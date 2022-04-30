Best of Kearney 2022: Beauty and Fitness Category

Beauty & Fitness Category

Fitness Center

Winner: Just For Ladies

1540 W 56 Street suite B

(308) 237-4949

justforladiesfitness.com

Just for Ladies Fitness would like to thank our members and others that voted for your support! Every day our goal is to provide the women of the Kearney area with an inspiring, safe and positive atmosphere to accomplish their health and wellness goals. Our community of women encourage and support one another through all stages of fitness and life. From the group fitness classes, to Kids’ Club, the infrared sauna, tanning and much more, we invite you to check out why JFL is unlike any other fitness facility in Kearney!



Favorites

Kearney Family YMCA

4500 6th Avenue

(308) 237-9622

kearneyymca.org

Studios Group Fitness

810 E 56th Street suite 5

afstudios810@gmail.com

studiosgroupfitness.com

Hair Salon

Winner: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop

2004 Central Avenue

(308) 338-0067

the-razors-edge-salon.com

Favorites

Alejandro’s Salon & Spa

5613 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-3733

alejandrosalonandspakearney.com

Black Diamond Salon

2000 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1179

Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Manicure/Pedicure

Winner: Black Diamond Salon

2000 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1179

Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Black Diamond Salon is a small, intimate salon downtown on the bricks. Even though there are are only two of us that work there, we do our best to make every single one of our guests feel welcome when they walk in, and feel beautiful when they walk out. Having only been open for 2 years, Mindy and I are truly blessed to have such amazing support from this community! We can’t thank all of our friends, family, and clients enough!



Favorites

NK Nails & Spa

1302 W 24 Street

(308) 234-9005

nknailsspa.com

T&T Nails

4623 2nd Ave suite 2

(308) 455-8058

Facebook @ttnailsspasalon

Massage

Winner: Kearney Massage & Day Spa

215 W 29th Suite B

(308) 627-0463

kearneymassage.com

Thanks for voting us Best of Kearney! We always have your back (and arms, feet, neck, legs!) You’re always in good hands here at Kearney Massage and Day Spa!



Favorites

Jacquie Sundermeier

5613 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-3733

alejandrosalonandspakearney.com

U Med Spa

610 W Talmadge Rd Suite B

(308) 224-2131

umedspa-awc.com

Mens Haircut

Winner: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop

2004 Central Avenue

(308) 338-0067

the-razors-edge-salon.com

Favorites

Black Diamond Salon

2000 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1179

Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Replay’s

3721 2nd Avenue

(308) 455-1300

Facebook @KearneyReplays

Tanning Salon

Winner: Just For Ladies

1540 W 56 Street suite B

(308) 237-4949

justforladiesfitness.com

Favorites

Kearney Massage & Day Spa

215 W 29th Suite B

(308) 627-0463

kearneymassage.com

Sun Tan City

5012 3rd Ave Suite 130

(308) 234-3826

suntancity.com

Tattoo Shop

Winner: Olde Towne Tattoo

2007 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1122

Facebook @oldetownetattooandpiercing

Favorites

Babalu’s Professional Tattoo Studio

1220 Central Ave #2

(308) 325-8872

babalustattoo.wixsite.com/babalusprofessionalt

Bread N Butter Tattoo

2406 Central Avenue

(308) 455-8220

Facebook @BNBtattoostudio

Womens Haircut

Winner: The Razors Edge Salon & Barbershop

2004 Central Avenue

(308) 338-0067

the-razors-edge-salon.com



Favorites

Alejandro’s Salon & Spa

5613 2nd Avenue

(308) 234-3733

alejandrosalonandspakearney.com

Black Diamond Salon

2000 Central Avenue

(308) 455-1179

Facebook @blackdiamondsalon

Yoga Studio

Winner: Just For Ladies

1540 W 56 Street suite B

(308) 237-4949

justforladiesfitness.com

Favorites

Just Breathe Yoga

East 39th St & Box Butte Ave

(308) 627-5506

justbreatheyoga.us

K-town Shakedown

2003 Central Ave

(308) 830-1690

ktownshakedown.com

Category list: