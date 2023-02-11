KEARNEY – The bride and groom wore Husker T-shirts. Instead of a guest book, guests signed Husker footballs. A Husker football helmet topped the wedding cake.

All that was missing was Tom Osborne.

The Husker-themed nuptials took place Aug. 20 when Deb Paben married Craig Bunger a week before the Husker 2022 season opener against Northwestern.

The site was the American Legion Hall at 1223 Central Ave., with about 200 fans – er, guests – in attendance.

Each had been previously married, so when they planned their wedding early in 2022, “We wanted to try a fun wedding. Having a traditional wedding wouldn’t work,” she said. When Craig suggested a Husker-themed event, they took the ball and ran.

The game plan

They crafted the wedding as meticulously as a game plan.

For Craig, the football-frenzied wedding gave him a chance to play out long-buried Husker gridiron fantasies.

Forty years ago, he was a nose guard on the Kearney High School football team hoping for a scholarship to play football at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but that dream died when he blew out his knee in his homecoming game his senior year. “He went to the homecoming dance after the game anyway, and then, finally, to the doctor,” Deb chuckled.

Their invitations looked like Husker game-day tickets. The section, row and seat numbers were 08-20-2022, the date of their wedding. The back of the invitation read, “Please feel free to wear Huskers attire.”

Instead of a wedding gown, Deb wore a white Husker jersey that said Team Bunger on the back. Her grandson, Tate Choplin, 16, gave her away in a red Husker T-shirt.

The bridesmaids wore Husker cheerleader outfits they purchased online. Maid of honor was Deb’s granddaughter Kelsey Chaupin. The bridesmaids included her daughter Angie Choplin, Craig’s daughter Sarah Coliubaly, Deb’s cousin Megan Benker and Deb’s niece Ellie Cash.

Wearing red Husker jerseys were best man Tom Utterbach, the groom’s brother, and the four groomsmen: Craig’s sons Seth and Austin, Deb’s son Joey Rachow and Craig’s friend Mike Mason.

Flower girls, also dressed as cheerleaders, included the bride’s cousin Addison Benker as well as four of Craig’s granddaughters: Mia, Sophia, Ameera and Hazel Bunger.

The ring bearers, dressed as referees, were four of Craig’s grandsons: Anthany Ahrens, Avery Coulibaly, and Colton and Logan Bunger.

The only traditionally-clad participant was the licensed wedding officiant, Lou Maxson of Kearney, a retired office supervisor in the Communications and Marketing Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She wore a black clerical robe.

As part of the ceremony, Maxson read a passage about how a happy marriage is like a winning football team.

It concluded, “The beauty of football and marriage is that you have your team to help you towards that winning touchdown of life. Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. But because you do it together, it makes it the greatest game and the greatest way to live your life: together.”

After the couple said their vows, exchanged wedding rings and kissed, the referees signaled a touchdown. The happy newlyweds walked back down the makeshift aisle to the Husker fight song.

Training camp

The couple met as walk-ons to the dating game.

They had been friends at Kearney High School 40 years ago. Back then, Deb had a crush on Craig, but he was dating someone else. After they graduated – he in 1982, she in 1983 – they went their separate ways.

Craig got married, had three children and worked at various jobs in Tulsa, Denver and Sacramento. “You name it, I’ve done it,” he said. “Security guard, plumber, welder, construction.” He currently is a welder at Ace Irrigation.

Deb got married, moved to Gibbon and had two children. She worked for Verizon and for many years as a service writer for John Deere. She’s now the property manager at Grandview Apartments.

Fast forward to early 2019. Craig, now divorced, casually sent Deb a friend request on Facebook. She was divorced, too. She responded, expecting to simply reconnect with an old high school chum.

“We started chatting on Facebook. After a while, he asked for my phone number,” Deb said. Their first date was at a local restaurant in Beaver City, where Craig lived. “We had dinner at the local bar, the only place to eat,” Craig said. “We had a good time.”

The relationship grew. By May 2020, Craig decided to move back to Kearney. The couple moved in together. Things progressed from there.

“I decided she was the one I wanted to marry,” Craig said. Without her knowledge, he asked her family for permission. In November 2021, on the second anniversary of their first date, he got down on one knee and popped the question.

Deb said yes right away. “We were both done with relationships. I’d already decided that Craig was my one and only, and my last,” she said.

A winning reception

The couple held their reception at the American Legion Hall. They entered by walking through the tunnel like the Huskers do before every home game. Deb’s daughters made a break-through banner like the one the Huskers use.

Instead of a guest book, guests signed two Husker footballs. A Husker tablecloth covered the bridal table.

The guests didn’t clink glasses when they wanted the newlyweds to kiss; instead, three referee-garbed cousins of the bride – Amber Carfield, Kim Scheele and Mandy Thatcher – threw yellow flags on the floor.

Tailgate food was served at the reception, along with pulled pork and baked beans.

The wedding cake was decorated in red, white and black and topped with a Husker helmet. On the side, it read, “In the deed the glory,” which is posted on Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The cake was the work of Rick McKeon, Deb’s son-in-law, for whom cake decorating is a side business and a hobby.

Dancing was joyful but also nostalgic. Craig danced one number clutching an urn containing the ashes of his mother, Mary Utterbach, a rabid Husker football fan. Deb preferred Husker softball to football when they met, but Craig and his family were rabid football fans, especially Utterbach. Deb soon became immersed in Nebraska football traditions and tailgate parties with the entire Bunger team – and grew to love Utterbach, too.

“My mother would have loved our wedding,” Craig said.

Post-game

Like every celebration after a triumphant win, the reception stretched on until midnight. Close friends then followed the couple home, sat under the stars and celebrated into the night.

“I haven’t talked to anyone who had a bad time,” Craig said. “People told us it was the most unique wedding we’ve ever been to.”

Their only regret is that they didn’t make it to a Husker game last fall. “We had our chances, but the weather didn’t cooperate or the only seats we could get were way up high,” Craig said.

“This was meant to be,” Deb said, referring to their later-in-life romance. “If we had gotten married right out of high school, we wouldn’t have the children and grandchildren we do today,” she said.

Or memories of a Husker wedding.