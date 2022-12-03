Pete's Trees, locally owned and operated, usually sells out of 400 trees in 14 days

KEARNEY — If you want a live Christmas tree from Pete’s Trees, you’d better hurry to the south end of the Family Fresh Market parking lot. He’ll likely sell out of his 400 trees sometime Sunday.

Pete’s Trees is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, but if a customer shows up at 6:59 p.m., “Pete,” AKA Dean Peterson, stays open. He’ll open a few minutes early, too, like he did Wednesday morning. When he arrived at the lot, a couple was waiting. They purchased two 10-foot-tall Fraser firs. “As long as people are here, I’ll sell trees,” he said.

In his first six days, Peterson sold 254 trees. That leaves him with just 146 to go.

Peterson has been at this location for six years. Or maybe seven. “Six or seven seasons. At least seven,” he said. He shrugs. He grins. The number of years isn’t important. Tradition is. “A lot of people still believe in real trees,” he said.

Peterson loves people, and he loves selling trees. It’s a brief 14-day-or-so hiatus from his Pete’s Home Services business. “I love this. I even have candy canes for the little ones,” he said.

Every year, on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, he gets 400 Christmas trees from a grower near Sidney, Michigan, in the north central part of the state. Just two weeks pass between the time the grower cuts the trees, loads them on a semi and they arrive in Kearney. “None of my trees is more than two weeks old,” he said proudly.

He gets set up but doesn’t open until the day after Thanksgiving because “I’m old-fashioned. I have to have Thanksgiving first,” he said. Sales took off like Santa’s sleigh, as they always do. He sold 73 trees on Black Friday, 86 on Saturday and 71 Sunday. This weekend, he expects to sell between 50 and 70 trees each day. Weekday sales range from seven to 25 trees per day.

He sells Scotch pine, white pine and balsam, but he specializes in Fraser firs, which he calls “the Cadillac of the market.” He used to get 260 Fraser firs to sell each year, but “five years ago, they said they had miscalculated, and I only got 200,” he said. This year he received 240. He sold 50 of them in his first three days.

His trees are often gone in fewer than 14 days. In 2020, he sold out in 10 days. “I sold my last tree at 1:30 p.m. on the 10th day. Last year, I was out of trees at noon on the 10th day,” he said. His longest stint has been 18 days.

Gold stars for Fraser firs

Peterson prefers working with a small grower. His trees arrive from the grower bearing ribbons, one for “premium” trees and others designated “field select.” All are top quality, he said.

Some growers in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington might grow 800,000 trees, cut them early in the fall and ship them to stores where they might sit for two to three months before sales begin around Thanksgiving, he said. “Then people take them home and all the needles fall off,” he said.

Peterson knows Scotch pines are favorites with many people. Balsams are popular, too, although he said their small needles can dry out. He gives Fraser firs gold stars because they excel in water retention and keep their needles. Given enough water, they can stay beautiful until March, he said.

Peterson hasn’t had white pines for two years; he received just 13 of them from his grower the year before that. Some customers prefer them, but he believes it’s more difficult to string popcorn on them, and the flimsy branches may not be firm enough to hold ornaments. But he has a regular customer who’s allergic to all firs and pines except the white pine.

Tree lugger

Peterson began selling trees 14 years ago with Marv Kohler and a friend at Boogaart’s Foods at 1615 Second Ave., but his tree expertise began when he was a teenager and had a part-time job with what was then McCue’s Grocery Store at 2012 A Avenue.

“I had a semi. I’d go up to Loup City and cut down 50 Scotch pines and other kinds and bring them back to sell at McCue’s. When we’d sell out, I’d drive back up and cut down more,” he said.

Kohler’s tree business hopscotched from there to the old Buggy Bath Car Wash and to the 14th Street Mall on Second Avenue. When Kohler retired, he turned the business over to Peterson. Peterson moved up to Family Fresh Market — he thinks — in 2016. He built the cozy red plywood shed for his office. He installed electricity so that he could add lights and a space heater. He keeps the lot neat, frequently sweeping up twigs and debris that accumulate.

Along with trees, he sells sturdy tree stands for about $40, and he has 16 wreaths this year. As of Monday, he’d sold seven, but he said he will sell the rest before his trees are gone. He also sells loose branches that customers want trimmed off the bottom of their trees.

Hot water

Peterson urges plenty of TLC for trees so that they last longer. He said a tree should be put in hot water as soon as customers get it home. “The moment a tree is cut, the sap at the bottom of the trunk begins to crystallize. If you put it in hot water, the sap loosens up a bit,” he said.

“People ask me to drill holes in the trunk to get the tree to drink more water. No, no. I hold the tree and show them. It doesn’t drink water from the trunk. A tree drinks between the bark and the wood, in a place very close to the outside edge of the tree all the way around,” he said. Some people make another fresh cut at the bottom once they get it home, he added.

“Never, ever let a tree get dry,” he said. “Maybe the day after Christmas, if you know the tree will be taken down soon, you could give it three to four days to drink up all the water in the stand, but if you let it dry out, the sap will crystallize at the bottom.”

He also said trees need to be stored in a shed or garage, not out in the sun, until they are taken inside the house to be decorated. “The sun will dry trees out. UV rays destroy everything out in the sun. I wear sunglasses here on cloudy days to protect my eyes,” he said.

Rising prices

Like everything else, the price of trees has climbed. Peterson must put 25% down on his order before it’s shipped. Shipping is $1.18 a foot. He has to have a commercial license, rent the lot and buy insurance. All that runs anywhere from $4.52 to $6 per tree.

But he keeps smiling. “I love having this small lot. People know what they’re buying. Customers return year after year,” he said. “Some customers say a real tree is no longer worth the effort because they no longer have kids at home, but many elderly customers keep coming back. They might purchase a smaller tree now, but they keep coming.”

Late Monday afternoon, Mark and Kelly Lind of Kearney drove in. Peterson grinned. He knows the Linds. They’ve been here before.

He and the Linds bantered a bit. Then they quickly selected a 10-foot-tall Fraser fir for $125. It was the ninth tree Peterson sold that day.

“We always come here,” Mark said. “Last year, I think we picked out a tree here in three minutes. The trees are fresh and beautiful, and Pete is friendly. He has the best Christmas trees in the state.”