Lifelong volunteer, Kearney resident Connie Laws reaps joy by helping those in need

KEARNEY — When Connie Laws says she “loves to volunteer,” that’s an understatement.

For five years, she has volunteered at Good Samaritan Society St. John’s. Twice a week, she leads activities and games, eats lunch with residents and reads to them. She has sat at the bedsides of dying residents whose families were unable to be there and has attended their funerals.

In 2016, Laws began visiting Marilyn David, a resident at Prairie View Gardens Memory Center, at the request of David’s daughter, who lives out of town. “I would get her mother out of the room and give her someplace to go,” Laws said. “I was there so much they had me lead the activities. That freed up the activity director.”

For the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, she spends about 20 hours a week calling shut-ins so that they can hear a human voice. She’s also a Goober, or Granny Uber, who provides rides for people who have no other form of transportation.

Laws has volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She’s been a mentor for Teammates. She has volunteered for the Peterson Senior Activity Center, too. For Laws, giving back is simply a way of life.

Helping neighbors

Born in Broken Bow, Laws and her siblings were encouraged by their mother to scoop snow and rake lawns for their elderly neighbors. They played checkers with them, too. “I guess that was a form of volunteering,” she said.

When she was in high school, she helped with dances, swimming lessons, fundraisers and Halloween parties for the Youth Association for Retarded Children because she had spent lots of time with a mentally-challenged son of family friends. “It was just fun to help somebody and do something fun and put a smile on their faces,” she said.

She taught Red Cross swimming lessons for all ages, including mentally challenged people. She loved watching people realize, for the first time, that they could float. “Seeing adults overcome their fear of water was so rewarding,” she said.

Her volunteering didn’t stop when Laws reached adulthood. She and her husband David lived in Scottsbluff from 1991-2011. She worked for Alliance Data, and her bosses encouraged volunteer work, so she delivered meals once a week for Meals on Wheels for nearly 14 years.

She became involved in TeamMates, the mentoring program launched by former U.S. Sen. Tom Osborne, where adults spend an hour a week with a middle or high school student and develop a meaningful friendship.

She also volunteered for about 10 years for both United Way and for Shopping for Seniors, a program in which five volunteers did grocery shopping for nearly 60 homebound seniors every Tuesday.

A soup kitchen, a golf course

Laws retired in 2006. In 2011, she and David sold everything they had and lived in their RV full time, but volunteering continued, an arrangement she happily called “work camping.”

They spent that first winter at a golf course and RV park in Mission, Texas, on the Mexican border. They volunteered in a soup kitchen and served Thanksgiving dinner there. “I did the dishes,” she said. They took a hand-drawn trolley across the Rio Grande River to visit Mexico “just to say we did it, but there was nothing over there,” she said.

Another winter was spent at Wanee Lake RV Park and Golf Course in Ashburn, Georgia, just north of the Florida border. “I worked in the clubhouse. I checked the golfers in, tended bar and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs and fries,” Laws said. “Dave mowed the tee boxes and the greens.”

She also found time to volunteer for Toys for Tots and the United Way. She helped a couple put together Christmas gifts for needy families. “One of the gals in the clubhouse said, ‘I need help,’ and I said, ‘I’ll help you,’” Laws said.

Back home again

In 2014, after four years of living exclusively in their RV (“We didn’t stay in it much. We always had things to do and friends to meet”), the couple sold it and purchased a home in Kearney to be close to their son Justin Ferguson, his wife Tracie and their five children, but they didn’t stop volunteering. She and Dave painted some interior rooms at the home of a friend who has cancer.

As a Granny Uber, she drives a woman home from kidney dialysis every week. She assisted a woman who broke her arm and needed help dressing and showering. At Good Samaritan Society St. John’s, she stayed extra hours to do puzzles with a resident who became a great friend. During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteering at St. John’s was put on hold, but Laws was allowed to come in and visit.

Once a month, she helps with a craft program at the Peterson Senior Activity Center. “I just show up. I help set up and put stuff away and clean up,” she said. She has also assisted with meals there.

She also takes time for personal interests, too.

She does line dancing at the Peterson Senior Activity Center. She has lunch every month with friends, who sample places as far away as Grand Island and Lexington. She also draws, paints, does flower arranging, makes door hanger art, plays cards, enjoys reading autobiographies and romance novels and likes to cook. She and Dave take their boat to Calamus Reservoir in the summers.

When a friend at the CHI Health Wellness Center was turning 70, Laws arranged a birthday trip for 13 women on Amtrak to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and its hot springs pool.

She and Dave have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. Along with her son who lives in Kearney, they have a daughter with four children in Seaside, Oregon.

Only once has a volunteer opportunity disappointed her, “but I told myself, ‘Knock it off, Connie. This isn’t about you. If you can make their life a little better for one hour, it will make their entire day better,’” she said.

It worked. “That one hour became rewarding for me. I enjoy people, and being able to make them laugh and talk really helped them,” she said.