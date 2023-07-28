In a search warrant filed last month but made public Tuesday, Lincoln Police investigators asked Google for data from cellphones that pinged near Arnold Heights Park in northwest Lincoln over a specific five-minute time period June 4, according to court filings.

The warrant, which didn't turn up any location data, was part of the Police Department's investigation into a home invasion robbery at a duplex near Northwest 54th and West Superior streets at about 1:20 p.m. June 4, Investigator Xavier Schwerdtfeger wrote in the filing.

A resident called police from a neighbor's house that day and, later, told investigators he had been sleeping in his duplex when he heard a loud noise downstairs, Schwerdtfeger wrote in the affidavit for the search warrant.

The resident said when he went to investigate the noise, he encountered an armed man with a handgun who threatened to kill him, according to the affidavit.

The armed man asked the resident, "Where is it at?" before kicking in a door to a workroom in the duplex, Schwerdtfeger wrote. The resident ran from the duplex as the armed man rummaged through the room.

Police later reviewed Ring doorbell footage from the area, which showed the armed man, dressed in black, get out of the passenger side of a dark SUV at 1:12 p.m. before kicking down the door to the duplex, Schwerdtfeger wrote.

He ran from the house a minute later, heading south on foot — the same direction the SUV had driven after dropping him off, according to Tuesday's District Court filing. It's unclear if he stole anything from the home.

Neither the resident who was sleeping when the man broke in nor his dad, who owns the duplex, could provide police with any names of suspects or potential motives for the break-in, Schwerdtfeger wrote.

Police officials did not mention the reported break-in, which remains unsolved, at the department's daily media briefing in the days after the crime.

The search warrant, which Judge Timothy Phillips signed June 27, was intended to help investigators identify potential suspects or witnesses in the would-be robbery by providing Google account information for any account-affiliated devices that were tracked in the immediate area of the duplex between 1:10 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. that day.

Google, one of the world's largest tech companies, would have provided the data in an anonymized form had the company provided any data at all, according to the warrant.

Schwerdtfeger noted in the affidavit that Google accounts are "more than likely tied to both Android and Apple iOS and are continuously sending location information to Google."

If investigators zeroed in on a specific account in the area as one of interest, they would then have to file a separate warrant for subscriber information for that account.