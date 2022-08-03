 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HORT AND PEST

Social media and gardening

Without a doubt we saw in increase in the interest in gardening and landscaping the past few years. In the past, you had to find an expert or look in a reliable book to find answers to your gardening questions. Today’s resources much different. Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and the internet all have gardening information that is easily shared among friends and followers alike. Sometimes these ideas are tried and true while others are more “too good to be true.” I might not be the first to say it, but you can’t believe everything you read on the internet.

When searching online, it can be difficult to figure out the source of the information. Sometimes the information comes handed down or it comes from unreliable information observed by one or a handful of individuals. Other times the information comes from groups or individuals with an agenda for or against a certain thing. Whenever you see something online, be sure to do a little research before you add the practice to your own garden.

Through my job with Nebraska Extension, I educate people using science-based information that comes from research. This ensures the information that I give out has been researched by numerous people and has been found to be consistent in a number of settings and conditions.

Land-grant Universities are good sources of information. To make sure you get science-based gardening information, you can find University Extension resources online. The easiest way to find University information while you are searching online is to add the command “site:.edu” or “AND extension” to your search.

There are certain topics making their rounds again this year. Have read the posts about how to tell a male pepper from a female pepper, or male watermelon from female watermelon? If so, don’t believe them. Peppers have what we call a complete flower, meaning it has both the male and female flower parts, which turn into peppers. The number of lobes on the bottom of the pepper don’t signify the gender of the pepper, only the number of lobes that cultivar or specific pepper produced. Cucumbers and watermelon, and most Cucurbits, have separate male and female flowers. The male flowers only provide the male flower parts, the stamen, and the pollen. The female flowers provide the pistol and ovary, which turns into the baby cucumber or watermelon. There isn’t a male and female fruit. So, there also isn’t a way to tell the gender of the fruit based on the shape of the melon. The shape of the watermelon itself is more related to the growing conditions and the cultivar grown, not the gender of the fruit. There are no male or female pepper or watermelon fruits. There are only peppers, cucumbers, and watermelon.

Another topic comes to plant ID. There is another topic making its rounds about the giant hogweed. This plant is huge and the sap from it can cause skin irritation and even cause it to blister. While that is enough to get your attention, it is always a good idea to find out where the information is coming from. Most of the reports of this plant are on the east and west coast of the United States, not Nebraska or anywhere else in the Midwest. While it is good to know where this invasive species is located, there isn’t any need to get concerned about it at this point in time.

A little research upfront can save you from worrying about a weed that isn’t here or spending all your time trying to pick out female vegetables the next time you are at the store.

Elizabeth Exstrom

Elizabeth Exstrom is the Horticulture Extension Educator with Nebraska Extension in Hall County. For more information contact Elizabeth at elizabeth.exstrom@unl.edu, her blog at http://huskerhort.com/, or HuskerHort on Facebook and Twitter.

