'I give every piece a name': Shelton woman brings new life to old pieces of scrap metal

SHELTON — Daphne, the planter.
Donald, the mailbox.
Jess, the century-old tractor.
Cindy Walker not only creates handy implements from forgotten pieces in her husband Don’s old scrap iron; she names them, too. “My husband thinks I’m touched,” she laughed.
Walker’s creativity has blossomed since the COVID-19 pandemic forced her and Don to stay close to home on their farm southeast of Shelton. Last spring, Don began cleaning out cluttered outbuildings and stacking up old pieces of scrap iron. He had farmed here all his life and retired 10 years ago.
Aunt Daphne
Out in the yard sits an old wringer washing machine that had belonged to Don’s Aunt Daphne, who grew up on a farm near Gibbon.
“I found Daphne in April in the pile of iron Don had ready to take to a scrap iron place in Kearney where they grind up the metal and melt it for steel,” Walker said. Then she stopped. She smiled. “Daphne? I give every piece a name.”
Don had some of Daphne’s belongings in the old scrap pile. “There it was. I saw it sitting on the top of the pile. Don thought I was kind of crazy. He didn’t see the potential I saw,” Walker said.
“When I saw Daphne, I was starting to think about planting in the spring, so I asked Don if I could rescue her and repurpose her as a planter for flowers. He said yes.”
That wringer washing machine is from the late 1940s and early ‘50s. “It probably weighs 90 to 100 pounds,” Walker said. “We can’t lift her.”
“We thought about where to put her, to figure out where was the best place. She ended up at the end of the front garden. I wanted to be able to see her from the kitchen window,” Walker said.
She planted flowers inside her even though her interior, just 13 inches deep, was a bit cramped. Walker filled it with potting soil and went to work. In early June, when a friend gave her zinnia seeds, Walker planted those seeds around Daphne. “The zinnias have grown like a wildfire,” Walker said.
Daphne was Daphne Cook Weston. She earned a master’s degree in nursing from Columbia University in New York City and served as director of the Nursing School at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings for 20 years. She retired in Gibbon in the 1970s. “I think Aunt Daphne would be happy to know she’s being remembered,” Walker said.
Old grinding stone
Another project for Walker was an old grinding stone that had been driven with a one-cylinder engine and used on the farm from 1900-1920, before it had electricity.
The engine is gone, but she and Don saw potential in this piece. They built wooden boxes and “screwed ‘em in and put flowers in them,” she said. Now, petunias and other blooms dangle happily over its edges in front of the house.
Next, she discovered two old mailboxes and turned them into planters. The older one, 70 years old, is named Donald, after Don’s father. The younger one, 40-plus years old, is named for Don.
Jess the tractor
Her piece de resistance is an old tractor that she named Jess, for Don’s grandfather. It has no flowers; it just sits handsomely in front of their expansive garden.
“The tractor is from 1920. It’s 100 years old. We moved him out here and decided to make him a lawn ornament a year ago. He’s a classic. We love to look out the window and see him sitting there,” Walker said.
Walker legacy
The Walker homestead has been in the family for 129 years. The land was purchased from the railroad in 1888. In 1891, Don’s grandfather, Jasper “Jess” Walker purchased it. Jess’s son Donald — Don’s father — built a home next door.
History oozes from the well-tended property. A weathered gray barn stands out back. The Walkers still use the large kitchen table that Grandpa Jess brought from Pennsylvania when he moved west.
The farm has received a Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award, awarded by the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation to farms and other places with 100 continuous years of family ownership.
The house has been repurposed, too. Its interior has been renovated and opened up. In the kitchen are three handsome crocks, cleaned and displayed, that Don “rescued” after Jess died.
The family had a huge yard/estate sale years ago when Don’s father died at the age of 100. “They got rid of some great treasures, I bet,” Walker said wistfully.
'A good year for flowers’
Walker loves looking out at the land, the garden, the weathered barn and her flowers. “This is a good year for flowers. Greenhouses are going bonkers. People are home to take care of them. Flowers cheer you up when you are COVID-depressed,” she said.
Walker was the planned giving development officer at the Good Samaritan Foundation for 32 years before retiring three years ago. The couple has been married for five years.
Don now rents his farmland, but he gardens “all the time. He’s the constant gardener,” Walker said. “Gardens are good for families. They create family togetherness.”
Walker stays busy tending her colorful flowers by the house, some sitting inside old teapots and tubs. The couple has trimmed a towering pine and put a bench underneath it.
A fertile hibernation
Walker will let her curiosity hibernate over the winter, “but I have my eye on a couple of things for next summer,” she said.
That includes a feeder “used for cattle or something, but it’s kind of large. It would have to be moved over to the garden. I’d like to expand and dig around next summer. I might put a few things here and there.”
When Walker’s eyes spot something in the old shed, she waits.
“When I see something, I have to think about it for a long time just to see what it might become. It will come back to me, A couple of these old outbuildings haven’t been cleaned out,” she said.
Walking around the yard in the late summer sun, Walker eyes Daphne and Jess. “I name things. It gives them personality. It makes me think of where they came from,” she said.
Next year, she said, she’ll plant smaller flowers, not towering zinnias, around Daphne. “Something tiny, not so high, She’ll be a lot prettier next year,” she said. “I talk to my flowers — moss rose, petunias, verbena, marigolds. Colorful flowers are a morale-booster.” Especially during COVID-19.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!