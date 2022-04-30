 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of Kearney 2022: Daily Living Category

Daily Living Category

See bottom for complete category list.

Best Customer Service

Winner: Barista’s Daily Grind

Thank you Kearney Nebraska for choosing us and supporting your local coffee business. We literally can not survive without your support- so thank you!

Favorites

Kearney Eye Institute

Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee

Best Place to Work

Winner: Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook

Thank you for voting us Best Law Firm, Best Lawyer and Best Place to Work. Since 1978, Jacobsen Orr has proudly served the needs of the Kearney community & Greater Nebraska. We are honored and humbled to be recognized.

Favorites

Kearney Regional Medical Center

NebraskaLand Bank

Counseling Center

Winner: Elevate Counseling and Consulting

Favorites

Insight Counseling And Recovery

Live Well Counseling Center

Daycare Center

Winner: Kearney Family YMCA

Thank you to our community and our members for helping to shape us in to the Y for Kearney.

Favorites

Pumpkin Patch Day Care

Sonshine World Daycare

Dry Cleaner

Winner: Modern Cleaners & Drapery

Employment Agency

Winner: Associated Staffing

Thank you, Kearney, for choosing us as the best Employment Agency in town! We are thankful for the honor and look forward to continuing to serve our clients and associates in the coming years.

Favorite

Advance Services

Golf Course

Winner: Meadowlark Hills Golf Course

Favorites

Awarii Dunes Golf Course

Elks Country Golf

Law Firm/Office

Winner: Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook

Thank you for voting us Best Law Firm, Best Lawyer and Best Place to Work. Since 1978, Jacobsen Orr has proudly served the needs of the Kearney community & Greater Nebraska. We are honored and humbled to be recognized.

Favorites

Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak

Cochran Law

Local Insurance Agency

Winner: Barney Insurance

We love Kearney and Central Nebraska; it is our privilege to provide insurance protection and serve our clients and communities.

Favorites

GTA Insurance Group

State Farm - Cory Kruse

Mortgages

Winner: FNBO Mortgage

Thank you, Kearney. We’re honored to be recognized for our dedication, integrity and service by the community we’ve enjoyed serving for more than 70 years. It’s what you can expect from the great big, small bank.

Favorites

NebraskaLand Bank

Trius Federal Credit Union

Pet Boarding/Daycare

Winner: The Retreat at Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic

Favorites

Happy Tails Pet Lodge

Hilltop Pet Clinic

Pet Groomer

Winner: Barking Barber Shop

Our business is a small business in Kearney who specializes in grooming pets, large and small, barking or meowing! We LOVE what we do and we hope it shows! We truly appreciate your business and thank you so much for choosing us as your favorite pet groomer!

Favorites

Happy Tails Pet Lodge

Puppy Junction

  • 17-1/2 E 21st Street
  • (308) 440-0586
  • Facebook @Puppy-Junction/100054384107557

Photographer (Business)

Winner: Kirstina E Photography

Because of you I can be ME! Thank you for your continued support Kearney! ”Your Forever Photographer” - Kirstina.

Favorites

Baer Studios

Tami Fosher Photography

Preschool

Winner: Zion Lutheran Church and School

Zion offers an exemplary early childhood experience that consistently prepares children for success in the elementary classroom. Students learn and grown in a safe, Christ-centered environment. Thank you to all who continue to support Zion’s educational programs!

Favorites

Faith Christian School

Pumpkin Patch Preschool

Real Estate Agency

Winner: Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty

Favorites

Century 21 Midlands

NP Realty

Storage Facility

Winner: Kearney Drive-In Self Storage

Whether you need extra space in your house, garage or workplace, Kearney Drive-In Self Storage has safe, secure solutions for your belongings. Our modern facility features all-steel construction, concrete floors and in-door guardian lock systems. Redundant security measures include fences, controlled electronic gate entry, video monitoring and nightly security patrol for steadfast protection. With flexible monthly plans, you can store your items for the long- or short-term and scale up or down as necessary to accommodate your evolving or seasonal needs.

Favorites

Phillips Storage

  • 511 East 6 Street
  • (402) 750-5697
  • Facebook @PhillipsStorage

Sixth Street Self Storage

Category list:

