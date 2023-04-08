HARTWELL — When he was small, Zander Mais and his friends shot cans with BB guns and pellet guns. Carefully. Safely.

“We’d shoot cans, but only outside of town, in a safe direction. We always made sure that there was nothing in the way and that we did it safely,” he said.

As he grew older, Mais began learning about firearms, especially those invented during World War II. “World War II history is about innovation. There were so many new inventions in a short period of time,” he said.

Now, 19-year-old Mais is studying to become a gunsmith, which is the art of customizing, cleaning and repairing firearms. “I just fell in love with working on guns,” he said.

He is an apprentice for Michael Valenzuela, owner of Sappa Creek Gunsmithing in Alma.

He works with lathes, drill presses, horizontal band saws, sanders, grinding wheels, a bench lathe and a drill and mill machine. Some repairs can be done in an hour while other projects might take many months.

Mais' hours there are 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but he often stays later to finish a project.

A 2022 Kenesaw High School graduate, Mais met Valenzuela last August at a Grand Island gun shop when he went with his parents, Alan and Gail, to get a firearm repaired.

“We were talking, and Mike showed us how he fixed the gun. I kind of fell in love with gunsmithing then,” Mais said. He also has a fascination for World War II firearms and a deep interest in the history of that era.

Valenzuela was so impressed with Mais’ knowledge of firearms that he offered him an apprenticeship last fall.

Mais also began browsing the internet and YouTube and registered for an online course in gunsmithing offered by Sonoran Desert Institute in Tucson. He expects to complete it and become a certified gunsmith within two years.

His apprenticeship here gives him valuable hands-on experience to bolster what he's learning online.

Valenzuela described his shop as “a mixed bag that covers the whole gamut” of gunsmithing, from repair and cleaning to customizing firearms, including painting and adding scopes and other accessories.

“We do everything from general repairs to full refurbishments. We rebarrel rifles. They get old and wear out just like cars,” he said.

His customers bring in between four to 15 firearms in one month — and even more as hunting season approaches.

Mais has become familiar with the machinery. His tasks might include adjusting the trigger spring in a rifle to make the trigger require a sturdier squeeze.

One past customer damaged his gun during a fall. It is being repaired.

Valenzuela moved his shop from Orleans to Alma last month. For many years, he did gunsmithing on the side at home and planned to do that after he retired, but when his full-time job ended during the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to move into full-time gunsmithing.

Mais expects to do gunsmithing as a profession, too. He would like to focus on World War II guns and hopes to build his own gun someday.

“Firearms just caught my eye, and so many firearms were introduced in World War II. There’s so much history to World War II. It’s something so many Americans were involved in. I wanted to learn more,” he said.

World War II has personal relevance, too. Mais’ late grandfather handled clean-up duties in France with the U.S. Army after D-Day. Mais’ uncle still has his grandfather’s uniform. Mais hopes to wear it in a Veteran’s Day parade this November.

He is also interested in being a World War II re-enactor. Right now, he attends such events as a spectator.

At Kenesaw High School, Mais was on the wrestling team, played in the marching band and sang in the choir. He has volunteered at Methodist Church’s East Lawn Food Pantry and at the Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries.

Valenzuela said that hiring Mais was “one of the best decisions I ever made. Zander has the drive to do this. You have to have a passion for this, and you need attention to detail, which Zander has.”

He added, “He’s trading his time for my help, and he’s getting education and experience.”

When Mais earns his certification, Valenzuela plans to make him a partner in the business. He will have his own area in Sappa Creek Gunsmithing, where he can work on customers’ firearms.

Mais said he is fortunate to be getting valuable hands-on experience with Valenzuela. “I am learning a lot, and I’m learning hands-on. I expect to stay here until life takes me down another path,” he said.