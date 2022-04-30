 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of Kearney 2022: Automotive Category

Automotive Category

See bottom for complete category list.

ATV Dealer

Winner: Kearney Power Sports

Kearney Powersports is dedicated to creating loyal customers through a fun and professional atmosphere. We specialize in motorcycles, ATV’s, Side x Sides and zero turn mowers.

Favorite

Heartland Motorsports Honda

Body Shop

Winner: Levander’s Body Shop

Levander’s Body Shop, a family business, opened in 1997. Now serving communities across Nebraska and Kansas. Levander’s prides itself on quality automotive repairs.

Favorites

Eustis Body Shop

Turner Body Shop & Towing

Car Wash

Winner: Mirror Image Car Wash North

Favorites

Midway Auto

Super Shine Auto Care Inc.

Farm Implement Dealer

Winner: LandMark Implement

Favorite

Titan Machinery

Gas Station/Convenience Store

Winner: Hy-Vee Conv Store

Favorites

Caseys ‘East’ - 39th & N

Thirsty’s

  • 3004 Highway 30 West
  • (308) 234-6550

Glass Repair

Winner: Safelite AutoGlass

Favorites

Big Red Auto Glass Inc

T S Auto Glass

  • 112 Landon Street
  • (308) 440-5957

New Car Dealer

Winner: Platte Valley Auto Mart

Favorites

Midway Chevrolet Buick GMC

Midway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Oil Change


Winner: Graham Tire

Favorites

Greg's Auto Repair

Super Shine Auto Care Inc.

Parts Store

Winner: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Favorites

Advance Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts - All Makes Auto Supply

Repair Shop


Winner: Graham Tire

Favorites

Conrad’s Auto Center

Gregs Auto Repair

Tire Place

Winner: Graham Tire

Favorites

Gregs Auto Repair

Kearney Tire & Auto Service

Towing Company

Winner: Kearney Towing & Repair Center

Favorites

Dowhy Towing

Turner Body Shop & Towing

Used Car Dealer


Winner: Lanny Carlson Motors Inc

Favorites

Conrad’s Auto Center

Tim’s Auto

Category list:

