Best of Kearney 2022: Best Professional (individuals)

Best Professional (Individuals) Category
See bottom for complete category list.
Bartender
Winner: Jordan Colling, Copperfields
- 13 E 21 Street
- (308) 237-9259
- Facebook @copperfieldsbarkearney
Favorites
Jody Spilde, The Church Key
- 1912 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-3227
- thechurchkey.business.site
Ryan Pierce, The Cup
- 12 East 21 Street
- (308) 708-0831
- thecupofkearney.com
Car Salesperson
Winner: Tim O’Brian, Tim’s Auto
- 825 E 25 Street
- (308) 237-7100
- timsauto.com
People are also reading…
Thank you for naming us Best of Kearney! Please stop into see us and let us show you why so many people use us for their car buying needs. Thank you Kearney!
Favorites
Justin Martin, Midway
- 515 2nd Avenue East
- (308) 210-3212
- midwaychevybuickgmc.com
Nick Mortensen, Midway
- 515 2nd Avenue East
Chiropractor
Winner: Nathaniel Gaunt, Schrock Chiropractic
- 1616 W 39th Street
- (308) 236-6499
- schrockmedical.com
Thank you to all that voted for our clinic under Chiropractic Offices and for Best Professional Chiropractor (Dr. Gaunt). We appreciate serving central NE in our Integrative Medical Clinic for the past 24 years and hope to further serve this area for many more to come! We love our patients and do our best to stay innovative in the world of health care and joint/muscle pain relief.
Favorites
Cory Stickney, Elite Health and Wellness
- 4715 2nd Avenue
- (308) 455-1500
- elitekearney.com
Reese Florang, Florang Chiropractic
- 2214 2nd Avenue
- (308) 455-3300
- florangchiropractic.com
Dentist
Winner: Dr. Walter Martin, Fort Theatre Dentistry
- 2205 Central Avenue
- (308) 237-5853
- fabulousfangs.com
“Tooth” be told, our customers are the best. Thank you Kearney Community!
Favorites
Jordan Cochran, Cochran Dental
- 2501 30th Avenue suite A
- (308) 338-2050
- jordancochrandds.com
Katherine Goodwin, Kearney Dental Clinic
- 4106 6th Avenue
- (308) 237-3479
- kearneydentalclinic.com
Eye Doctor
Winner: Betsy Turk, Lind Eyecare
- 4107 7th Avenue
- (308) 236-8500
- lindeyecare.com
Favorites
Dr. Kyle Craw, Kearney Eye Institute
- 411 W 39 Street
- (308) 865-2760
- kearneyeye.com
Mandy Johnson, Optical Gallery
- 220 W 39th Street
- (308) 234-9913
- opticalgalleryofkearney.com
Financial Planner
Winner: Gary Barth, Barth Financial
- 2202 Central Avenue #8
- (308) 234-6502
- barthfinancial.com
Barth Financial’s mission is to help our clients in central Nebraska build, protect and preserve their assets. Since 1994, we have been working to help our clients achieve their financial aspirations through income planning, asset allocations and wealth management.
Favorites
Emily Jameson, Barney Financial
- 5508 N Avenue
- (308) 237-9167
- barneyfinancial.net
Kristina Hoelting, Barth Financial
- 2202 Central Avenue #8
- (308) 234-6502
- barthfinancial.com
Hairstylist
Winner: Mindy Gronewoller, Black Diamond Salon
- 2000 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1179
- Facebook @blackdiamondsalon
Black Diamond Salon is a small, intimate salon downtown on the bricks. Even though there are are only two of us that work there, we do our best to make every single one of our guests feel welcome when they walk in, and feel beautiful when they walk out. Having only been open for 2 years, Mindy and I are truly blessed to have such amazing support from this community! We can’t thank all of our friends, family, and clients enough!
Favorites
Shelly Temme, The Razors Edge
- 2004 Central Avenue
- (308) 338-0067
- the-razors-edge-salon.com
Tyler Eddy, The Razors Edge
- 2004 Central Avenue
- (308) 338-0067
- the-razors-edge-salon.com
HVAC Technician
Winner: Kent Reinke, Reinke’s Heating and Air
- 4120 Airport Road
- (308) 234-3003
- reinkeshvac.com
Thank you, Kearney! We are humbled and grateful to be chosen as the best Heating & Air Company. We appreciate you supporting us for over 50 years! We look forward to serving you for many more!
Favorites
Branighan Johannsen, Double J
- 1206 A Avenue
- (308) 293-1446
- Facebook @jjplmbing
Jack O’Connor, Fiddelke HVAC
- 104 E 11 Street
- (308) 234-2141
- fiddelkehvac.com
Insurance Agent
Winner: Cory Kruse, State Farm
- 3320 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-2740
- corykruse.com
Favorites
Matt Pawloski, State Farm
- 216 W 42 Street
- (308) 233-3276
- mattp.biz
Brian Blakely, Stonebridge Insurance
- 3800 A Avenue suite A
- (308) 698-0144
- stonebridgeiwm.com
Lawyer
Winner: Elizabeth Klingelhoefer, Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom Holbrook
- 322 W 39th Street
- (308) 234-5579
- jacobsenorr.com
Thank you for voting us Best Law Firm, Best Lawyer and Best Place to Work. Since 1978, Jacobsen Orr has proudly served the needs of the Kearney community & Greater Nebraska. We are honored and humbled to be recognized.
