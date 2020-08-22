'I get a lot of satisfaction in eating our own food': Cox family grows, cans produce for fresh veggies year-round

KEARNEY — Ask Hanna Cox what’s planted in her large backyard garden in the Glenwood neighborhood north of Kearney and she’ll say, “Everything.”
“I try new vegetables every year,” she added, and avoids using chemicals to control pests. “If I have a bug problem, I try to find a natural remedy.”
Most of the fresh garden produce is enjoyed by her family — husband, Paul, a Kearney police officer, and children Eli, 10; Brianna, 7; Jake, 4; Josie, 2; and, someday soon, a new arrival — during garden growing season.
“I like to garden. I grew up on a (Burwell-area) farm and my mom canned everything,” Cox said. “I really like the fresh food.”
Her children do, too, for the most part. “They like about everything,” Cox said. “They complain about zucchini and Jake won’t eat tomatoes.”
Cox also preserves what she grows. “I can and freeze as much as I can. It’s getting to the point that we eat so much of it fresh, I don’t have enough to can,” she said.
Her latest project in progress is a backyard greenhouse to have fresh produce year-round. Cox said she and her husband are using money from pandemic-related stimulus checks for the greenhouse and plants.
“It will be a new learning curve on what will grow well,” she said, noting that it has taken longer than they had hoped to order the greenhouse because of COVID-19 supply-and-demand issues linked to Americans’ growing interest in growing their own food.
The family also has fresh eggs from a backyard flock of chickens. “I’ve always liked chickens,” Cox said with a smile. “Even as a kid, I took care of them because I liked them.”
Pickled beans
When growing season is over, her canned vegetables and pickles are on the menu.
Most of her pickles are made with cucumbers. Cox said making dill pickles of any kind isn’t difficult, but some kinds of sweet pickles can be more complicated.
“You always can make refrigerator pickles. Just make a brine,” she added. “Whatever flavor you want. There are all kinds.”
Another Cox specialty is pickled green beans. She said she’s pickled beans for at least 10 years, after hearing someone on her husband’s side of the family say a grandmother used to make them.
The recipe she found in the Ball Blue Book, which she said is “the classic go-to guide” for canning, calls for standard pickling ingredients: water, vinegar, salt, dill and garlic.
Cox decided to leave the recipe’s cayenne pepper and adjusted a few of the pickling steps to fit her routine.
She described pickled beans as a nice alternative and an another option at times when she has a lot of extra beans from the garden.
“Usually we just eat them (out of the jar),” Cox said. “You can put them on a sandwich. I take them to family holiday dinners.”
“I get a lot of satisfaction in eating our own food,” she added.
If jars could talk
Cox learned most of her canning skills from her mom, Sue Thoene of Burwell, and started planting gardens after she and Paul were married and bought their first house in Axtell. They later lived in Broken Bow for three years when Paul was a police officer there.
Her canner and related supplies were wedding gifts.
“I have boxes and boxes of jars from Mom, grandmas, aunts and neighbors who don’t can anymore,” Cox said. “There’s a lot of history in those jars.”
So is canning fresh produce becoming a lost art for younger generations?
“I don’t think it will be lost,” said Cox, 35. “Right now, with everything going on, people are interested in being more self-sufficient.”
