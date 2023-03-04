KEARNEY – At 6 p.m. last Friday, inside the Old Town Hall, Pete Ludowese plunged a wire basket of shrimp into hot oil and turned on a large timer. He was doing what he always does during Lent. He cooks for the Knights of Columbus Council 1728's Lenten Fish Fry.

Ludowese chatted as he waited for the timer to buzz. “How long have I been doing this? Too many years to count," he chuckled. "I started when my son was 14, and he’s 32 now, so what is that? 18 years?”

He turned back to the stove. “Shrimp is fried at 375 for three minutes and 40 seconds. Pollack is done at 375 for four minutes,” he said. When the timer buzzed, Ludowese lifted the fried shrimp and put it on a serving tray. “The food here is consistent. What we cook is the same every time,” he said.

This is the 28th year for the fish fry. Dinners are served 5-7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent until one week before Good Friday. The tradition goes back to 1998. It suffered a hiccup during the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago when the last two dinners were canceled. In 2021, drive-up dinners were offered and seating was reduced inside the Old Town Hall, but by last year, the tradition had bounced back.

Off and running

Last Friday, the first dinner of 2023, hungry people were lined up at 4:45 p.m., so John Lakey, the Knights grand knight (council president) opened the doors 15 minutes early.

K of C volunteers had arrived at 3 p.m. to set tables, bake potatoes, set out condiments and prepare fish for the deep fryer. Members generally take two-hour shifts, although Ludowese arrived at 3:15 p.m. and did not leave until after 7. A few others do preliminary work on Thursday afternoons.

Andy Donovan, the council's past grand knight, oversees the event with Dennis Behlmann. Donovan is in charge of logistics and the work crew. Dressed in the cherry-red apron worn by the K of C crew, he was up front welcoming people and making sure all was going well. He was also in charge of takeout dinners.

Lakey was at a table with ticket-sellers Mike Coughlin, the council’s financial secretary, and Tim Franco, its treasurer. “I’m just kind of overseeing everything,” Lakey said. “I’m the go-to if they have a question.”

In a room in the back, Jim Bogner distributed takeout dinners at the hall’s south door. When a car drove up, Bogner checked his clipboard list of carry-out orders. Then he hurried up front, filled plastic foam containers with food and took the containers outside to the waiting vehicles.

Sorely missed

Missing from the frivolity was Cliff Jarecke, who passed away last July. He had helped at the dinners ever since moving to Kearney from Hershey.

He ordered all the food from CashWa, then picked it up and took it to the Old Town Hall freezer each week.

“He had a knack for knowing how much to cook. Suppers ended at 7:30, and if we were getting low on fish at 6:30 p.m., he’d look out at the crowd and tell us if we needed to fry more fish. It was uncanny, but his estimates were always right,” Dave Bonk said.

“He loved it so much that he didn’t want anyone to help him,” his widow, Mary Jo, said. “He’d tell people to come at 2 p.m., but he’d be there at 10 a.m., already working. By the time he came home, he was exhausted, but he loved it.”

Jarecke also wrote down the details of the entire event, from how much fish to order to how many paper plates to set out. Those details are invaluable now for Dennis Behlmann, who now does the ordering.

Even after Jarecke began struggling physically, he’d still be there doing less strenuous jobs like wrapping silverware. Or he would sit on a stool in the corner and watch.

Loading plates

By 6 p.m. lines formed. Filling plates were Alan Mais and John Stritt. Connor Mais, 13, an eighth-grader at Zion Lutheran School and a member at St. James, helped Ron Svacina fill cups with lemonade and iced tea. “I love helping the community. A lot of people like seafood,” he said.

Stritt estimated that he’s been helping at the fish fries for about 10 years. A Prince of Peace Catholic Church member, he said, “This is a nice way to do Lenten service, and it’s nice to work with men from St. James.”

The fish fry meal ticket doesn't include desserts, but the Catholic Daughters, a nonprofit for women, offer home-baked desserts in exchange for donations. Friday night, Jeanne Bogner and Renee Coughlin stood behind a table loaded with home-baked pies, cakes, brownies and cookies.

“We get about 10-15 desserts each week,” Bogner said. The effort makes enough money each year to offer scholarships and help the needy.

Like everything else, meal prices have risen in recent years. This year’s dinner – two pieces of fried pollack, one piece of baked cod, four pieces of fried shrimp, a baked potato, French fries, coleslaw, a roll and a beverage – cost $15 for adults, compared to $13 last year and $8 a few years ago. Kids aged 5-12 can get mac and cheese for $4. Children under five are free.

The dinners collectively raise about $8,000 a year, on average, for social causes and nonprofits. All the money stays in Kearney.

Happy diners

As customers filled tables, all seemed happy. The Rev. Art Faesser, retired priest from St. James Catholic Church, rarely misses a fish fry. “You won’t find a better fish fry in town than Old Town Hall,” he said.

Dorothy Rogers, a member at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, came with her niece Angie Horrine. “It’s good food, and I don’t have to cook,” she chuckled as she filled up her plate.

Adell Ryan and her husband Pat Ryan "simply enjoy coming. The food is very good, and we always run into someone we know to visit with and catch up on the news," she said.

Back in the kitchen, Ludowese was still manning the deep fryers two hours after the doors opened. He rarely cooks ahead. He wants fish to be served hot. “I like the camaraderie here. I like to joke around,” he said. “We all work together. This is just fun.”

Early this week, Lakey said the Knights sold about 200 dinners Friday night. “That’s down a bit from past years, but we’ll see if it grows. We did have to raise the price a little coming out of the pandemic, but it’s like church attendance. It’s starting to grow again,” he said.

The Knights donate leftovers to places like Crossroads Mission Avenue or the police station. "The police love our leftover desserts,” Lakey said.