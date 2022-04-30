 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of Kearney 2022: Beauty and Fitness Category

Beauty & Fitness Category

Fitness Center

Winner: Just For Ladies

Winner: Just For Ladies

Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids' Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!


Favorites

Kearney Family YMCA

Studios Group Fitness

Hair Salon

Winner: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop

Favorites

Alejandro’s Salon & Spa

Black Diamond Salon

  • 2000 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-1179
  • Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Manicure/Pedicure

Winner: Black Diamond Salon

  • 2000 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-1179
  • Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Black Diamond Salon is a small, intimate salon downtown on the bricks. Even though there are are only two of us that work there, we do our best to make every single one of our guests feel welcome when they walk in, and feel beautiful when they walk out. Having only been open for 2 years, Mindy and I are truly blessed to have such amazing support from this community! We can’t thank all of our friends, family, and clients enough!


Favorites

NK Nails & Spa

T&T Nails

  • 4623 2nd Ave suite 2
  • (308) 455-8058
  • Facebook @ttnailsspasalon

Massage

Winner: Kearney Massage & Day Spa

Thanks for voting us Best of Kearney! We always have your back (and arms, feet, neck, legs!) You’re always in good hands here at Kearney Massage and Day Spa!


Favorites

Jacquie Sundermeier

U Med Spa

Mens Haircut

Winner: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop

Favorites

Black Diamond Salon

  • 2000 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-1179
  • Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Replay’s

  • 3721 2nd Avenue
  • (308) 455-1300
  • Facebook @KearneyReplays

Tanning Salon

Winner: Just For Ladies

Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids’ Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!


Favorites

Kearney Massage & Day Spa

Sun Tan City

Tattoo Shop

Winner: Olde Towne Tattoo

  • 2007 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-1122
  • Facebook @oldetownetattooandpiercing

Favorites

Babalu’s Professional Tattoo Studio

Bread N Butter Tattoo

  • 2406 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-8220
  • Facebook @BNBtattoostudio

Womens Haircut

Winner: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop


Favorites

Alejandro’s Salon & Spa

Black Diamond Salon

  • 2000 Central Avenue
  • (308) 455-1179
  • Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Yoga Studio

Winner: Just For Ladies

Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids’ Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!


Favorites

Just Breathe Yoga

K-town Shakedown

Category list:

