centered environment. Thank you to all who continue to support Zion’s educational programs!
Favorites
Faith Christian School
- 5710 19 Avenue
- (308) 236-8744
- fcskearney.org
Pumpkin Patch Preschool
- 4500 Linden Drive
- (308) 237-4220
- kearneyfirstumc.org/pumpkin-patch
Real Estate Agency
Winner: Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty
- 4503 2nd Avenue #110
- (308) 236-5466
- coldwellbankerkearney.com
Favorites
Century 21 Midlands
- 3715 29 Avenue
- (308) 234-5550
- century21midlands.com
NP Realty
- 4503 2nd Ave #208
- (308) 234-4275
- npkearney.com
Storage Facility
Winner: Kearney Drive-In Self Storage
- 209 E 6 Street
- (308) 698-2400
- kearneydrivein.com
Whether you need extra space in your house, garage or workplace, Kearney Drive-In Self Storage has safe, secure solutions for your belongings. Our modern facility features all-steel construction, concrete floors and in-door guardian lock systems. Redundant security measures include fences, controlled electronic gate entry, video monitoring and nightly security patrol for steadfast protection. With flexible monthly plans, you can store your items for the long- or short-term and scale up or down as necessary to accommodate your evolving or seasonal needs.
Favorites
Phillips Storage
- 511 East 6 Street
- (402) 750-5697
- Facebook @PhillipsStorage
Sixth Street Self Storage
- 303 E 6th Street
- (308) 236-6633
- sixthstreetselfstorage.com
Category list: