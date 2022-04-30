 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of Kearney 2022: Best Professional (individuals)

  • 0

Best Professional (Individuals) Category

Bartender

Winner: Jordan Colling, Copperfields

  • 13 E 21 Street
  • (308) 237-9259
  • Facebook @copperfieldsbarkearney

Favorites

Jody Spilde, The Church Key

  • 1912 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-3227
  • thechurchkey.business.site

Ryan Pierce, The Cup

Car Salesperson

Winner: Tim O’Brian, Tim’s Auto

Thank you for naming us Best of Kearney! Please stop into see us and let us show you why so many people use us for their car buying needs. Thank you Kearney!


Favorites

Justin Martin, Midway

Nick Mortensen, Midway

  • 515 2nd Avenue East

Chiropractor

Winner: Nathaniel Gaunt, Schrock Chiropractic

Thank you to all that voted for our clinic under Chiropractic Offices and for Best Professional Chiropractor (Dr. Gaunt). We appreciate serving central NE in our Integrative Medical Clinic for the past 24 years and hope to further serve this area for many more to come! We love our patients and do our best to stay innovative in the world of health care and joint/muscle pain relief.


Favorites

Cory Stickney, Elite Health and Wellness

Reese Florang, Florang Chiropractic

Dentist

Winner: Dr. Walter Martin, Fort Theatre Dentistry

“Tooth” be told, our customers are the best. Thank you Kearney Community!


Favorites

Jordan Cochran, Cochran Dental

Katherine Goodwin, Kearney Dental Clinic

Eye Doctor

Winner: Betsy Turk, Lind Eyecare

Favorites

Dr. Kyle Craw, Kearney Eye Institute

Mandy Johnson, Optical Gallery

Financial Planner

Winner: Gary Barth, Barth Financial

Barth Financial’s mission is to help our clients in central Nebraska build, protect and preserve their assets. Since 1994, we have been working to help our clients achieve their financial aspirations through income planning, asset allocations and wealth management.


Favorites

Emily Jameson, Barney Financial

Kristina Hoelting, Barth Financial

Hairstylist

Winner: Mindy Gronewoller, Black Diamond Salon

  • 2000 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-1179
  • Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Black Diamond Salon is a small, intimate salon downtown on the bricks. Even though there are are only two of us that work there, we do our best to make every single one of our guests feel welcome when they walk in, and feel beautiful when they walk out. Having only been open for 2 years, Mindy and I are truly blessed to have such amazing support from this community! We can’t thank all of our friends, family, and clients enough!


Favorites

Shelly Temme, The Razors Edge

Tyler Eddy, The Razors Edge

HVAC Technician

Winner: Kent Reinke, Reinke’s Heating and Air

Thank you, Kearney! We are humbled and grateful to be chosen as the best Heating & Air Company. We appreciate you supporting us for over 50 years! We look forward to serving you for many more!


Favorites

Branighan Johannsen, Double J

  • 1206 A Avenue
  • (308) 293-1446
  • Facebook @jjplmbing

Jack O’Connor, Fiddelke HVAC

Insurance Agent

Winner: Cory Kruse, State Farm

Favorites

Matt Pawloski, State Farm

Brian Blakely, Stonebridge Insurance

Lawyer

Winner: Elizabeth Klingelhoefer, Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom Holbrook

Thank you for voting us Best Law Firm, Best Lawyer and Best Place to Work. Since 1978, Jacobsen Orr has proudly served the needs of the Kearney community & Greater Nebraska. We are honored and humbled to be recognized.


Favorites

Loralea Frank, Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak

Brad Holbrook, Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook

Mortgage Lender

Winner: Annemarie O’Connor, Bruning Bank

Bruning Bank’s primary mission is to assist clients to Build and Maintain Wealth.  Our vision is to help our customers Build, Grow and Thrive. We offer full-service banking products at our locations in Bruning, Hebron, Broken Bow, Holdrege and Kearney.   Our home mortgage team provides excellent local service and experience.  We also offer a Wealth Management team and an Insurance Agency.    


Favorites

Laura Bailey, FNBO

Alex McGinley, NebraskaLand Bank

OB/GYN

Winner: Dr. Amie Jorgensen, Contemporary OB

Favorites

Dr. Gina Torpin, Contemporary OB

Dr. Keri Philpot, Contemporary OB

Orthodontist

Winner: Peter Longo, Longo Orthodontics

Favorite

Steven Swenson, Swenson Orthodontics

Personal Trainer

Winner: Amy Barth, Just for Ladies

Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids’ Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!


Favorites

Johanna Wagner, Anytime Fitness

Alex Weaver, YMCA

Photographer

Winner: Kirstina E Photography

Because of you I can be ME! Thank you for your continued support Kearney! ”Your Forever Photographer” - Kirstina.


Favorites

Brian Baer, Baer Studios

Bronwyn Gillespie Photography

Radio/TV Personality

Winner: Scott ORourke, Y-102

  • 2223 Central Avenue
  • (308) 698-2100
  • krny.com

Y102 Thanks our loyal listeners for making us a Kearney favorite again this year. We LOVE interacting with all of you and look forward to seeing you out and about at concerts and events all over Central Nebraska this Spring & Summer. NRG Media operates five market leading radio stations in Central Nebraska. We are a community focused Media company with local employees who believe in GREAT LOCAL RADIO.


Favorites

Jayson Jorgensen, KRVN FM The River

  • 1007 Plum Creek Pkwy Lexington
  • (844) 931-9000
  • Facebook @931TheRiver

Doug Duda, Power 99 / ESPN Superstation

Real Estate Agent

Winner: Amir Rizik, Keller William’s Heartland

Keller Williams Heartland & Rizik Realty Group are proud to serve the Kearney area by providing the best Real Estate tools and outstanding customer service.


Favorites

Wendy Kreis, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

  • 5609 1st Avenue suite D
  • (308) 338-8100
  • bhhs.com

Matt Meister/Jillian Epley, Coldwell Banker

Tattoo Artist

Winner: Scott Clevenger, Old Towne Tattoo

  • 2007 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-1122
  • Facebook @oldetownetattooandpiercing

Favorites

Justin Saddman, Babalu’s

Matty Madson, Old Towne Tattoo

  • 2007 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-1122
  • Facebook @oldetownetattooandpiercing

Veterinarian

Winner: Brandon Beebout, Hilltop Pet Clinic

Favorites

Valerie O’Connor, Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic

Dr. Allen Stones, Northgate Veterinary Clinic

  • 404 E 56th Street
  • (308) 234-9512
  • Facebook @Northgate-Veterinary-Clinic-195914887117230

Wait Staff (Workplace)

Winner: Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

Cunningham’s Journal would like to thank each of our guests for standing by our side and supporting us, yet another year. It is a privilege and an honor to serve our local community as well as the surrounding areas. Patio season is approaching and we cannot wait to serve you in the courtyard and on the patio! We hope to see you! Visit us at cunninghams-journal.com to make your resrvation!! Stay tuned for our sister location coming soon, ‘Fyre Modern Grill’.


Favorites

Alley Rose

Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

  • 5012 3rd Avenue
  • (308) 234-3979
  • Facebook @JerseysKearney

Category list:

