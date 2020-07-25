LITCHFIELD — “If my dad knew I’d had this cut down, he’d shoot me.”
Kenny Shoemaker pointed to the stump in the front yard of his family’s homestead south of Mason City. That stump is all that’s left of a cedar tree that stood about 18 feet high.
But if Kenny’s father Ray were alive to see the dining table, the desks and an end table that Rastus Snow made from that tree, he’d be proud.
That towering cedar was one of six cedars Ray planted on that homestead in 1934, but two years ago, it began interfering with power lines.
“By the fall of 2018 the trimmer told me, ‘I can take a half moon out of that tree or cut it down,’” Shoemaker, 82, said. “I told him to cut it down.”
When tree trimmer Dan Neal finished the job, he told Shoemaker, “I know a guy who can cut that up.”
That’s how Shoemaker found Rastus Snow, 35, who owns Native Lumber and Sawmill a few miles outside of Litchfield.
Shoemaker expected to leave the felled tree trunk in the yard for a year so it could dry out, but Snow told him to bring it over now.
Shoemaker’s neighbor, Lowell Eloe, loaded that 18-foot-long trunk in his truck and drove it over to Litchfield. Snow cut it up and milled it, breaking it down into 2-1/4” thick slabs. He dried it in his kiln for two months. Then he gave it new life.
Super cedar
Snow and Shoemaker explored a number of ideas before Snow got to work. “I’ve worked on oak and walnut that were bigger, but most of the cedars I get are half the size of this,” Snow said.
First, Snow built three hallway tables, each 4 feet long and 12 inches deep and 30 inches tall. Shoemaker and his wife Cheryl gave one to each of their adult children last Christmas “so they all would have a piece of Grandpa’s tree.” Those children include son Rick of Riverdale, daughter Tami, a counselor in Omaha, and daughter Michell of Kearney.
Next, Snow made a dining room table. It took him from six to eight weeks, “but that includes a lot of drying time. I had to let the epoxy glue cure,” he said.
At 42 feet long and eight feet wide, the table can seat 10 people. Finished a year ago, it sits in their basement, where the Shoemakers have large family gatherings and holiday dinners.
There still was wood left over, so Snow built three sturdy desks, and a small end table that sits in the Shoemaker living room.
Family legacy
That cedar tree wasn’t there when Shoemaker’s father, Ray, grew up across the road. That land was as bare as burned prairie. Ray and his bride Ruth moved in with his parents when they married in 1928, but in 1934, Ray bought a quarter of land south of the road, built the house and settled in.
Seeking some shade and shelter from the wind, he went to nearby Cedar Canyon, dug up some cedar trees and replanted them in front of the house. “Every Sunday afternoon he carried water over from the well to water the cedar trees. If the well was dry, he went to the river and got water there,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker was born in 1938, four years after his sister Maxine. They grew up on that farm.
Meeting Cheryl
He had his first so-called “date” with his wife Cheryl at a box social at their country school when he was 12 years old. Girls brought box lunches that were then auctioned off.
“The hope was, if you bought the box, you got to have lunch with the girl,” Shoemaker explained. He wanted to eat with a girl named Jan, so when the auctioneer held up a box he thought was Jan’s, he bid on it and won.
“But when I sat down, a 5-year-old girl was sitting there. It was her box,” he said. It was Cheryl. “That was our first date,” he said, his eyes twinkling.
Their families were neighbors and went to church together. Kenny kept an eye on her over the years, and when she was 14, he invited her to go bowling, but her parents said no. She was too young. Meanwhile, Shoemaker graduated from Sumner High School; Cheryl is an alumna of Ansley High School.
They married 55 years ago. They raised cattle and grew corn, soybeans and alfalfa on their 1,000-acre ranch, which sits across the road from the homestead and the cedar trees. They are now mostly retired.
A friendship
Snow has been running his sawmill since 2007 and doing woodworking for six or seven years. “I had access to really neat wood, so I started building things out of it. It progressed from there,” he said.
“I enjoy doing this,” he added. “I don’t do hundreds of pieces a year. I do a smaller amount so I can focus on every detail of the ones I take on. I’ve worked with a lot of big logs, but Kenny’s story is a lot more unique because of the sentiment behind it.”
That tree also forged a friendship between Snow and Shoemaker. In February, Shoemaker, his son Rick and Rick’s wife Amanda took 12 hours of instruction in Snow’s shop. Each made a small wooden bench.
Shoemaker was so nervous before the class that he hoped it would snow so he couldn’t get to Litchfield, but no such luck. “I was reluctant to start with, but it was a learning experience. Rastus was very good. He’s very helpful. He wasn’t making fun of me,” Shoemaker said.
Pieces remain
Four pieces of that tree, each 8 feet by 16 inches by 2 inches, are left, ready to be turned into furniture. Meanwhile, Shoemaker is glad that tree lives on in desks, benches and a table.
“That tree means so much to me because it was my dad’s,” Shoemaker said. “He homesteaded here. He did all the planting and lived through dust storms and grasshoppers, all that stuff. Cedars are study and are good protection against wind. On windy days, I can hardly feel anything right here if I stand beside it,” he said.
He added, “My dad was a carpenter. My dad would slobber over the stuff that Rastus makes.”