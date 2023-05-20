HOLDREGE — Carpenters Chris Lanz and Nathan Gipe spent part of one day last week hanging doors and doing other chores in a home that residents of Holdrege call the Museum House.

Built in the mid-1950s, the house stood until recently next to the Nebraska Prairie Museum on the north side of Holdrege.

Recently the Museum House was uprooted and hauled to the east side of Holdrege. The house now stands on a new concrete basement foundation in a rapidly developing new neighborhood of single-family homes.

“There’s a lot of really neat Mid-Century Modern features in that house,” investor Chuck Mix said about the architectural style of the Museum House.

Mix and his wife, Ramona, have been working with local tradesmen and suppliers resurrecting the Museum House.

In a few weeks the Mixes’ work will be finished and the house can be put on the market.

If things go as they usually do, the Museum House will be a step up for the new owners, and the home they’re leaving behind will become a fixer-upper for its new inhabitants.

Mix said he and Ramona spend about half their time between Holdrege and their other home in Monument, Colorado.

Mix said Colorado has earned its reputation as a white hot real estate market with plenty of opportunity for builders. But he said Nebraska is similar. In many communities — Holdrege included — new homes are going up and others are being fixed up.

Housing demand is high in Nebraska, and winning the race to accommodate that demand is a must-win situation for the state, said Sharon Hueftle, executive director of the South Central Economic Development District. The district has 13 counties. The South Central District includes the counties of Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster.

Residents in each of those counties are working hard to grow their economy. To all of the counties, housing is the essential element to grow local economies.

As Nebraska’s economy grows and diversifies, so does the need to grow and diversify the workforce. That’s the reason the Rural Workforce Housing Fund was developed, and it’s the reason the Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced $12.1 million in Rural Workforce Housing grants last week.

The South Central District received $860,000 in its grant. With the required $430,000 in matching funds, the grant amounts to a $1,290,000 jumpstart for dozens of housing projects.

Mix explained how a boost from the South Central District made it possible for his company to undertake the Museum House project. He said South Central provided a small low-interest loan to help him get things rolling. The low-interest loan from South Central is important, he said, because it eased the sting of rising interest rates of 7% and 8%.

Hueftle said the Rural Workforce Housing grants are difference makers, but other efforts are underway to answer housing demand. She said local investor clubs are springing up. The Minden club is seeking ways to rehabilitate fixer-uppers and to build homes in vacant lots where streets, water, sewer and other infrastructure is already available.

The $860,000 awarded last week is the third Rural Workforce Development grant the South Central District has landed, Hueftle said. She said the $860,000 — coupled with $430,000 in local matching funds — will give a nudge to many projects, such as the modernization of the Museum House in Holdrege or the rehabilitation and in-fill efforts in Minden.

The South Central District isn’t the only agency receiving Rural Workforce Housing money.

Phelps County Economic Development Corp. received $600,000 for housing needs in Holdrege and Bertrand. The local match of $300,000 brings the total to $900,000 for workforce housing.

Ravenna Economic Development Corp. also was awarded rural housing funds of $350,000. With the $175,000 match, it brings Ravenna’s available funds to $525,000.

“Growing rural Nebraska is a priority for our agency,” DED Interim Director Joe Fox said about last week’s grants. “The RWHF supports job creation and helps attract residents to our rural communities through strategic investments in affordable, high-quality housing.”

For additional information about the Rural Workforce Housing Fund, go online to: opportunity.nebraska.gov.

Investment clubs get started Community members recognizing housing shortages and small business challenges reached out for answers and discovered a local investment club as a viable community development tool. According to a recent report by the South Central Economic Development District, a shift of focus from problems to solutions empowered like-minded neighbors to address local needs. Whether investing in housing projects or small businesses, Minden and Bertrand's new investment clubs are proactively taking big steps toward progress in their communities.

Franklin’s vacancy mapping Franklin’s vacancy mapping project shows vacant lots and structures with and without utilities in their town of 926, reports the South Central Economic Development District. The Franklin project is a tool to strengthen communities by identifying properties readily available for development. This can be useful to influence property owners, together with the nuisance abatement program, to sell or rehabilitate properties and encourage housing development.