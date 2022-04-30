Best of Kearney 2022: Best Professional (individuals)

Best Professional (Individuals) Category

Bartender

Winner: Jordan Colling, Copperfields

13 E 21 Street

(308) 237-9259

Facebook @copperfieldsbarkearney

Favorites

Jody Spilde, The Church Key

1912 Central Avenue

(308) 455-3227

thechurchkey.business.site

Ryan Pierce, The Cup

12 East 21 Street

(308) 708-0831

thecupofkearney.com

Car Salesperson

Winner: Tim O’Brian, Tim’s Auto

825 E 25 Street

(308) 237-7100

timsauto.com

Thank you for naming us Best of Kearney! Please stop into see us and let us show you why so many people use us for their car buying needs. Thank you Kearney!



Favorites

Justin Martin, Midway

515 2nd Avenue East

(308) 210-3212

midwaychevybuickgmc.com

Nick Mortensen, Midway

515 2nd Avenue East

Chiropractor

Winner: Nathaniel Gaunt, Schrock Chiropractic

1616 W 39th Street

(308) 236-6499

schrockmedical.com

Thank you to all that voted for our clinic under Chiropractic Offices and for Best Professional Chiropractor (Dr. Gaunt). We appreciate serving central NE in our Integrative Medical Clinic for the past 24 years and hope to further serve this area for many more to come! We love our patients and do our best to stay innovative in the world of health care and joint/muscle pain relief.



Favorites

Cory Stickney, Elite Health and Wellness

4715 2nd Avenue

(308) 455-1500

elitekearney.com

Reese Florang, Florang Chiropractic

2214 2nd Avenue

(308) 455-3300

florangchiropractic.com

Dentist

Winner: Dr. Walter Martin, Fort Theatre Dentistry

2205 Central Avenue

(308) 237-5853

fabulousfangs.com

“Tooth” be told, our customers are the best. Thank you Kearney Community!



Favorites

Jordan Cochran, Cochran Dental

2501 30th Avenue suite A

(308) 338-2050

jordancochrandds.com

Katherine Goodwin, Kearney Dental Clinic

4106 6th Avenue

(308) 237-3479

kearneydentalclinic.com

Eye Doctor

Winner: Betsy Turk, Lind Eyecare

4107 7th Avenue

(308) 236-8500

lindeyecare.com

Favorites

Dr. Kyle Craw, Kearney Eye Institute

411 W 39 Street

(308) 865-2760

kearneyeye.com

Mandy Johnson, Optical Gallery

220 W 39th Street

(308) 234-9913

opticalgalleryofkearney.com

Financial Planner

Winner: Gary Barth, Barth Financial

2202 Central Avenue #8

(308) 234-6502

barthfinancial.com

Barth Financial’s mission is to help our clients in central Nebraska build, protect and preserve their assets. Since 1994, we have been working to help our clients achieve their financial aspirations through income planning, asset allocations and wealth management.



Favorites

Emily Jameson, Barney Financial

5508 N Avenue

(308) 237-9167

barneyfinancial.net

Kristina Hoelting, Barth Financial

2202 Central Avenue #8

(308) 234-6502

barthfinancial.com

Hairstylist

Winner: Mindy Gronewoller, Black Diamond Salon

2000 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1179

Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Black Diamond Salon is a small, intimate salon downtown on the bricks. Even though there are are only two of us that work there, we do our best to make every single one of our guests feel welcome when they walk in, and feel beautiful when they walk out. Having only been open for 2 years, Mindy and I are truly blessed to have such amazing support from this community! We can’t thank all of our friends, family, and clients enough!



Favorites

Shelly Temme, The Razors Edge

2004 Central Avenue

(308) 338-0067

the-razors-edge-salon.com

Tyler Eddy, The Razors Edge

2004 Central Avenue

(308) 338-0067

the-razors-edge-salon.com

HVAC Technician

Winner: Kent Reinke, Reinke’s Heating and Air

4120 Airport Road

(308) 234-3003

reinkeshvac.com

Thank you, Kearney! We are humbled and grateful to be chosen as the best Heating & Air Company. We appreciate you supporting us for over 50 years! We look forward to serving you for many more!



Favorites

Branighan Johannsen, Double J

1206 A Avenue

(308) 293-1446

Facebook @jjplmbing

Jack O’Connor, Fiddelke HVAC

104 E 11 Street

(308) 234-2141

fiddelkehvac.com

Insurance Agent

Winner: Cory Kruse, State Farm

3320 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-2740

corykruse.com

Favorites

Matt Pawloski, State Farm

216 W 42 Street

(308) 233-3276

mattp.biz

Brian Blakely, Stonebridge Insurance

3800 A Avenue suite A

(308) 698-0144

stonebridgeiwm.com

Lawyer

Winner: Elizabeth Klingelhoefer, Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom Holbrook

322 W 39th Street

(308) 234-5579

jacobsenorr.com

Thank you for voting us Best Law Firm, Best Lawyer and Best Place to Work. Since 1978, Jacobsen Orr has proudly served the needs of the Kearney community & Greater Nebraska. We are honored and humbled to be recognized.



Favorites

Loralea Frank, Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak

5804 1st Avenue

(308) 455-1046

brunerfrank.com

Brad Holbrook, Jacobsen Orr Lindstrom & Holbrook

322 W 39th Street

(308) 234-5579

jacobsenorr.com

Mortgage Lender

Winner: Annemarie O’Connor, Bruning Bank

1110 17th Avenue

(308) 455-3072

bruningbank.com

Bruning Bank’s primary mission is to assist clients to Build and Maintain Wealth. Our vision is to help our customers Build, Grow and Thrive. We offer full-service banking products at our locations in Bruning, Hebron, Broken Bow, Holdrege and Kearney. Our home mortgage team provides excellent local service and experience. We also offer a Wealth Management team and an Insurance Agency.



Favorites

Laura Bailey, FNBO

2223 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-7206

fnbo.com/mortgage/lbailey

Alex McGinley, NebraskaLand Bank

4615 2nd Avenue

(308) 698-2280

nebraskalandbank.com

OB/GYN

Winner: Dr. Amie Jorgensen, Contemporary OB

101 W 24 Street suite 1

(308) 865-2740

cobgyn.com

Favorites

Dr. Gina Torpin, Contemporary OB

101 W 24 Street suite 1

(308) 865-2740

cobgyn.com

Dr. Keri Philpot, Contemporary OB

101 W 24 Street suite 1

(308) 865-2740

cobgyn.com

Orthodontist

Winner: Peter Longo, Longo Orthodontics

5409 E 55 Street

(308) 224-2292

longobraces.com

Favorite

Steven Swenson, Swenson Orthodontics

408 W 39 Street

(308) 234-9226

kearneybraces.com

Personal Trainer

Winner: Amy Barth, Just for Ladies

1540 W 56 Street suite B

(308) 237-4949

justforladiesfitness.com

Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids’ Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!



Favorites

Johanna Wagner, Anytime Fitness

810 E 56th Street

(308) 233-5500

anytimefitness.com

Alex Weaver, YMCA

4500 6th Avenue

(308) 237-9622

kearneyymca.org

Photographer

Winner: Kirstina E Photography

123 W 21 Street

(402) 641-0597

kirstinaephotography.com

Because of you I can be ME! Thank you for your continued support Kearney! ”Your Forever Photographer” - Kirstina.



Favorites

Brian Baer, Baer Studios

8470 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-2601

baerphoto.com

Bronwyn Gillespie Photography

Radio/TV Personality

Winner: Scott ORourke, Y-102

2223 Central Avenue

(308) 698-2100

krny.com

Y102 Thanks our loyal listeners for making us a Kearney favorite again this year. We LOVE interacting with all of you and look forward to seeing you out and about at concerts and events all over Central Nebraska this Spring & Summer. NRG Media operates five market leading radio stations in Central Nebraska. We are a community focused Media company with local employees who believe in GREAT LOCAL RADIO.



Favorites

Jayson Jorgensen, KRVN FM The River

1007 Plum Creek Pkwy Lexington

(844) 931-9000

Facebook @931TheRiver

Doug Duda, Power 99 / ESPN Superstation

403 E 25 Street

(308) 236-9900

central.newschannelnebraska.com

Real Estate Agent

Winner: Amir Rizik, Keller William’s Heartland

5617 2nd Avenue

(308) 293-6830

amirrizik.kw.com

Keller Williams Heartland & Rizik Realty Group are proud to serve the Kearney area by providing the best Real Estate tools and outstanding customer service.



Favorites

Wendy Kreis, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

5609 1st Avenue suite D

(308) 338-8100

bhhs.com

Matt Meister/Jillian Epley, Coldwell Banker

4503 2nd Avenue #110

(308) 236-5466

coldwellbankerkearney.com

Tattoo Artist

Winner: Scott Clevenger, Old Towne Tattoo

2007 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1122

Facebook @oldetownetattooandpiercing

Favorites

Justin Saddman, Babalu’s

1220 Central Ave #2

(308) 325-8872

babalustattoo.wixsite.com/babalusprofessionalt

Matty Madson, Old Towne Tattoo

2007 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1122

Facebook @oldetownetattooandpiercing

Veterinarian

Winner: Brandon Beebout, Hilltop Pet Clinic

4507 1st Ave Place

(308) 236-5912

hilltoppetclinic.com

Favorites

Valerie O’Connor, Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic

5912 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-8118

cottonwoodveterinaryclinic.com

Dr. Allen Stones, Northgate Veterinary Clinic

404 E 56th Street

(308) 234-9512

Facebook @Northgate-Veterinary-Clinic-195914887117230

Wait Staff (Workplace)

Winner: Cunningham’s Journal On The Lake

610 Talmadge Street suite A

(308) 237-5122

cunninghams-journal.com

Cunningham’s Journal would like to thank each of our guests for standing by our side and supporting us, yet another year. It is a privilege and an honor to serve our local community as well as the surrounding areas. Patio season is approaching and we cannot wait to serve you in the courtyard and on the patio! We hope to see you! Visit us at cunninghams-journal.com to make your resrvation!! Stay tuned for our sister location coming soon, ‘Fyre Modern Grill’.



Favorites

Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

(308) 234-1261

alleyrose.com

Jersey’s Sports Bar & Grill

5012 3rd Avenue

(308) 234-3979

Facebook @JerseysKearney

