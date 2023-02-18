HOLDREGE – Marilee Malcom credits Catherine “Kate” Anderson with saving her husband’s life.

Growing up, Marilee knew Kate as her grandparents’ neighbor. Marilee would play with the Anderson kids and indulge in Kate’s cookies. Little did she know, Kate would have a much bigger impact on her later in life.

It was 1978 when Kate and her family were driving to Eustis to visit her mother when they saw a crop duster crash into a nearby field.

The Anderson family pulled over and found the wrecked aircraft. The pilot was Marilee’s husband, Dave Malcom. Dave had been able to escape the wreckage, but he was burnt on over 65% of his body. Kate, a licensed practical nurse, jumped into action.

“They got into a farmhouse and got him all wrapped in wet towels and took care of him. Because of Kate, he is still alive,” Marilee said.

When Marilee recently learned about the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard’s living tributes for nurses, she immediately knew she wanted to nominate Kate. Kate, 93, was recently honored with a living tribute presented by the NNHG at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard recognizes and honors the everyday heroes who dedicate their lives to the nursing profession. Honor guard services include: Reciting of the Nightingale Tribute.

Placing a white rose on the casket or urn signifying the nurse's devotion to their profession.

Presentation of a nursing lamp to a living representative of the deceased.

Addition of honored nurse to Virtual Nurse Honor Wall.

Living tributes performed under request of a hospice team member or for nurses over the age of 90. For more information, go to www.nebraskanursehonorguard.org.

A crowd of about 50 people, including family, friends and former colleagues, gathered at PMHC last week to honor Kate, who worked as a nurse for 42 years.

“Kate, we remember you and your years as a nurse. We remember the difference you made during those years by stepping into people’s lives in special moments,” said Deb Zobel, president and founder of NNHG. “Your caring heart, compassion, guidance, support and medical skills have been a blessing to the medical field. You gave comfort where there was pain, courage where there was fear, hope where there was despair and acceptance when the end was near. Always with a gentle touch, tenderness, patience and love.”

Kate grew up in Farnam, and she never had any intention of being a nurse. She planned to teach after high school, but a friend convinced her to come to Holdrege to work toward her license in nursing. Kate had to get 400 hours of instruction and three years of practical work before she could receive her nursing license.

“We went every week, one day a week to Mary Lanning. That’s where we got our first 240 hours. We would work until noon, and six of us would jump in the car and drive to Hastings. We wouldn’t get out of that class until nine at night. We put in long days,” Kate said about her training.

In January 1955, she received her license in practical nursing. She worked at Phelps Memorial Health Center when it opened its doors in April 1968.

“I worked primarily general duty nursing. Of course, in small rural hospitals, you do everything, you work every area, and you do everything,” she said.

Toward the end of her career, Kate primarily worked in the labor and delivery department at PMHC. Once she retired, she realized she wasn’t ready to give up her career just yet.

“After retiring from the hospital, I missed it so much. I worked three summers at a rest home. ... I enjoyed that,” she recalled.

Since retiring, Kate has devoted her time to volunteering. She ran the Holdrege blood mobile and began a flower ministry at United Methodist Church. She would repurpose altar flowers used during Sunday services to deliver to church families, shut-ins, nursing home residents and the sick. She took courses with the Red Cross Disaster Program and helped organize Holdrege’s disaster plan. She also volunteered with acute hospice programs.

“Retirement brought on more volunteerism because I had to have something to do,” Kate said.

Kate and her husband, Dean, were married for 57 years before his death in 2011. Together, the couple have four children, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Four years ago, Kate’s sons, Bart and Shawn, convinced her to move to Brady to be closer to them.

“She’s a driving force in both our lives,” said Shawn.

Nursing may have not been what Kate had originally planned to do for her life, but it became a calling she continued to fulfill even after she retired.

“I have never been sorry. I loved my work. I never hated to go to work a day of my life,” she said.