Best of Kearney 2022: Automotive Category

Automotive Category
ATV Dealer
Winner: Kearney Power Sports
- 511 S 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-7672
- kearneypowersports.com
Kearney Powersports is dedicated to creating loyal customers through a fun and professional atmosphere. We specialize in motorcycles, ATV’s, Side x Sides and zero turn mowers.
Favorite
Heartland Motorsports Honda
- 1000 E 1st Street
- (308) 234-4950
- heartlandmotorsportshonda.com
Body Shop
Winner: Levander’s Body Shop
- 2807 Avenue N
- (308) 237-3747
- levanderauto.com
Levander’s Body Shop, a family business, opened in 1997. Now serving communities across Nebraska and Kansas. Levander’s prides itself on quality automotive repairs.
Favorites
Eustis Body Shop
- 720 Central Avenue
- (308) 234-3475
- eustisbodyshop.com
Turner Body Shop & Towing
- 1517 Central Avenue
- (308) 234-3110
- turnerbodyshop.net
Car Wash
Winner: Mirror Image Car Wash North
- 4215 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-6506
- mirrorimagewash.com
Favorites
Midway Auto
- 515 2nd Avenue East
- (308) 210-3212
- midwaychevybuickgmc.com
Super Shine Auto Care Inc.
- 3616 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-5494
- supershineautocare.com
Farm Implement Dealer
Winner: LandMark Implement
- 3108 Highway 30 East
- (308) 237-2238
- landmarkimp.com
Favorite
Titan Machinery
- 714 3rd Avenue
- (308) 237-3128
- titanmachinery.com
Gas Station/Convenience Store
Winner: Hy-Vee Conv Store
- 5204 2nd Avenue
- (308) 236-0046
- hy-vee.com
Favorites
Caseys ‘East’ - 39th & N
- 1308 E 39 Street
- (308) 237-0791
- caseys.com
Thirsty’s
- 3004 Highway 30 West
- (308) 234-6550
Glass Repair
Winner: Safelite AutoGlass
- 121 W 25 Street
- (308) 455-4575
- safelite.com
Favorites
Big Red Auto Glass Inc
- 24 W 25 Street
- (308) 233-3733
- go2bigredautoglass.com
T S Auto Glass
- 112 Landon Street
- (308) 440-5957
New Car Dealer
Winner: Platte Valley Auto Mart
- 4210 2nd Avenue
- (308) 237-2171
- plattevalleykearneyford.com
Favorites
Midway Chevrolet Buick GMC
- 515 2nd Avenue East
- (308) 210-3212
- midwaychevybuickgmc.com
Midway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- 219 2nd Avenue East
- 888-655-0410
- midwaycdjr.com
Oil Change
Winner: Graham Tire
Favorites
Greg's Auto Repair
Super Shine Auto Care Inc.
- 3616 2nd Avenue
- (308) 234-5494
- supershineautocare.com
Parts Store
Winner: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- 1627 2nd Avenue
- (308) 237-9339
- oreillyauto.com
Favorites
Advance Auto Parts
- 506 E 26 Street
- (308) 338-5533
- advanceautoparts.com
NAPA Auto Parts - All Makes Auto Supply
- 706 Central Avenue
- (308) 237-5103
- napaonline.com
Repair Shop
Winner: Graham Tire
Favorites
Conrad’s Auto Center
- 718 3rd Avenue
- (308) 236-2088
- conradsautocenter.com
Gregs Auto Repair
Tire Place
Winner: Graham Tire
Favorites
Gregs Auto Repair
Kearney Tire & Auto Service
- 801 E 25 Street
- (308) 237-5534
- kearneytire.com
Towing Company
Winner: Kearney Towing & Repair Center
- 1303 E 22 Street
- (308) 236-9951
- kearneytowingandrepair.com
Favorites
Dowhy Towing
- 1932 2nd Avenue
- (308) 627-1880
- dowhytowing.com
Turner Body Shop & Towing
- 1517 Central Avenue
- (308) 234-3110
- turnerbodyshop.net
Used Car Dealer
Winner: Lanny Carlson Motors Inc
- 6110 2nd Avenue West
- (308) 238-0515
- lannycarlsonmotors.com
Favorites
Conrad’s Auto Center
- 718 3rd Avenue
- (308) 236-2088
- conradsautocenter.com
Tim’s Auto
- 825 E 25 Street
- (308) 237-7100
- timsauto.com
