Kearney Area Builders Association's Home & Builders Show exhibitors

Watch as volunteers from Kearney’s building professions sanded and assembled 2,000 parts into 50 kid-sized toolboxes and filled them with coloring books, crayons and building blocks.

Obermiller Seamless Inc.

City of Kearney

Thrasher Foundation Repair

Stream Connections

College Works Painting

Tillotson Enterprises Inc.

EZ Kitchens

Knaggs Construction Inc.

Native Lumber & Sawmill

Sam’s Club

White Castle Roofing

PaC’s Popcorn and Cocktails

Acre Design

J-Tech Construction & Solar

Midwest Sales

Reinke’s Htg., A/C & Elect. Inc.

Pioneer Door Inc.

Penner Bathing Spas

SERVPRO

Kerkman Brothers Painting LLC

Kitchen Tune Up

Hastings Cabinets LLC

Kurtzer’s LLC

DeBoer Outdoor Power

LeafGuard of Nebraska

American Fence Co.

Stonebrook Exterior

Yellow Van Cleaning

The Auto Club Group

Ameriprise Financial

CNW

Century Lumber/Window and Door Store

Nebraska Lottery

Garden Blends

Anderson Bros. Electric, Plumbing & Heating Inc.

North Country Windows & Baths

Bath Planet of Nebraska

Superior Sleep Experience

Culligan Water Conditioning

Heritage Homes of Nebraska

HFC Egress Windows

Allo

Barnwood & Leather

Surface Solutions

Kearney Winnelson

ABC Seamless of Nebraska

Epp Foundation Repair Inc.

Big Red Alert

Tilley Sprinklers & Landscaping

Pella Windows and Doors Kearney

Schumacher Brothers Fencing

Graczyk Lawn & Landscape

Curbit Inc.

Builders

Hot Tub Pros

Bruce Furniture & Flooring

Mead Lumber Co.

Supreme Spa & Pool

Deterdings

Babl Kitchen & Bath

Sunheat International

Hot Tub Brokers

CMH Interiors

Russells Appliance

American Sleep Therapy

Groundworks of Omaha

LiteForm

Epoxy Proz

Overhead Door of Kearney

iSleep

TNT Fab

Soderquist Custom Cabinets

Holdrege Soft Water

Oxifresh Carpet Cleaning

Bristol Windows

Ron’s Telescoping Flags

Isaac Construction

Shaul Designs

Downey Drilling

Advanced Satellites

The Garden Center

Buffalo Outdoor Power

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022

My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.

During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.

While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.

In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.

Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

 

Classic Mustang auctioned for $442K

Classic Mustang auctioned for $442K

I enjoyed meeting the people behind this story, especially the family of “Butch” Siebenaler, the late owner of the rare Ford Mustang that fetc…

Consolidation vote draws a crowd

Consolidation vote draws a crowd

Remember that old saying, "Whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fightin’?" Not much has changed in that regard. Scarcity of water is making …

Ravenna Lake keeps getting better

Ravenna Lake keeps getting better

I genuinely enjoy exposing new ways for people to enjoy their recreational time. When an opportunity arose to tell about improvements to a cou…

KPS board denies 2 book ban requests

KPS board denies 2 book ban requests

Journalists are responsible for telling the public about the happenings of their government. An opportunity to inform and educate arose when t…

What is a successful mindset for weight loss maintenance?

What is a successful mindset for weight loss maintenance?

In today’s calorie-rich, ultra-processed, movement-sparing, chronic stress-inducing, so-called "toxic" environment, losing weight is hard work. But implementing a healthy and sustainable approach that keeps the weight off is even harder.

New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids

New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids

New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. The American Academy of Pediatrics says treatments can include medication for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13. The group said Monday delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity only makes things worse. Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression. Nearly 20% of kids and teens in the U.S. are obese.

