LINCOLN — A 26-year-old man accused of posing as a teen student at two Lincoln high schools and coaxing underage girls to send him explicit photos has pleaded not guilty.

Zachary Scheich had been set for arraignment Wednesday on charges of sex trafficking a minor and two counts of child enticement but instead entered a written not-guilty plea and waived his appearance.

Scheich hasn't yet been set for trial.

If convicted, he would face 20 years to life on the sex trafficking charge and three to 50 years more on each of the enticement charges.

Prosecutors allege Scheich forged birth, medical and education records to enroll himself in high school posing as a 17-year-old, then began communicating to underage girls through text messages and other social media apps in attempts to coax them into sexual acts or to send him sexually explicit pictures of themselves.

Zachary Scheich made his initial court appearance in July by video from the county jail.

Scheich, who graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 2015, went to Lincoln Northwest High School in the fall 2022 semester and Southeast in the spring 2023 semester.

On July 11, police served a search warrant at his apartment near Lincoln Southeast and obtained his cellphone, which police say turned up texts between him and 14- and 13-year-old girls that the charges are based upon.

Prosecutors charged Scheich in July. In August, he waived a preliminary hearing, sending his case on to district court.