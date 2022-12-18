Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago

During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.

The house had a small room between the two bedrooms with small white hexagonal tiles covering the floor. That was meant to be a bathroom, but there were no bathroom fixtures. Perhaps the people who built the house ran out of money before they got it finished. We had an outhouse instead.

I remember saving cans and string and foil for the war effort. You had to remove both ends of the can, slip the ends inside, and then flatten the can. The string was just rolled into a ball.

I remember separating the foil from the paper backing used in cigarette packages. We wrapped the foil into a ball. We stored all our collected stuff in the basement. I have no memory of where it went from there.

I remember the coal truck dumping coal in a basement window and down a chute into the coal bin next to the furnace. Dad got up earlier than everybody else so that he could go down and start a fire in the furnace. The only heat register we had was a round furnace grate between the colonnades between the living room and dining room.

We took our clothes into the living room so that we could get dressed where it was warm. I’m pretty sure that a cook stove in the kitchen was another source of heat.

During the war, we used coupon books to buy things like tires, shoes and sugar. Those things were needed for the war effort, so they were in short supply for ordinary citizens. I don’t remember where we got the coupons – perhaps the post office?

I always helped Mom clean up the breakfast dishes before I went to school, and I wore an apron to protect my school clothes. One day I went to school and discovered I still had my apron on. I was terribly embarrassed! Another time we were talking about safety when one boy said never to touch sharp knives, and the teacher confirmed his comment. I felt really superior because I washed and dried sharp knives all the time!

A boy named Walter used a big rock to balance the other end of the teeter-totter. He didn’t seem to have anybody to play with. My teacher built a lake in the sandbox with a piece of glass and a piece of foil under it. It really looked like ice. I was frustrated that I couldn’t make one at home.

Dad was home when there was an explosion on Line 4 at the Ordnance Plant. He was on duty for the cleanup. He found an arm in the rubble. After he said that, he never said any more about it.

One May Basket Day, Mom got a sample book of wallpaper, and we used it to make cone-shaped double baskets with a loop in the center for hanging on door knobs. We filled one side with candy and the other side with lilacs. We made dolls out of hollyhocks by the alley.

My sixth birthday was very special. Grandma Stobbe brought me one of her angel food cakes. When she took the cake cover off, there was a brand new crisp dollar bill on top of it. How impressive! Grandpa Roszczynialski was a woodworker, and he made me a fine desk. It had a drawer with a sliding drawer inside it and three curved shelves on the right side. I loved it! (I knew then I was meant to be a writer. How many people fondly recall getting a desk for their sixth birthday?)

We celebrated the end of the war in 1945 on VE Day (Victory/Europe) and VJ Day (Victory/Japan). My four uncles came home from the Navy and the Army. It was wonderful to have the war over and all four of them home safe!