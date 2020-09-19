Jensen family gets new home after house northwest of Minden destroyed by fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINDEN — Kyle Jensen found himself drowning in decisions five years ago when the farm home where he grew up northwest of Minden burned.

Jensen recently had launched a business of restoring and dealing in classic cars. The new enterprise needed his attention. Also vying for time was his farm, and then there was recovering from the fire.

What needed to be done to restore a sense of safety and stability?

The single father had five sons in need of a roof over their heads, and he had to cope with the loss of the only home he had ever known.

“Your life is centered around the house. Its roots run deep in your heart,” Jensen said about the family home that burned in 2013. “The boys went to school the day of the fire, but they never went back into the house.”

The remains were bulldozed into a pile 100 feet west of where the house had stood. Almost five years passed until one day in 2019, when Jensen made peace with the pile, struck a match, and left it in the past.

In the weeks after the 2013 fire he purchased the largest camper he could find at Mason’s RV in Kearney. He and the boys moved in, and he began the next step in recovery — building a new house.