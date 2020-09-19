Jensen family gets new home after house northwest of Minden destroyed by fire

MINDEN — Kyle Jensen found himself drowning in decisions five years ago when the farm home where he grew up northwest of Minden burned.
Jensen recently had launched a business of restoring and dealing in classic cars. The new enterprise needed his attention. Also vying for time was his farm, and then there was recovering from the fire.
What needed to be done to restore a sense of safety and stability?
The single father had five sons in need of a roof over their heads, and he had to cope with the loss of the only home he had ever known.
“Your life is centered around the house. Its roots run deep in your heart,” Jensen said about the family home that burned in 2013. “The boys went to school the day of the fire, but they never went back into the house.”
The remains were bulldozed into a pile 100 feet west of where the house had stood. Almost five years passed until one day in 2019, when Jensen made peace with the pile, struck a match, and left it in the past.
In the weeks after the 2013 fire he purchased the largest camper he could find at Mason’s RV in Kearney. He and the boys moved in, and he began the next step in recovery — building a new house.
As Jensen spoke to builders his mind rapidly filled to the brim with a myriad of considerations. He was in the same position as anyone planning to build a new home, except the hundreds of decisions he needed to make came with the added pressure of time. He and the boys were stuffed into a 36-foot camper.
They needed a house, and they needed it fast, but Jensen felt overwhelmed poring over the details of a site-built home and weighing the numerous options.
Then a cousin suggested to Jensen that he speak with Curt Wilkerson at Big Prairie Homes in Kearney.
At the time Wilkerson’s business was selling modular houses built at Heritage Homes in Wayne.
Unlike site-built houses, modular houses are built in factories and then trucked in pieces to the building site where they are hoisted onto a foundation or basement.
Jensen said Wilkerson had answers for his many questions, most important of which was: How soon can you start building my home?
Wilkerson helped Jensen select the floor plan and exterior design that suited his needs, and worked with him to select options to enhance the house.
Jensen said that scanning down the list of optional upgrades reminded him of buying a car. Among other options, he chose higher grades of interior wood trim, cabinetry and windows. He also chose an insulation package that’s helping to rein in heating and cooling costs.
Wilkerson lined up local contractors to help with other aspects of the project, which eased Jensen’s load considerably.
His selection was a Heritage Home model that was built in three modules: a center module and modules on either side.
At 6,000 square feet, the house is large by any standard, but Jensen said for him and his boys — Jordan, 29; Isaac, 19; Riley, 14; and the twins, Carson and Cody, 12 — it’s a great place to live
The main structure features a sweeping roof line and wraparound porch. The poured concrete porch is stained and textured to resemble heavy planks.
The spacious main entry opens to the great room, with 9-foot ceilings, a kitchen with stainless appliances, including an oversize refrigerator, and the living room with a comfy sectional sofa.
Authentic hardwood floors in the kitchen give way to plush carpet in the living room, which has large windows that bathe the space in natural light.
A hallway from the kitchen leads to a laundry room with lots of work space, including a handy folding surface. Farther down the hallway is the large master suite. The bedroom has windows with a corner view, while the master bath has a walk-in shower and luxurious soaking tub.
The main structure was built by Heritage Homes, but the three-car garage was built in place. Jensen liberally added the wraparound concrete porch and a concrete back patio.
The new house is on the same site of the house that burned. Jensen said electrical shorts in the kitchen’s microwave oven caused the blaze. He said it was so hot that sap was cooked out of the roof joists. Oddly, some of the house’s contents were left untouched.
“I still have a Bible. It wasn’t 10 feet from the worst part of the fire,” Jensen said.
He said the new house is functional and brings him a lot of pride. It’s a great fit for the boys, and it will be a great fit when they’ve grown up and moved away.
“All the doors and hallways are wheelchair accessible, so I’ll be living here when I’m old,” Jensen said.
The main areas — living room, kitchen, bedroom and laundry — all are together in the core of the house.
When summing up what he appreciates most about the place, he said it fulfilled his needs in a time of stress, much like the church friends who turned out to lend a hand after the fire.
Living in a camper with five boys, Jensen said it was important to finish the home as quickly as possible. He signed the purchase contract on June 17, 2014, and the house was delivered four months later in October. The happy times the boys and their friends spend at home proves to Jensen he made the right choices in rebuilding after the fire.
There are sleeping quarters for boys on the main floor as well as in the basement, which is outfitted with foosball, a mini basketball hoop, pool table and other guy games to occupy the boys and their guests.
“My vision was a house filled with kids, and that happens all the time,” Jensen said. “I have comfort knowing this is a place my boys can call home.”
Photos: Jensen home
Names on Wall
Entry
Living Room
Laundry
Tandem Vanity
Bathroom
Chair Back on Wall
Master Shower
Windows in Master Bedroom
Walk-In Shower
Master Bedroom
Office Closet
Car
Car Games
Kitchen Island
Kitchen Table
Piano
Hall with Farm Photos
Aerial Farm Photos
Colorful Curtain
Wall Decor in Bath
Husker Photos
License Plates
The Boys
Main Entry
Front Yard Planter
Wraparound Porch
Whippet Ornament
Red Porch Swing
Brave Dog
House and Garage
Kyle Jensen and Penny
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!