Once upon a time, there was a young lady who was 16 years old and went down to the courthouse to apply for her first driver’s license. She had learned to drive in her dad’s ’53 Ford, which had one of the first automatic transmissions. She was more than confident that she was a good driver and could pass both the written exam and the driving exam.

She passed the written exam with no trouble, but after driving with the examiner, she pulled into a parking place at the courthouse and was told, “Sorry, but I can’t give you your license because you took the corners too fast.” I couldn’t believe it! I had to try again later!

In 1980, because of gas shortages and high gas prices, I decided to order a new blue Honda Civic. In the interest of saving even more money, I ordered a manual transmission even though I had never driven one.

When my car came in, I took my oldest son, Jim, with me, and he had to drive my brand new Honda off the lot because I didn’t know how! We had to go over to the parking lot at Fonner Park (in Grand Island, where we lived) so that he could teach me how to drive a straight stick.

The house where we raised our kids had a long driveway from the garage in back of the house all the way to the street. The kids always said that if they were playing outside they had to jump out of the driveway quickly when I decided to go somewhere. They also said I was going to get a speeding ticket someday just backing out of the driveway.

Jim, who now lives in Casper, Wyoming, with his family, has a good friend, Joel, who still lives here. Once Joel told him, “I see your Mom hot-rodding around town in her little blue Honda.” I can’t imagine! I did get a speeding ticket once, but just once in my entire life, and I am always careful to drive the speed limit.

A warm memory comes back to me — Jim was 15 and a half years old, and he had bought a nice black ‘69 El Camino and was overhauling it. This necessitated frequent trips to the junkyard for used parts. Only problem was that he couldn’t legally drive without an adult in the passenger seat, so guess who got to go to the junkyard with him?

I fondly recall taking the Hub along to read while he searched for the parts he wanted. One evening I watched the moon come up over Andersen’s Junkyard. It was lovely.

When he was in high school, our middle child, John, had a beautiful old black ‘74 Monte Carlo. His girlfriend’s mom called it the Black Stallion. It was a little temperamental in cold weather and wouldn’t go forward unless you let it run for 10 or 15 minutes.

His girlfriend, Kristen, (now his wife of 36 years) lived at Rolling Hills, and he had spent the evening with her one unusually cold winter’s night. It was after midnight when he went out to go home, and the car just wouldn’t move forward. He gave up waiting and decided to back up all the way home.

It wasn’t bad until he got to Highway 30, where he decided he should back down the right shoulder. He only saw a couple of cars and felt lucky that they weren’t police cars. When he got to the old K-Mart parking lot, he stopped to rethink his plan. The Monte Carlo finally decided to go forward, so the rest was easy. I couldn’t believe this story when it finally came to light several years later!

I sometimes wonder how many other stories there are about my kids and their cars that I’ve never heard. Maybe it’s best just to leave well enough alone!