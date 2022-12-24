Kearney children's Christmas wishes find their way to the North Pole

KEARNEY – A Letters to Santa mailbox as bright red as Rudolph's nose sat outside the West Tower entrance at CHI Health Good Samaritan this Christmas season.

Children of all sizes reached up to open that mailbox and send letters to Santa Claus. No stamps were required.

Last weekend, 42 letters to Santa were dispatched to the North Pole in the AirCare helicopter. Children who included their names and addresses received a personalized letter from Santa.

"My elves and I are very busy this time of year," one of Santa's letters read. And another: "We hope you will really try to be a good little girl."

The project, in its second year, was the brainchild of the hospital's Employee Engagement Team, a group of 40 Good Sam staffers from every department in the hospital.

The Letters to Santa effort was headed by Stefanie Roper, supervisor at the hospital's cath lab, and Kylee Vreugdenhil, manager of the CHI Health Wellness Center. They had collected the letters from that bright red mailbox every day since it was set out at the start of the Christmas season.

The 42 letters-writers this year had wishes of all kinds. Along with requests for toys, some just wanted to say hello to Santa and thank him for the kindnesses to their families. Others asked that he help heal pets or grandparents or goldfish.

Santa wrote back to those who gave him their addresses. He thanked them for their letters and reminded them to be good, and to leave him a cookie or two on Christmas Eve because he'll need lots of energy to travel all around the world with his reindeer in his hefty sleigh.

Santa also found time to stop in Dec. 15 at Good Sam's first employee Christmas party in two years. The seasonal festivities had been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. This year, there were crafts and candy canes along with Santa.

Helping Santa get settled this year was Shane Bonner, who works in the hospital's maintenance department, and Vickie Aten, a dispatcher for the EMS squad. Aten dressed up as Mrs. Claus because the real Mrs. Claus was too busy baking cookies at the North Pole to come to Kearney.

“We’ve been rebuilding events like this in the aftermath of COVID," Roper said. The hospital used to have an employee Gingerbread House baking contest, but that, too, was put on hold during COVID. This year, Santa was back, along with new traditions.

This month, the EET also sponsored Project Snowflake, where every department in the hospital donated to a non-profit of its choice. Also this season, a Christmas observance was held in the hospital chapel.

"I was so glad to see the boys and girls of Kearney," Santa said when the Kearney Hub contacted him at The North Pole this week.

"I came last week because this week I've had so much to do. I polished my sleigh and made sure its runners are smooth so it can stop on the rooftops. I have to double-check children's lists and make sure I pack the right presents," he said.

"Mrs. Claus has been patching up my Santa suit and feeding me healthy food for my journey on Christmas Eve," he added. "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!"