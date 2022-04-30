Best of Kearney 2022: Beauty and Fitness Category

Beauty & Fitness Category
Fitness Center
Winner: Just For Ladies
Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids’ Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!
Favorites
Kearney Family YMCA
- 4500 6th Avenue
- (308) 237-9622
- kearneyymca.org
Studios Group Fitness
- 810 E 56th Street suite 5
- afstudios810@gmail.com
- studiosgroupfitness.com
Hair Salon
Winner: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop
Favorites
Alejandro’s Salon & Spa
Black Diamond Salon
- 2000 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1179
- Facebook @blackdiamondsalon
Manicure/Pedicure
Winner: Black Diamond Salon
- 2000 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1179
- Facebook @blackdiamondsalon
Black Diamond Salon is a small, intimate salon downtown on the bricks. Even though there are are only two of us that work there, we do our best to make every single one of our guests feel welcome when they walk in, and feel beautiful when they walk out. Having only been open for 2 years, Mindy and I are truly blessed to have such amazing support from this community! We can’t thank all of our friends, family, and clients enough!
Favorites
NK Nails & Spa
- 1302 W 24 Street
- (308) 234-9005
- nknailsspa.com
T&T Nails
- 4623 2nd Ave suite 2
- (308) 455-8058
- Facebook @ttnailsspasalon
Massage
Winner: Kearney Massage & Day Spa
- 215 W 29th Suite B
- (308) 627-0463
- kearneymassage.com
Thanks for voting us Best of Kearney! We always have your back (and arms, feet, neck, legs!) You’re always in good hands here at Kearney Massage and Day Spa!
Favorites
Jacquie Sundermeier
U Med Spa
- 610 W Talmadge Rd Suite B
- (308) 224-2131
- umedspa-awc.com
Mens Haircut
Winner: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop
Favorites
Black Diamond Salon
- 2000 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1179
- Facebook @blackdiamondsalon
Replay’s
- 3721 2nd Avenue
- (308) 455-1300
- Facebook @KearneyReplays
Tanning Salon
Winner: Just For Ladies
Favorites
Kearney Massage & Day Spa
- 215 W 29th Suite B
- (308) 627-0463
- kearneymassage.com
Sun Tan City
- 5012 3rd Ave Suite 130
- (308) 234-3826
- suntancity.com
Tattoo Shop
Winner: Olde Towne Tattoo
- 2007 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1122
- Facebook @oldetownetattooandpiercing
Favorites
Babalu’s Professional Tattoo Studio
- 1220 Central Ave #2
- (308) 325-8872
- babalustattoo.wixsite.com/babalusprofessionalt
Bread N Butter Tattoo
- 2406 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-8220
- Facebook @BNBtattoostudio
Womens Haircut
Winner: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop
Favorites
Alejandro’s Salon & Spa
Black Diamond Salon
- 2000 Central Avenue
- (308) 455-1179
- Facebook @blackdiamondsalon
Yoga Studio
Winner: Just For Ladies
Favorites
Just Breathe Yoga
- East 39th St & Box Butte Ave
- (308) 627-5506
- justbreatheyoga.us
K-town Shakedown
- 2003 Central Ave
- (308) 830-1690
- ktownshakedown.com
