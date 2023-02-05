KEARNEY – Imagine an afternoon of romantic songs and poems from the British Victorian Era and the Edwardian Era (1837-1914), and the American Gilded Age and the Progressive Era (1877-1920s).

Imagine a Victorian Valentine high tea with scones, apple cake, petite sandwiches and a light Italian cake.

That delicious Valentine celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 Second Ave. It will feature 20 vintage songs and five poetry readings performed by 21 students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music Theater and Dance. Tea and sweets will follow.

“This will make you think of love and good things in the middle of winter. When the season is the coldest, having a hospitable event sounds fun,” Anne Foradori, UNK professor of voice, opera and musical theater, said.

The idea was sparked by Foradori, Sharon Campbell and Andrew White, also UNK voice professors, when they judged a voice competition in Omaha last fall.

“Somebody sang songs by John Ireland, a British composer who began writing around World War I,” Foradori said. “We rarely hear students perform music like that. We never have time to teach parlour songs.”

The trio began to brainstorm, and when Campbell suggested having UNK voice students present a program of parlour songs around Valentine’s Day, the idea took off.

They envisioned holding it at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, a 115-year-old sanctuary with magnificent architecture, high ceilings and stained glass windows.

“That church is so lovely, and the acoustics are great,” Foradori said. She called Margaret Eager, the church secretary, who said an enthusiastic yes. When 21 students volunteered to perform, they were off and running.

Parlour songs, poetry

Parlour music is a type of popular music which is intended to be performed by amateur singers and pianists in the parlors of houses. Foradori’s grandmother was born in 1887 and “came of age in the gay ‘90s. She loved to sing ‘She’s Only a Bird in a Gilded Cage,” Foradori said. She expects that some attendees will remember when their grandparents sang this music, too.

In the late 1800s, “pianos became mass-produced, so people from all good respectful homes had one,” Foradori said, “Sheet music started to boom, and songs were published with beautiful artwork.”

Foradori’s grandmother had a book of parlour songs. Many were written by women. “Perhaps that was because women composers may not have had access to big publishers. A lot of them were wives and mothers, and this kind of composing fit in with the lives they were living,” she said.

The Feb. 12 program will include, among others, “Mother O’Mine,” “O Promise Me,” “When the Dailies Bloom,” “I’m Longing for You Every Day” and an 1890 John Philip Sousa composition, “You’ll Miss Lots of Fun When You’re Married.”

UNK student performers Vocalists Tyler Clay Kaiya Distler Richard Harbols Daisy Hawkins Sam Heitz Malcolm Hinze Hannah Hofaker Abigail Huntley Stephen Johnson Madison Miller Nat Morris Bonita Naughtin Victoria Nemneh Lilly Skaggs Tetshuhito Tsutsui Avalon Wedige TruLee White Readers Theresa Ascheri Kelsey Borowski Dan Con Brooks Glanzer

They also decided to intersperse the music with a romantic poetry, including the famous Sonnet 43 by Elizabeth Barrett Browning, which starts, “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.” The four UNK student readers are being assisted by Janice Fronczak, UNK professor of theater, who has collaborated with Foradori on 20 musicals and operas at UNK. Fronczak has had students do dramatic readings in novel places like the Frank House.

“Students have been villains and villainesses and performed in radio dramas, but they don’t usually get sentimental parlor songs to perform,” Foradori said. “This is a superb opportunity for younger vocal students to dip their toes in the water.”

Dr. Miriam Kim, a UNK collaborative pianist and coach is assisting, too.

Delicious high tea

Sweets will also take a starring role in the event. Foradori, a Cleveland native who loves to cook, will make every last delicacy.

She has been fascinated by historical cookbooks for 30 years, including “Fabulous Feast,” which contains medieval recipes. “It’s for eggheads like me. It tells what ingredients were used in the middle ages, and suggests what to try now instead.”

Another cookbook, “Fabulous Feasts and Savory Suppers,” is full of American recipes from the Gilded Age, 1877-1900. “That period is my favorite chapter at the altar of gastronomy. People had enormous houses and meticulous table settings. There was a whole ritual of eating and serving,” she said.

She has an Edwardian cookbook of recipes from the PBS show “Downton Abbey.” “The main ingredients in every recipe are flour, sugar and butter or lard,” she said, her eyes twinkling.

“My parents were both adventurous cooks who were never afraid to try anything,” she said. Her mother was French and Irish, and her father was Dutch, Italian and Bohemian, and eating and serving were rituals. They made frequent trips to Cleveland’s West Side Market, where food from dozens of nationalities was available.

For Victorian Valentine, she will bake the day before so that everything is fresh. She’s still toying with the menu. She’s planning for a crowd of 100 people.

She’s considering two cakes, one apple and the other Italian, with little figs, Italian brandy, pine nuts, cornmeal, anise seed and grappa. “It’s purely Italian, but not hard to make, but I may decide to cross boundaries. As for teas, I may make mostly British teas but add a few twists for people who want to be adventurous.”

She plans to make two kinds of scones and three kinds of tea sandwiches, along with sausage rolls and “something fruity,” perhaps a lemon curd. Cranberry walnut bread and pumpkin puree could be on the menu, too. She did not make Christmas cookies this year, “so I have sugar and butter and flour and all sort of stuff that I didn’t use,” she said.

She will use her grandmother’s butter wire cutter when making the scones. She has her grandmother’s 1912 recipe for sugar cookies, filled with ground-up fig newtons. “She had a sense of drama. She put the figs through the meat grinder to break them down, and she cooked them in water with sugar to make the filling. I may make those, too,” she said.

She plans on six or eight kinds of tea, including a loose-leaf Earl Grey, a traditional British tea. A pot of tea will be set on each table, but guests can sample flavors at other tables.

“It hasn’t hit these students how fun it will be,” Foradori said. For her and the faculty, too.