Game and Parks OKs turkey changes, gift of shooting grounds

Commissioners change turkey seasons for 2023

CRAWFORD — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Wednesday meeting at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford.

In addition to adopting turkey changes, the commissioners approved the gift of the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports property, consisting of land and equipment in Buffalo County, by the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports Association.

The changes to orders for the 2023 turkey season are:

• Limit all hunters to two spring permits; during the meeting, commissioners amended the recommendation to allow nonresidents up to two permits.

• Limit the number of spring permits available to nonresidents to 10,000;

• Amend the daily bag limit to allow a hunter to harvest no more than one turkey per calendar day during the spring season;

• Shorten the fall season to Oct. 1-Nov. 30;

• Limit all hunters to one permit in the fall season;

• Lower the bag limit to one for all hunters in the fall season;

The commissioners also approved a 2023 bighorn sheep hunting season. The orders recommended authorizing one lottery and one auction permit. The season will be Nov. 28-Dec. 22.

Commissioners drew the winner of the 2022 bighorn sheep lottery permit: Jerry Fischer of Denton.