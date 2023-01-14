Kearney Area Builders Association's Home & Builders Show exhibitors

Obermiller Seamless Inc.
City of Kearney
Thrasher Foundation Repair
Stream Connections
College Works Painting
Tillotson Enterprises Inc.
EZ Kitchens
Knaggs Construction Inc.
Native Lumber & Sawmill
Sam’s Club
White Castle Roofing
PaC’s Popcorn and Cocktails
Acre Design
J-Tech Construction & Solar
Midwest Sales
Reinke’s Htg., A/C & Elect. Inc.
People are also reading…
Pioneer Door Inc.
Penner Bathing Spas
SERVPRO
Kerkman Brothers Painting LLC
Kitchen Tune Up
Hastings Cabinets LLC
Kurtzer’s LLC
DeBoer Outdoor Power
LeafGuard of Nebraska
American Fence Co.
Stonebrook Exterior
Yellow Van Cleaning
The Auto Club Group
Ameriprise Financial
CNW
Century Lumber/Window and Door Store
Nebraska Lottery
Garden Blends
Anderson Bros. Electric, Plumbing & Heating Inc.
North Country Windows & Baths
Bath Planet of Nebraska
Superior Sleep Experience
Culligan Water Conditioning
Heritage Homes of Nebraska
HFC Egress Windows
Allo
Barnwood & Leather
Surface Solutions
Kearney Winnelson
ABC Seamless of Nebraska
Epp Foundation Repair Inc.
Big Red Alert
Tilley Sprinklers & Landscaping
Pella Windows and Doors Kearney
Schumacher Brothers Fencing
Graczyk Lawn & Landscape
Curbit Inc.
Builders
Hot Tub Pros
Bruce Furniture & Flooring
Mead Lumber Co.
Supreme Spa & Pool
Deterdings
Babl Kitchen & Bath
Sunheat International
Hot Tub Brokers
CMH Interiors
Russells Appliance
American Sleep Therapy
Groundworks of Omaha
LiteForm
Epoxy Proz
Overhead Door of Kearney
Heritage Homes of Nebraska
iSleep
TNT Fab
Soderquist Custom Cabinets
Holdrege Soft Water
Oxifresh Carpet Cleaning
Bristol Windows
Ron’s Telescoping Flags
Isaac Construction
Shaul Designs
Downey Drilling
Advanced Satellites
The Garden Center
Buffalo Outdoor Power
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.
During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.
In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.
Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
I enjoyed meeting the people behind this story, especially the family of “Butch” Siebenaler, the late owner of the rare Ford Mustang that fetc…
I suppose you never feel more humbled than after receiving a second chance at life. Roger Petersen opened up to describe his seven-year journe…
Remember that old saying, "Whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fightin’?" Not much has changed in that regard. Scarcity of water is making …
I genuinely enjoy exposing new ways for people to enjoy their recreational time. When an opportunity arose to tell about improvements to a cou…
Journalists are responsible for telling the public about the happenings of their government. An opportunity to inform and educate arose when t…