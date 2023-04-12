KEARNEY – The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is currently taking registrations for the Stay Fit Walking program.

This program is designed to get participants active and get walking. Participants can walk anywhere they would like; Hilltop Mall, around your neighborhood, trails, etc.

The program will begin May 1 and will end Sept. 30; however, registrations can be submitted until Aug. 31. There is no age restriction, and the cost of the program is $10.

At the end of each month participants must email kpr.recsports@gmail.com with their name and number of miles they walked each month. Participants that exceed 20 miles in one month will be entered into a monthly prize drawing. If participants submit their miles for every month, they will receive a T-shirt at the end of the program.

Every month a guest speaker will discuss various topics on Facebook Live in the Stay Fit Walking Group that will assist participants with their fitness journey. To register, or for more information, call 308-237-4644 or sign up online at KPRreg.org.