Favorites
Loralea Frank, Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak
- 5804 1st Avenue
- (308) 455-1046
- brunerfrank.com
Brad Holbrook, Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook
- 322 W 39th Street
- (308) 234-5579
- jacobsenorr.com
Mortgage Lender
Winner: Annemarie O’Connor, Bruning Bank
- 1110 17th Avenue
- (308) 455-3072
- bruningbank.com
Bruning Bank’s primary mission is to assist clients to Build and Maintain Wealth. Our vision is to help our customers Build, Grow and Thrive. We offer full-service banking products at our locations in Bruning, Hebron, Broken Bow, Holdrege and Kearney. Our home mortgage team provides excellent local service and experience. We also offer a Wealth Management team and an Insurance Agency.
Favorites
Laura Bailey, FNBO
- 2223 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-7206
- fnbo.com/mortgage/lbailey
Alex McGinley, NebraskaLand Bank
- 4615 2nd Avenue
- (308) 698-2280
- nebraskalandbank.com
OB/GYN
Winner: Dr. Amie Jorgensen, Contemporary OB
Favorites
Dr. Gina Torpin, Contemporary OB
Dr. Keri Philpot, Contemporary OB
Orthodontist
Winner: Peter Longo, Longo Orthodontics
- 5409 E 55 Street
- (308) 224-2292
- longobraces.com
Favorite
Steven Swenson, Swenson Orthodontics
- 408 W 39 Street
- (308) 234-9226
- kearneybraces.com
Personal Trainer
Winner: Amy Barth, Just for Ladies
- 1540 W 56 Street suite B
- (308) 237-4949
- justforladiesfitness.com
Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids’ Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!
Favorites
Johanna Wagner, Anytime Fitness
- 810 E 56th Street
- (308) 233-5500
- anytimefitness.com
Alex Weaver, YMCA
- 4500 6th Avenue
- (308) 237-9622
- kearneyymca.org
Photographer
Winner: Kirstina E Photography
- 123 W 21 Street
- (402) 641-0597
- kirstinaephotography.com
Because of you I can be ME! Thank you for your continued support Kearney! ”Your Forever Photographer” - Kirstina.
Favorites
Brian Baer, Baer Studios
- 8470 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-2601
- baerphoto.com
Bronwyn Gillespie Photography
- (308) 991-3056
- bronwyngillespiephotography.com
Radio/TV Personality
Winner: Scott ORourke, Y-102
- 2223 Central Avenue
- (308) 698-2100
- krny.com
Y102 Thanks our loyal listeners for making us a Kearney favorite again this year. We LOVE interacting with all of you and look forward to seeing you out and about at concerts and events all over Central Nebraska this Spring & Summer. NRG Media operates five market leading radio stations in Central Nebraska. We are a community focused Media company with local employees who believe in GREAT LOCAL RADIO.
Favorites
Jayson Jorgensen, KRVN FM The River
- 1007 Plum Creek Pkwy Lexington
- (844) 931-9000
- Facebook @931TheRiver
Doug Duda, Power 99 / ESPN Superstation
- 403 E 25 Street
- (308) 236-9900
- central.newschannelnebraska.com
Real Estate Agent
Winner: Amir Rizik, Keller William’s Heartland
- 5617 2nd Avenue
- (308) 293-6830
- amirrizik.kw.com
Keller Williams Heartland & Rizik Realty Group are proud to serve the Kearney area by providing the best Real Estate tools and outstanding customer service.
Favorites
Wendy Kreis, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
- 5609 1st Avenue suite D
- (308) 338-8100
- bhhs.com
Matt Meister/Jillian Epley, Coldwell Banker
- 4503 2nd Avenue #110
- (308) 236-5466
- coldwellbankerkearney.com
Tattoo Artist
Winner: Scott Clevenger, Old Towne Tattoo
- 2007 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1122
- Facebook @oldetownetattooandpiercing
Favorites
Justin Saddman, Babalu’s
- 1220 Central Ave #2
- (308) 325-8872
- babalustattoo.wixsite.com/babalusprofessionalt
Matty Madson, Old Towne Tattoo
- 2007 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1122
- Facebook @oldetownetattooandpiercing
Veterinarian
Winner: Brandon Beebout, Hilltop Pet Clinic
- 4507 1st Ave Place
- (308) 236-5912
- hilltoppetclinic.com
Favorites
Valerie O’Connor, Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic
- 5912 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-8118
- cottonwoodveterinaryclinic.com
Dr. Allen Stones, Northgate Veterinary Clinic
- 404 E 56th Street
- (308) 234-9512
- Facebook @Northgate-Veterinary-Clinic-195914887117230
Wait Staff (Workplace)
Winner: Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake
- 610 Talmadge Street suite A
- (308) 237-5122
- cunninghams-journal.com
Cunningham’s Journal would like to thank each of our guests for standing by our side and supporting us, yet another year. It is a privilege and an honor to serve our local community as well as the surrounding areas. Patio season is approaching and we cannot wait to serve you in the courtyard and on the patio! We hope to see you! Visit us at cunninghams-journal.com to make your resrvation!! Stay tuned for our sister location coming soon, ‘Fyre Modern Grill’.
Favorites
Alley Rose
- 2013 Central Avenue
- (308) 234-1261
- alleyrose.com
Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill
- 5012 3rd Avenue
- (308) 234-3979
- Facebook @JerseysKearney
Category list: