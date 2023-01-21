Seungli You moves halfway around the world, finds his calling as a Methodist pastor

KEARNEY – South Korean Seungli You has happily settled into his second year as associate pastor at First United Methodist Church, but he envisions a loftier goal.

Someday, he’d like to be a chaplain for the U.S. military.

“I like working with young people, and young adults,” he said. “In a church job, you meet people who are already Christians. If I were a chaplain, I could see more non-churched people and guide them spiritually.”

Raised a Methodist in South Korea, You also served in the South Korean Air Force for two years. During that mandatory military service, he realized how critical spiritual leaders are for military troops.

“There aren’t many chaplains in the military. Their words are important for people’s lives,” he said.

Chaplains in the South Korean military offered pastoral counseling and care and officiated at worship services, he said. “People could experience God in the midst of their services. A chaplain helps people continue to focus on their mission and find meaning in their lives.”

Besides, he added, “Why not serve this country? I owe some debt to the American people.”

He was inspired, too, by a missionary who came to South Korea 30 years ago. In addition, his wife’s great-grandfather, a Korean man, studied theology in the U.S. and then returned in the 1950s to teach in Pyongyang, now the North Korean capital, until he was killed by Communists there. “Our family owes a great debt. We want to give back,” he said.

God’s grace stepped in

You has come to admire the U.S. greatly since arriving six years ago to study at Perkins Theological Seminary at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He had earned a bachelor’s degree in theology in 2016 from Methodist Theological University in Seoul, and he came to the U.S. “because seminaries in the U.S. have strong faculty members and rich research.”

He expected to return to South Korea after earning his doctorate, “but God’s grace stepped in the right direction and placed me to do ministry,” he said.

He had sensed a calling to the ministry since high school (“I wanted to share God’s love with others”) and enrolled at MTU. “But I realized that my dream and reality were too different, and I wandered for a while in my college time,” he said.

“As I look back now, the wandering time was needed to see God clearly. Answering God’s calling is a challenge. I answer God’s calling every day,” he said.

He loves what he does. After earning his degree, he served churches in McCool Junction and Fairmount before coming to First UMC in July 2021. He was called here by the bishop, who handles all ministerial assignments in the United Methodist Church.

“First UMC is a little bigger than my previous churches. It has a lot of resources, and there are more people to engage with,” he said. “I really enjoy the discipleship opportunities. I’ve grown a lot. A pastor’s work is around the clock. You are on call every day. It is really God’s work.”

You met his wife, YunJung Lee (“YJ”) at SMU. They were married in 2019. YJ, a music major, earned a degree in organ performance, a field she loves even though churches are replacing organs with praise bands, drums, keyboards and guitars.

While YJ waits for her green card, she is helping other churches with music, including First United Methodist Church in Lincoln and a church in Aurora. She hopes to find a full-time job as an organist.

Appreciating differences

You loves what he does. “My passion is to create ‘discipleship moments’ for people, and lead small groups and prepare the church for the next generation,” he said.

He has created a young adult group which gathers for Bible study. Last year, he led an out-of-state retreat for young people, from college students to their early 30s, where they examined the meaning of life.

“It was really meaningful,” he said. “After that, people found solid ground here.” Many attendees have since joined the choir and the praise band or are teaching Sunday School.

The Rev. Matt Fowler, senior pastor at the church, said, "Seungli embodies much of the best of the United Methodist way of following Christ. He values the diversity and grace of God who is Father, Son, and Spirit. He is deeply caring and compassionate. He seeks to know God well through disciplined study and prayer, and invites others to do the same with persistence and grace."

You noted that he’s “different” from most people in Kearney due to his race, culture and nationality, “but God placed me here, and we embrace the differences. God wants us to bridge the gaps with each other. This is meaningful work only the church can do,” he said.

“I love the people here,” said You. “My deepest passion is to see people growing in Jesus Christ.”

You enjoys daily workouts at Kearney CrossFit and enjoys relaxing at Yanney Park with his wife and their two dogs. They expect their first child, a son, in May.

Before coming to the U.S., he had learned about Americans only through TV shows. He admits he had some false images. “When I started to know people, I loved them for their heart, mind and ways that they love one another. I especially love farmers in Nebraska who are humble, work hard and support their communities.”

He added, “Nebraska is really great. It’s so different from my background. Seoul has 20 million people. Nebraska has not many people, but I like the cornfields.”

He also plans to stay in the U.S. “until God shows me another direction. I have no plans to return to South Korea for now because I believe that my talents and gifts are fully used in ministry here,” he said.

Meanwhile, that calling to become a military chaplain is still out there. “I want to fully follow where God leads me. If God gives me a strong calling for chaplaincy, I will certainly follow the calling,” he said.

